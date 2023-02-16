Triple Flag: Growth At A Reasonable Price

Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
27.09K Followers

Summary

  • Triple Flag has been one of the better-performing names in the miner space over the past 12-15 months, up 25% from year-end 2021 vs. a 2% decline in the GDX.
  • I attribute the outperformance to its superior business model (royalty/streaming) vs. producers and a brilliant acquisition that has led to a major upgrade in the investment thesis.
  • Unfortunately, we saw a miss on 2022 guidance because of timing delays at Cerro Lindo that weighed on Q1-23 share price performance, but the long-term picture has never looked better.
  • Given Triple Flag's solid organic growth profile, high exposure to silver relative to peers, and reasonable valuation, I would view any weakness below US$11.85 as a buying opportunity.
Fosterville Gold Mine

tracielouise

2022 was a tough year for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) and although several names rallied to finish the year, we've seen a sharp retracement since the highs. The poor performance on a trailing two-year basis for gold producers isn't that

This article was written by

Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
27.09K Followers
"A bull market is when you check your stocks every day to see how much they went up. A bear market is when you don't bother to look anymore."- John Hammerslough - Disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading or investing.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OR, SAND, AEM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing. Given the volatility in the precious metals sector, position sizing is critical, so when buying small-cap precious metals stocks, position sizes should be limited to 5% or less of one's portfolio.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.