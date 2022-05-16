adamdodd

Introduction

American Express (NYSE:AXP) is one of the dividend stocks that Warren Buffett has long owned. Warren Buffett first bought shares of American Express in the early 1990s. He increased his stake to 1995, building a $1.3 billion stake during that time. American Express now makes up about 7.5% of his total stock portfolio. With a cost basis of $8.49 and a dividend of currently $2.40, his dividend yield on its initial investment is high at 28%.

American Express has grown rapidly in revenue, earnings, and dividends. By repurchasing shares, shareholders receive a greater ownership of the company. Repurchasing shares increases its shareholder valuation and also increased the dividend per share. Due to the share repurchases, Warren Buffett's stake in American Express has increased to 20.4%.

Strong growth, a strong growth outlook in the near future, a management that is shareholder-friendly and an attractive valuation make American Express stock worth buying.

Strong Outlook, Great Returns

American Express reported strong results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 with earnings after interest expense up 25% for fiscal 2022. Total network volumes increased 24% for the full year and pre-tax earnings increased 27%. The number of shares outstanding also fell 5% due to the share repurchase program.

With the risk of recession increasing, credit numbers are even more important. Below we see that net depreciation is only 1.1%, compared to 2.3% before the pandemic. This means that while net depreciation rates are increasing, the amount is still much smaller than before the corona crisis. Next, we see the maturities of 30+ days, and again we see that only 1% of loans are 30+ days past due. This is lower than before the pandemic but increasing. Investors should follow these numbers quarterly and assess the risks of American Express. For now, I don't see any problems. American Express' customers are high quality, these are high net worth individuals or entrepreneurs, who usually have better credit scores than ordinary users.

Credit Metrics (AMEX 4Q22 Investor Presentation)

American Express has presented a growth plan in which they show that they far exceed their growth targets for 2022. Expectations for 2023, in steady state market conditions, are also strong: AMEX expects revenue growth between 15% and 17% and earnings per share between $11 and $11.40, representing annual growth of 13.7%. For 2024 and beyond, it targets revenue growth of more than 10% and earnings per share growth in the mid-teens.

Dividends And Share Repurchases

American Express' dividends have risen sharply over the past 10 years. During this period, dividends increased at an average CAGR of 9.8%. Now the dividend is $2.40 per share, representing a dividend yield of 1.5%.

AMEX' Dividend Growth History (AXP ticker page on Seeking Alpha)

American Express pays dividends but also repurchases its own shares. This increases both dividends per share and earnings per share, making the PE ratio more favorable. Repurchasing its own shares is a tax-efficient way to return cash to shareholders. Overall, American Express has returned about 79% of its free cash flow to shareholders over the past 4 years. Thus, the shareholder return program is sustainable in the long run.

AMEX' Cash flow highlights (SEC and author's own calculations)

Share repurchases reduces the number of shares outstanding. As a result, fewer shares are in circulation, reducing supply. This increases the probability of an increase in the share price when demand remains equal.

Data by YCharts

Stock Seems Favorably Valued

The PE ratio is a widely used measure to get insight into the stock's valuation. However, the PE ratio alone does not get us very far, so it is advised to compare the PE ratio with the historical PE ratio and also sometimes with industry peers.

Looking at American Express' PE ratio, we see that the ratio is in line with the 3-year average of 18.3. The PE ratio is even slightly lower at 16.2.

Data by YCharts

Increasing interest rates is beneficial for American Express because it will increase the company's profits. Many analysts' expectations are positive about its profit growth. They expect long term EPS growth in the mid-teens. Its revenue is expected to grow at high single digit in the coming years.

AMEX' earnings estimates (AXP ticker page on Seeking Alpha)

To estimate the value of the future share price, we multiply the average PE ratio by the expected earnings per share for, say, 2025. We then arrive at a share price of $263. At the current share price of $160 plus expected dividends, this yields an annual pre-tax return of about 19%. So the prospects for American Express look good.

Risks To Mention

Remember that there are also risks lurking. An emerging recession could lead to less credit card activity, which could depress earnings. 15 analysts revised their earnings estimates upward and 6 downward. This gives a mixed picture of analyst expectations.

One measure investors are watching is consumer spending. When consumer spending shows signs of weakness, American Express shares are expected to fall. This was seen in the 2008 recession and during the corona crisis.

U.S. Consumer Spending (TradingEconomics.com)

Conclusion

American Express benefits greatly from the rising interest rates. Consumer spending has returned to normal levels and American Express reported strong revenue and profit growth during the fourth quarter. Net credit write-offs rose slightly to 1.1%, but this is a pittance compared to the net write-offs before the pandemic. The 30+ day past due's shows the same trend. Investors will need to keep an eye on these numbers to make sure that their investment is safe. For now, I see no problems in the near future because American Express' customers are of high quality.

American Express also presented their growth plan for 2023 and beyond. Under stable market conditions, they expect revenue growth between 15% and 17% and earnings per share growth of 14% in 2023. For the long term, American Express is aiming for revenue growth above 10% and earnings per share growth in the mid-teens.

With a shareholder-friendly management, strong growth expectations and an attractive stock valuation, I expect a lot of growth in the shares of American Express.