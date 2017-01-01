pinstock/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) has shown tremendous growth over the last decade, based on good operational management and a multitude of macro tailwinds that provided a continuously high demand for its digital engineering and software development services, landing the company (founded in 1993) on the S&P 500 index in 2021. The company ranked four times as the top IT services company on Fortune’s 100 Fastest Growing Companies list.

But 2022 has been an inflection point. EPAM has suffered from its over-reliance on Belarus, Russia, and Ukraine as delivery locations. Additionally, demand for technology and IT services in general has been slowing down.

EPAM has managed the disruptions well (even relocating 10,000+ of its employees to new locations) and upholds the narrative that the company will go back to growing significantly again in the second half of 2023 and then 2024. This is not assured in my view, and the times of 20%+ annual growth could not come back for longer than the company currently expects. Shares are near their 52-week low and down 60% from their high in 2021, but EPAM still trades with a GAAP P/E ratio of more than 30, based on projected 2023 earnings. There is still an expectation of significant future growth reflected in the valuation.

I would stay on the sideline here at least until Q1 or Q2 earnings and forward guidance confirm that EPAM manages to restart the growth.

FY 2022 and Q4 results

Like so many other technology companies, EPAM makes non-GAAP adjustments in their financial reporting. I am generally not in favor of this practice but admit that sometimes it can make sense. EPAM’s adjusted numbers for the fiscal year and Q4 2022 basically assume the conflict in Ukraine is not happening. Besides stock-based compensation, non-GAAP financial results exclude cost related to 1) EPAM’s (admirable) humanitarian commitment to Ukraine (like paying for employees who are not working), 2) the exit from Russia and 3) employee relocations from Belarus/Russia/Ukraine, 4) business continuity cost. I will therefore mostly rely on GAAP numbers as they give a more accurate view in my opinion.

Revenue was up in 2022 despite challenges, but GAAP earnings and Q1 guidance disappoint

Given the challenges, 2022 was not such a bad year. Revenue still grew a very respectable 28.4% YoY to 4.825bn, but GAAP profit declined 13% from 481mn to 419mn. Non-GAAP profit still increased, but – as I have said – this is misleading, in my view.

Cash from operating activities was also down in 2022 at 464.1mn, a decrease from 572.3mn in 2021. Just looking at Q4 in the two consecutive years shows the significance of the slow-down in demand. The company had about the same number of delivery professionals in Q4 2022 and Q4 2021, but cash from operating activities was 186.1mn in 2022 compared to 284.6mn in the previous year.

Also concerning is the 2023 guidance. EPAM expects revenue to decline in Q1:

EPAM – quarterly revenue from Q4 2021 to Q1 2023 (forecast) (Source: Author based on company information)

There is no guidance for Q2 2023, but the forecast for FY 2023 is still for revenue to grow 9% YoY to 5.25bn. For 2024 and onwards, management expects the company to go back to 20%+ annual growth rates. The CAGR from 2017 to 2022 was 27%, but EPAM grew an astounding 41% in 2021, when the share price reached its all-time peak in November 2021 at USD 716. Just looking at the years 2017 to 2020, the CAGR was 22%, and management seems to think this is the kind of growth they can get back to from 2024 onwards.

EPAM – annual revenue from 2017 to 2023 (forecast) (Source: Author based o company information)

In the Q4 earnings call, both the CEO and CFO talked about slowing demand in 2023 but expressed confidence that H2 2023 will already be better.

They are mostly basing this assumption on an expected improvement in the economic environment and think that the macro-tailwinds that have supported EPAM in the past, like digitalization and automation, will pick up again. I think there is a risk here and we could see more deterioration over the next quarters before growth returns again.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) just recently announced that they are reducing headcount by 19.000 people, although half of them within their non-billable overhead. For an IT services company people are revenue potential, and not cost like in other industries. So those companies downsize not as quickly to reduce the cost base.

It is possible that we will see more news like this from other peer companies before the market starts growing again.

Profit 2023 guidance indicates a significant margin compression

Not surprisingly management has the same guidance directionally for profit in 2023. GAAP EPS should be in the range of USD 1.66 to 1.74 for Q1, down almost 35% from 2.61 in Q4 2022. But for the full year 2023 we should expect EPS to be between USD 8.64 to 8.84, up almost 30% from 7.09 YoY.

In 2021, the most profitable year for EPAM so far, EPS was USD 8.15, from a smaller revenue base of only 3.75bn. So, even the increased earnings per share indicate a significant margin compression in 2023. This is obviously not a good sign.

Business Model challenges

EPAM Systems provides Digital Engineering services to customers across the globe. Its heritage is Software Engineering, but it has expanded into Design and Consulting. The company does this at scale with around 60,000 employees now. EPAM has (almost) no products of its own and is a pure-play IT services company.

The economics of such a technology services business in principle comes down to selling work time. EPAM fits very much into this pattern. In 2022 87.9% of revenue was from time & material engagements, and only a miniscule 0.5% came from licensing and other revenues.

Commercially there are three key levers that management can work with:

1) billing rates,

2) billable utilization of the workforce, and

3) the number of people employed, so the size of the workforce.

If the company can improve one or more of those three levers (and not deteriorate on the others), it will make more money and grow. I will go through each one of them to try to see what EPAM is doing and what the options are.

Day rates

IT services companies normally have a variety of rates (usually per day, sometimes per hour), depending on things like skill, seniority and location of an employee or contractor. An architect costs more than a software engineer, a lead engineer more than a senior engineer, and a software engineer in Germany costs more than an engineer with the same skill level in Ukraine, etc.

As Russia and Belarus are low-cost locations, relocating more than 10,000 people out of those countries to other locations, means that day rates on average should have gone up. The CFO confirmed this in the Q4 earnings call and said that the alignment of bill rates based on employee relocations has mostly been completed in 2022. I assume that there also have been rate increases based on inflation adjustments. Nevertheless, EPAM expects revenue to decrease in Q1 2023. I would again see this a clear sign of weakness in demand.

The increased rates also mean EPAM is less competitive from a pricing perspective, as the average cost of delivery has gone up, and this is probably a permanent situation. Other vendors have cost pressures too, so it is hard to say whether this will make a significant difference. But it is fair to note that EPAM has certainly not improved its competitive position here.

Utilization

Utilization is a very important metric for an IT services company. As the company must pay its people 100% of their working time, it wants as much of that time as possible to be billable to a customer.

Utilization was 73.6% in Q4 2022 compared to 76.8% in Q4 2021. The reason is concerning: clients were moving work from EPAM to other vendors.

For the years 2020 and 2021 annual utilization has been 78.7% and 79.8% so significantly higher (Source: Annual report 2022). Again, EPAM expects utilization to stay lower in H1 of this year and get to the higher values again in the second half of the year – driven by a general improvement in the market environment.

Investors should watch the utilization level in the next earnings releases. It is a leading indicator of demand growth and profitability.

Workforce size

While rates and utilization are obviously important, in a business where a company charges clients its employees’ time, the size of the workforce is what ultimately determines the revenue potential.

But headcount growth has stopped in 2022. EPAM expects headcount to decrease in the first half of 2023 and pick up again in the second half.

EPAM – headcount development from 2017 to 2022 (Source: Author based on company information)

Contrary to the past, EPAM will not be able to utilize its low-cost locations in Eastern Europe anymore to facilitate revenue growth. The company still has around 4,500 delivery professionals in Belarus (it says that it plans to continue operating there) and more than 10,000 in the Ukraine, but it will probably not grow significantly anymore in those countries. I assume that there is also push-back from customers who have risk-related concerns.

The company now needs to grow in other locations with a reasonable cost profile. (In case you want to suggest hiring engineers that were downsized by the likes of Facebook, my answer would be that this unlikely to work. EPAM’s annual revenue per employee is around USD 85,000, so those engineers are clearly too expensive and will not fit client expectations.)

EPAM has a good track record of growing its workforce and it is notable that the company continuously receives awards across the globe for being a great place to work. But still, this is clearly a risk that needs to be watched by investors.

In IT services, the headcount a company has at any given time determines the revenue potential for at least the next 2-3 months. In that timeframe, the company needs to work with the people it already has. Onboarding new people and making them billable takes longer. If EPAM manages to go back on the growth trajectory in H2 2023, we should see first utilization increase as an early indicator and then headcount.

Conclusion

Despite the reduced share price, EPAM is still priced for growth. But the company is experiencing a demand slowdown, both from the macroeconomic perspective and the company-specific rebalancing of its global delivery locations away from Eastern Europe. While this is real and shows up in all financial and operational metrics, it is much less clear that demand will pick up later in the year in line with management expectations. Even if it does, the rebalancing of the global delivery locations adds a supply risk.

EPAM has not announced a date for the publication of its Q1 2023 numbers yet, but it should be around beginning of May. Unless you are very bullish on the IT services market, I recommend to stay on the sidelines here and watch out for early indicators of growth picking up - or further slowing down.