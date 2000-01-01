Skyworks Solutions: Cloudy Skies Continue, But Tailwinds Might Be Coming

Mar. 27, 2023 3:38 AM ETSkyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS)QRVO
Patient Tech Investor profile picture
Patient Tech Investor
2.74K Followers

Summary

  • Strong Android tailwinds might drive Skyworks' revenue higher during 2023.
  • The company is generating hoards of cash even setting a record in the December quarter.
  • Future undisclosed ASP growth opportunities seem to exist, but we aren't sure exactly from where or when.

Man with an umbrella is facing strong wind and rain

photoschmidt

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) finds itself caught in macro-purgatory, similar to many other companies tied heavy into consumer markets. Adding meaning to Skyworks' future becomes even more difficult with its deep relationship with Apple (AAPL). With Apple, key

This article was written by

Patient Tech Investor profile picture
Patient Tech Investor
2.74K Followers
I have been an investor for several decades enduring the 87 crash, 2000 crash, and 08 crash. I do use trading systems developed with TradeStation. I have enjoyed the rewards from both buy and hold and trading. My professional experiences includes several decades as a process control engineer. I hold a JD from an eastern law school.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CRUS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.