Week In Review: Highlightll Pharma Out-Licenses Parkinson's Treatment To Biohaven For $970 Million

Mar. 26, 2023 11:52 PM ETBHVN, CNTB, SBHMY, SBMFF, TAK, TKPHF
ChinaBio Today profile picture
ChinaBio Today
2.11K Followers

Summary

  • Highlightll Pharma out-licensed rights to its novel oral, brain-penetrating, dual inhibitor to New Haven’s Biohaven in a deal worth up to $970 million.
  • F-star, a Cambridge, UK biopharma, out-licensed global rights for a novel next-gen immuno-oncology bispecific antibody to Japan’s Takeda.
  • China’s two stock exchanges, Shanghai and Shenzhen, have liberalized the rules allowing Hong Kong-listed companies to add a China listing.

Pharmaceutical employee seen holding a box with numerous blister packs in a special room

EXTREME-PHOTOGRAPHER/E+ via Getty Images

Deals and Financings

Hangzhou Highlightll Pharma out-licensed rights to its novel oral, brain-penetrating, dual inhibitor to New Haven’s Biohaven (BHVN) in a deal worth up to $970 million (see story). The candidate is

This article was written by

ChinaBio Today profile picture
ChinaBio Today
2.11K Followers
China has become the #2 pharmaceutical market years ahead of projections and continues to be the fastest growing market in the world. China is $50 billion dollars a year into life science and healthcare development through over 160 government funding programs. VC investment, M&A transactions and cross-border partnering deals in China were all up significantly in 2012. ChinaBio® Today focuses exclusively on the rapidly evolving life science industry in China, including biotech, pharma, medical device, diagnostics, services and tools. From our offices in Shanghai and San Diego, our industry analysts provide daily news, commentary and analysis on public and private China life science companies, as well as events and global issues affecting the China market. Visit: ChinaBio Today (http://www.chinabiotoday.com) ChinaBio LLC (http://www.chinabiollc.com)

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.