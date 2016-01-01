B&G Foods: Financially Poor, We See No Upside

Mar. 27, 2023 12:33 AM ETB&G Foods, Inc. (BGS)
Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
737 Followers

Summary

  • B&G Foods, Inc. is a US-based company that produces and distributes a range of shelf-stable and frozen foods.
  • B&G has grown aggressively through M&A, which has been destructive to margins. EBITDA-M and NI-M are down 14ppts. and 10ppts. in a decade.
  • Economic conditions represent headwinds for the company, as it is unable to wholly pass on cost increases.
  • The near term looks bleak, as a deleveraging process is required, which will see assets sold.
  • The company is trading at a discount to its peers but still does not represent value, given the changes ahead in the near term.
Woman with hygienic mask shopping for supply.Budget buying at a supply store.Emergency to buy list.Shopping for enough food and cleaning products.Preparation for a pandemic quarantine due to covid-19

eldinhoid/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

B&G has grown quickly in the last decade while its share price has trended down. We will conduct a financial analysis of the business as a means of assessing where things went wrong and if they can be righted.

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
737 Followers
We intend to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.