Albina Gavrilovic

Intro

We wrote about StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) back in early January of this year post the company's third quarter numbers when we reiterated how cheap this stock continued to trade. Furthermore, with the stock just off a convincing Q3 earnings beat buoyed by strong forward-looking expectations at the time, things were looking up for the newly converted pure LPG company. However, if we fast forward 3 months or so taking into account StealthGas' most recent fourth quarter numbers (where yet again the shipping outfit posted a solid $0.28 earnings beat), shares remain trading basically flat ($2.60 approx.) from where they started 2023.

The problem from a technical standpoint is that the longer shares remain trading at depressed levels, the more overhead resistance shares will ultimately have to surmount if indeed some type of rally can eventually gain traction here. Furthermore, investors do not have the luxury of collecting a generous dividend (Which many times is standard in shipping companies) while waiting for a potential up move here. Although management has pointed to share buybacks to take advantage of the depressed share price, we favor collecting dividends from our value stocks as it has been consistently shown that dividends remain far less "opportunistic" in nature than buybacks.

StealthGas Long-Term Chart (Stockcharts.com)

Q4 Earnings

The strong Q4 earnings print resulted in net profit coming in at $34.3 million for the full fiscal year. This means (Current Market-cap is $102.0 million) the company's trailing GAAP earnings multiple comes in at a really keen 2.97. Suffice it to say, given the record net profit tally in fiscal 2022 driven on by the $7.7 million of reported income in Q4, shares of StealthGas have rarely been cheaper from an earnings perspective.

However, while shares are more keenly valued, forward-looking earnings projections have started to wane as we see below. The fiscal 2023 $0.79 EPS estimate, for example, has lost close to 12% of its value over the past 30 days alone and would be an 18%+ contraction over fiscal 2020 net earnings if realized for the year. Moreover, these projections have come off the back of less spot-price exposure and more chartered revenues so there is plenty of validity to these numbers.

StealthGas EPS Consensus Trend (Seeking Alpha)

Return On Capital

Now, considering where the company has come from (earnings-wise) and the fact that the fiscal 2023 $0.79 EPS estimate still corresponds to a very low forward earnings multiple of 3.25, present shareholders may elect to hold their positions and ride this current stagnation out. This decision though may be a mistake for the following reason.

When a cheap company like StealthGas is reporting earnings & generating cash flow to boot, we must remember that this is only one side of the valuation argument. On top of this and taking capital allocation into account, investors need to see what types of returns they can potentially make going forward and what level of investment the company will have to make to realize these returns.

Hence we need to look at StealthGas' return on the capital percentage which is derived from the following formula.

ROC = Operating Profit/(Net Fixed Assets + Working Capital) where net fixed assets are StealthGas' net property, plant & equipment, and working capital is current assets minus current liabilities (Not including short-term debt as well as cash & investments in the calculation). Therefore, when we plug in the numbers from StealthGas' most recent financials, we get the following result.

StealthGas Recent Q4 & Fiscal 2022 Numbers (Seeking Alpha) StealthGas: Q4 & Fiscal 2022 Balance Sheet (Seeking Alpha)

Return On Capital = $36.2 / $628.5 - ($22.4 - $26.5)

= 36.2/628.5 = 5.76%

Suffice it to say, even if we round this result up to 6%, investors need to weigh up StealthGas' ROC with the fact that as mentioned, the company does not pay a dividend. This means that with inflation continuing to run at high single-digit percentages, real gains may be difficult to achieve here, especially over the long term if inflation remains elevated. This is why we have to see those forward-looking earnings projections stabilize somewhat in upcoming weeks. Otherwise, shares could easily sweep down to the $2 level once more before investors begin to step in aggressively once more.

Conclusion

To sum up, although StealthGas reported an impressive set of fourth-quarter numbers, forward-looking earnings expectations have begun to fall pointing to a contraction in earnings in fiscal 2023. Let's see what Q1 brings. We look forward to continued coverage.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.