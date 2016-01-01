eldinhoid/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

B&G has grown quickly in the last decade while its share price has trended down. We will conduct a financial analysis of the business as a means of assessing where things went wrong and if they can be righted.

Company description

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) is a US-based company that produces and distributes a range of shelf-stable and frozen foods, as well as household products across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company offers various products, including canned vegetables, oatmeal, fruit spreads, pickles, hot sauces, salad dressings, baking powder, and soda.

Share price

Data by YCharts

B&G's share price has trended down in the last decade, driven by declining financial performance and issues achieving attractive profitability. Covid-19 helped the business, however, they have struggled to capitalize on it.

Financial analysis

B&G Financials (Tikr Terminal)

Presented above is B&G's financial performance for the last decade.

Revenue has grown at a seemingly impressive 13%, driven by the acquisitive nature of the business and aggressive pricing. In 2016 for example, B&G acquired several businesses including Green Giant. B&G now owns over 50 brands, giving the business diversified exposure to the food industry. With acquisitions excluded, the company is growing in line with the industry, which is low single digits.

The most recent spike in sales stems from Covid-19. The pandemic has led to an increase in at-home cooking and snacking, as consumers had limited choices in eating out. B&G Foods has been adapting to this trend by introducing more at-home cooking options, such as meal kits and baking mixes, to cater to the growing demand for home-cooked meals. This trend looks to be developing further, as consumers work from home more and snacking becomes a more important part of consumers' diets.

Furthermore, another trend impacting B&G is the rise of plant-based diets and alternative foods. Many consumers are looking for non-meat sources of protein, which has led to the emergence of plant-based meat alternatives, such as Beyond Meat (BYND) and Impossible Foods. B&G Foods has looked to exploit these trends by introducing products such as Green Giant Veggie Tots and Veggie Spirals, as well as conducting M&A. This factor segment of the market is birthed from the general trend toward healthier eating and a more sustainable diet.

Finally, pricing power has also contributed to improving revenue. We are currently experiencing heightened inflation, with food and beverages contributing to this. This has been driven by supply chain issues among other factors, leading to a decline in consumers' discretionary finances. B&G has looked to actively adjust pricing as a means of passing on cost increases, experiencing a net gain as volumes have declined. In the most recent quarter, net sales have increased by 9%. This is only possible due to the elasticity of food, as consumers cannot just stop buying it. This being said, we could see the rise of private labels as consumers look to spend more conservatively, potentially impacting the medium-term performance.

With these factors in mind, our view is that B&G's revenue growth has scope to improve going forward, with the business positioning itself well in the industry. This said, the company has aggressively grown through M&A, which is not always a good thing.

The problems for the company begin here and only get worse the further we go. Gross profits have grown at half the rate of revenue, with GPM contracting by an eyewatering 16ppts. This has been driven by multiple factors, including the dilution of product margins as new businesses are acquired, as well as aggressive pricing. B&G has struggled with organic growth, seemingly supplementing revenue with acquisitions. The problem here is that they are dilutive, driving down profitability. Some of this will inevitably be due to inflationary pressures; however, this leads to further criticism of the company's commercial standing as it should be able to pass on cost increases to consumers.

S&A expenses are more of the same, growing at almost the same level as revenue, resulting in a further dilution of profitability. Once again, we apportion the blame to aggressive M&A activity, as Management has been unable to achieve scale economies or synergies. S&A expenses have remained at 9-10% of revenue, supporting this assertion.

Based on these factors, we have a company boasting an EBITDA margin of 13% (down 14ppts. in a decade) and a nil FCF margin. This is not attractive at all in our view and importantly is trending down, which makes it difficult to take a view on the company's normalized level. Given B&G is seemingly exposed to short-term economic headwinds, we would expect margins to decline further in the next 12 months.

Moving onto the balance sheet, the company's steady decline is reflected in ROA, which has declined to a measly 3%, from 8% a decade prior.

Further, inventory turnover has declined in the most recent period, while its CCC has increased, further supporting the view that B&G is facing unexpected headwinds from economic conditions. Seeking Alpha rates the stock a C+ for revisions, given the downward changes we have seen in the last 6-12 months.

Investors may be attracted by the 10 growths in dividend payments, with the company having a current yield of 5%. The problem here is that this has contributed to a further decline in the business. In recent years, we have seen the company issuing shares as a means of raising capital, alongside growing its debt balance at a rate of 14% during the decade. The transactions B&G has conducted were financed primarily through debt, leading to an extremely high 8x ND/EBITDA ratio. Our view is that 3x is a healthy maximum, with B&G far above this. Moody's rates B&G a B1, considering the company non-investment grade. In recent months, B&G has sold Back to Nature, as a means of financing a deleveraging process, with Management stating that more is to come. Although it sounds counter-logical, deleveraging through asset sales can be equally as damaging as growing poorly through asset purchases. This is because a company like B&G wants to maximize its consideration received and so would need to sell good quality businesses, otherwise would face not raising the cash it needs. For this reason, we could find the company in a worse P&L position in 12-24 months as its BS improves.

Overall, B&G's financials are very unattractive. The company has grown destructively, while seemingly unable to achieve operational improvements while integrating businesses. Further, the balance sheet is a mess, with Management over-distributing to shareholders and growing through expansion unsustainably. We will refer to this as the 4 horsemen of the financial apocalypse: destructive growth, tightening margins, poor management decision-making, and an overleveraged balance sheet.

Outlook

B&G outlook (Tikr Terminal)

Presented above is Wall Street's consensus view of the coming 5 years.

Revenue growth is expected to be mild, with growth only marginally above 0%. This is likely based on analysts expecting continued asset sales, offsetting any gains made organically.

Interestingly, margins are expected to expand considerably. EBITDA-M is expected to reach >15%, a level not seen since before the pandemic. FCF-M and NI-M look to be following suit, gaining 10ppts. and 7ppts., respectively. From an EBITDA perspective, we do see a reality where this is possible but would be driven by the sale of low margin businesses and the optimization of operations. Further, NI has been significantly dampened by interest payments, which currently represent 6% of revenue. Should deleveraging occur, alongside improving economics, NI-M should outperform the other metrics. With these factors in mind, the logic holds that B&G can turn itself around. The problem we have is the likelihood of this actually materializing. Our view is that there is not enough evidence to support such an outcome, as Management has made several missteps without improving any material aspect of the business.

Peer comparison

Profitability (Seeking Alpha)

Presented above is B&G's profitability rating assigned by Seeking Alpha, which is derived by comparing the company to its sector peer group. B&G does not score as badly as some might expect, receiving a C-. The key areas of outperformance are EBITDA/EBIT, suggesting the company was incredibly attractive historically. With these factors in mind, B&G is not a million miles away and could turn its fortunes around with time.

Growth (Seeking Alpha)

The fundamental issue with the company is thus its growth. Surprisingly, revenue does not even score highly, with the other metrics receiving far worse ratings for the reasons we mentioned previously. Almost every metric below revenue has seen a decline and is forecast to also, which is not what is seen in the sector. This is primarily because of pricing power, which should allow a business like B&G to grow profits during such times.

Valuation

Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

B&G stock receives an A+ rating for valuation, with the company trading far below its peers on most metrics. The ones we care about most are NTM P/E and EV/EBITDA, where B&G is trading at a discount of 22% and 8%. Our view is that this does not compensate investors for what currently lies ahead, with deleveraging and seeking to improve margins.

Final thoughts

B&G is a classic case of why M&A does not work in so many instances. The company has grown revenue, which looks great on paper but has done so beyond its means at the detriment of what is actually important, profits. Despite being a substantially larger business, absolute profits in the last 2 years are below FY15. We do see commercial value here, with B&G owning some leading brands but this cannot be exploited in the company's current form.