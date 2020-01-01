TU IS

Introduction

It's been a while since I covered Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW). In October of 2022, I wrote an article on its transformation to a service-oriented company, also on the Bipartisan Cyber Incident Reporting Act of 2021 and the CIRCIA Act as growth catalysts. I gave the buy rating at a price of $132, and the stock price has already risen more than 20%. The stock performed well while the S&P500 rose only 9%.

In just 3 years, the stock has already risen significantly. And investors are now wondering if the stock is still worth buying. Palo Alto is growing strongly in revenue, free cash flow and now also in profits. And because the company gave improved prospects for fiscal 2023, the stock is very attractive. The stock's valuation (taking into account cash and debt) looks even better now than when I wrote my previous article. Therefore, I give Palo Alto stock a buy rating.

Data by YCharts

High FCF margin, Increased Guidance, Strong Growth Potential

Palo Alto Networks is a strong growing cyber security company that provides network systems and services to prevent cyber-attacks for their customers. Palo Alto Networks is growing strongly because it has increased its revenues with a CAGR of 26% over the past 4 years. Its historical financial results are shown in the chart below (originated from my previous article).

PANW Financial Results (SEC and author's own visualization)

The chart shows that its revenue and free cash flow have increased significantly over the past 4 years, but earnings lagged. The adjusted free cash flow margin is high at 41% during the second quarter of fiscal 2023. During this quarter, revenue grew 26% year-over-year, operating income and free cash flow increased both by 55%, and the company increased billings by 26%.

PANW 2Q23 results (2Q23 Investor Presentation)

One of its key products is Prisma Cloud. Prisma Cloud provides consumer security for applications and infrastructure in the cloud. It is a broad concept that has several security features under its umbrella, such as Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), Cloud Workload Protection (CWP), Cloud Network Security (CNS), Cloud Security Analytics (CSA) and more. Recent quarterly figures show that the number of customers and consumed Prisma Cloud credits increased significantly.

Steady Prisma Cloud growth (2Q23 Investor Presentation)

Palo Alto Networks is also well positioned to integrate AI in their cybersecurity solutions. AI is not new for Palo Alto as it has been using AI for about 17 years. They distinguish themselves by offering a single endpoint to reduce response time. CEO Nikesh Arora spoke at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference:

In most secured -- most enterprises have about 30 to 40 security vendors. They collect data from 40 different security vendors and then try and cross co-related. It's like trying to get 40 different people who speak 40 languages, trying to get them to communicate. It doesn't work like that. You need a single source of truth. So what we did internally is we took our business where we had 67,000 alerts across 200 vendors. We've replaced all of that with one endpoint from ourselves. We cross correlate the data, and we took our mean time to respond from 27 days to under one minute by using AI, that's the product we put in the market four months ago called XSIAM.

XSIAM's bookings were about $30 million in the second quarter of 2023 and are expected to grow even more strongly during the year.

Well positioned to transform cybersecurity with AI (2Q23 investor presentation)

Looking ahead, Palo Alto raised its fiscal 2023 outlook and expects billing between $9.1 billion and $9.2 billion, revenues between $6.85 billion and $6.91 billion (up 25% midway through fiscal 2022) and an adjusted free cash flow margin between 36.5% and 37.5%.

FY23 Guidance update (PANW 2Q23 Investor presentation)

Management Is A Great Capital Allocator

Palo Alto does not pay dividends but buys back shares to return cash to shareholders. Over the past 4 years, it returned about 66% of its free cash flow to shareholders. Palo Alto buys back its shares efficiently, as during the 2020 stock market crash, Palo Alto bought back as much as $1.2 billion for shareholders (buyback yield of nearly 5%). Management that buys back shares when the stock is undervalued has a great valuation stance.

Palo Alto's cash flow highlights (SEC and author's own calculations)

Undervalued By EV/FCF Ratio

In my earlier article, I pointed that the enterprise value to free cash flow is an good choice to get insight into its valuation. At the time, the EV/FCF ratio traded at a value of 26x, which was slightly higher than the average EV/FCF ratio. But its growth in free cash flow allows the company to increase its value over time.

So now that free cash flow has increased significantly, the valuation is much more favorable than before. The EV/FCF ratio currently stands at 21.7, which is lower than their average EV/FCF ratio of 29. The strong outlook for fiscal year 2023 will also increase the company's value as free cash flow margin will improve while revenues are expected to increase by 25%. The stock seems undervalued from a historical perspective, but also relative to the general market.

Data by YCharts

Fortinet (FTNT) and CrowdStrike (CRWD) are both companies that are also active in the cyber security world. Along with Palo Alto Networks, I have graphically depicted its enterprise value versus free cash flow. The chart below shows that Palo Alto Networks is very favorably valued based on EV/FCF ratio compared to competitors in the market. Palo Alto Networks even quotes at a 35% discount to Fortinet.

Data by YCharts

Risks To Mention

Palo Alto Networks is subject to several risks that could slow their growth. In particular, consider competition from Fortinet and CrowdStrike. Customer size is also a risk. Its customers want a total cyber security solution from the one company, which creates a large revenue stream from a small customer base. When a customer is not satisfied with the products or service and when they switch to another cybersecurity specialist, Palo Alto Networks' revenue will drop significantly. Still, I don't think this will happen anytime soon because customers would have to change their entire IT infrastructure, which often costs a lot of money.

Conclusion

Palo Alto provides state-of-the-art security for enterprises and cloud applications. The cyber security company Palo Alto continues to grow strongly for the coming years. During the second quarter of fiscal 2023, their revenue grew a strongly at 26%, and operating income and free cash flow both grew 55% year over year. By integrating AI into their cybersecurity platforms, they can greatly reduce their response time and therefore increase value for its customers. Artificial intelligence is therefore a strong growth catalyst for Palo Alto.

Palo Alto has recently become profitable but has been cash flow positive for many years. Palo Alto provides a high margin of safety for shareholders, with a free cash flow margin of 41%. Sales must fall significantly before Palo Alto becomes free cash flow negative. Over the past 4 years, 66% of its FCF has returned to shareholders by repurchasing shares. The valuation of the stock is favorable as the EV/FCF ratio is only 21 (below the 3-year average of 29). Its valuation is also more favorable than at the time frame in which I wrote my previous article. Its strong growth and growth catalysts, the high free cash flow margin and the favorable stock valuation make the stock worth buying again.