Palo Alto Networks: 41% FCF Margin, And Well-Positioned For Further Growth

Mar. 27, 2023 12:48 AM ETPalo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW)
Yannick Frey profile picture
Yannick Frey
1.44K Followers

Summary

  • Palo Alto Networks is a strong growing cybersecurity company that provides network systems and services to prevent cyber-attacks for their customers.
  • Palo Alto provides a high margin of safety for shareholders, with a free cash flow margin of 41%.
  • During the second quarter of fiscal 2023, their revenue grew strongly at 26%, and operating income and free cash flow both grew 55% year over year.
  • By integrating AI into their cybersecurity platforms, they can greatly reduce their response time and therefore increase value for its customers.
  • Its strong growth and growth catalysts, the high free cash flow margin, and the favorable stock valuation make PANW stock worth buying again.

cloud computing technology concept transfer database to cloud. There is a large cloud icon that stands out in the center of the abstract world above the polygon with a dark blue background.

TU IS

Introduction

It's been a while since I covered Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW). In October of 2022, I wrote an article on its transformation to a service-oriented company, also on the Bipartisan Cyber Incident Reporting Act of

Chart
Data by YCharts

PANW Financial Results - SEC and author's own visualization

PANW Financial Results (SEC and author's own visualization)

PANW 2Q23 results - 2Q23 Investor Presentation

PANW 2Q23 results (2Q23 Investor Presentation)

Steady Prisma Cloud growth - 2Q23 Investor Presentation

Steady Prisma Cloud growth (2Q23 Investor Presentation)

Well positioned to transform cybersecurity with AI - 2Q23 investor presentation

Well positioned to transform cybersecurity with AI (2Q23 investor presentation)

FY23 Guidance update - PANW 2Q23 Investor presentation

FY23 Guidance update (PANW 2Q23 Investor presentation)

Palo Alto's cash flow highlights - SEC and author's own calculations

Palo Alto's cash flow highlights (SEC and author's own calculations)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Yannick Frey profile picture
Yannick Frey
1.44K Followers
Yannick is a passionate investor from the Netherlands who shares his analyses with other investors on Seeking Alpha. In doing so, he looks for companies with the following characteristics:1. Companies that are growing in both revenue, earnings and free cash flow.2. Companies that have excellent growth prospects.3. Stocks with favorable valuations.He prefers steadily growing companies with high free cash flow margins, dividend stocks and stocks with generous share repurchase programs.Disclaimer: My articles do not provide financial advice, they reflect my own findings and insights.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in PANW over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.