American Express: A Stock To Own For The Long Term

Mar. 27, 2023 1:35 AM ETAmerican Express Company (AXP)
Yannick Frey profile picture
Yannick Frey
1.44K Followers

Summary

  • Consumer spending has returned to normal levels, and American Express reported strong revenue and profit growth during the fourth quarter.
  • Net credit write-offs rose slightly to 1.1%, but this is a pittance compared to the net write-offs before the pandemic.
  • American Express also presented their growth plan for 2023 and beyond.
  • With a shareholder-friendly management, strong growth expectations, and an attractive stock valuation, I expect a lot of growth in the shares of American Express.
American express card extreme close up

adamdodd

Introduction

American Express (NYSE:AXP) is one of the dividend stocks that Warren Buffett has long owned. Warren Buffett first bought shares of American Express in the early 1990s. He increased his stake to 1995, building a $1.3 billion stake during that time. American Express

This article was written by

Yannick Frey profile picture
Yannick Frey
1.44K Followers
Yannick is a passionate investor from the Netherlands who shares his analyses with other investors on Seeking Alpha. In doing so, he looks for companies with the following characteristics:1. Companies that are growing in both revenue, earnings and free cash flow.2. Companies that have excellent growth prospects.3. Stocks with favorable valuations.He prefers steadily growing companies with high free cash flow margins, dividend stocks and stocks with generous share repurchase programs.Disclaimer: My articles do not provide financial advice, they reflect my own findings and insights.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in AXP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.