EPAM Systems: Return To Growth Could Take Longer Than Expected

Mar. 27, 2023 3:27 AM ETEPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM)1 Comment
Bellasooa Research profile picture
Bellasooa Research
123 Followers

Summary

  • EPAM Systems has grown with a CAGR of 27 percent over the last years – quite exceptional for an IT services company.
  • Low-cost delivery centers in Belarus, Russia, and Ukraine have powered that growth to a large extent.
  • EPAM has managed the disruption of its supply, caused by the conflict in Ukraine, remarkably well and expects to go back to previous growth rates in H2 2023.
  • There are headwinds though, both from a supply and demand perspective, that could make this challenging.
  • Despite the recent setbacks shares are still expensive, so it could be best to stay on the sidelines here until the risk/reward picture has become clearer.

Three flower pots representing three stages of growth

pinstock/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) has shown tremendous growth over the last decade, based on good operational management and a multitude of macro tailwinds that provided a continuously high demand for its digital engineering and

EPAM – quarterly revenue from Q4 2021 to Q1 2023 (forecast)

EPAM – quarterly revenue from Q4 2021 to Q1 2023 (forecast) (Source: Author based on company information)

EPAM – annual revenue from 2017 to 2023 (forecast)

EPAM – annual revenue from 2017 to 2023 (forecast) (Source: Author based o company information)

EPAM – headcount development from 2017 to 2022

EPAM – headcount development from 2017 to 2022 (Source: Author based on company information)

This article was written by

Bellasooa Research profile picture
Bellasooa Research
123 Followers
I work in Digital Technology and I am a private part-time investor. I only invest in things I think I understand :). Therefore I do my own research and enjoy writing about it. My focus is mostly Austria, Germany and to a lesser extent the EU.IMPORTANT: My articles reflect my personal opinion and must be treated as such. They are not professional investment advice. I take no responsibility for your investments, but wish you the best nonetheless. Also, I welcome push-back and alternative opinions in the comment section. Nobody can be right all the time.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.