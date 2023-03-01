Banking Crisis Roils Capital Markets, Overshadowing High-Frequency Data

Mar. 26, 2023 11:55 PM ETDow Jones FXCM Dollar Index (USDOLLAR), SP500, BKXUSDU, UUP, UDN, EROTF, ULE, EUO, FXE, CYB, FXY, JYNFF, YCL, YCS, FXB, GBBEF, FXC, FXA, EWW, FLMX, EWA, FLAU, EWC, HEWC, FLCA, BBCA, EWU, EWUS, FKU, HEWU, FLGB, EWJ, DFJ, DXJ, SCJ, FJP, DBJP, DXJS, HEWJ, JPXN, GSJY, FLJP, FLJH, BBJP, EWJV, CN, FXI, PGJ, EWH, EWT, GXC, FCA, KBA, CHB, CHIQ, CHII, CQQQ, CHIX, CHIE, CHIM, ECNS, MCHI, CXSE, KFYP, KWEB, ASHR, ASHS, CNXT, AFTY, ASHX, CNYA, KGRN, FLHK, FLCH, FLTW, KURE, KALL, CHNA, CHIC, CHIK, CHIH, CHIU, CHIS, CHIR, GLCN, KESG, KSTR, KFVG, KEJI, RAYC, KTEC, KBUY, TDF, YINN, YANG, FXP, XPP, YXI, CBON, KBND, VGK, FEZ, IEV, EZU, DFE, FDD, FEP, SPEU, HEDJ, DBEU, EUDG, IEUR, HEZU, FEUZ, DBEZ, IEUS, EUSC, OEUR, EUDV, PTEU, FIEE, GSEU, RFEU, FLEE, FLEH, BBEU, FPXE, EURL, ACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, QQQ, SPLV, SPLX, SPMD, SPMO, SPMV, SPSM, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SQEW, SQLV, SSLY, SSO, SSPY, STLV, SVAL, SYLD, TMDV, TPHD, TPLC, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USEQ, USLB, USMC, USMF, USVM
Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.49K Followers

Summary

  • The banking crisis and the consequential tightening of financial conditions is a new deflationary shock. It renders the next data highlight in the US, the February PCE deflator, less relevant.
  • The impact on monetary policy expectations will last longer than the elevated stress itself. The deflationary thrust of the financial stress, including the expected tightening of lending standards, is tantamount to some degree of tightening.
  • Consequently, the monetary tightening cycle previously seen extending into Q3 looks set to end sooner, perhaps in Q1 or Q2. While this may excite inflation expectations, it is not showing up in market metrics.

Investment theme stockmarket and finance business analysis stockmarket with digital tablet

primeimages

Originally posted on March 25, 2023

The banking crisis is the newest shock to roil the capital markets. Pragmatic action by central banks, governments, and the private sector has thus far been insufficient to allow investors to be confident that the

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.49K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.