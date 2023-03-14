JEPI vs SCHD skynesher

Introduction

Last week, I tried (unsuccessfully) to replicate the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) before the portfolio reconstitution. I made a blunder in missing a critical step which led to analysis outcomes that was off the mark. However, my analysis was directionally right; the critical point of energy exposure did increase from 5.5% as of December 31 2022 to 9.0%. Hence, for SCHD, I maintain my overall neutral and bearish on alpha potential vs the S&P 500 (SPY) (SPX) (VOO) thesis.

But how does SCHD compare to the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)? This was a question discussed briefly in the comments of my initial article on SCHD. In this piece, I share my analysis and note key characteristic differences between these two ETFs, along with my reasons for preferring JEPI over SCHD.

Reference Data

My analysis is based on the data in this spreadsheet. I'm sharing the file with you to check my work and for you to have the flexibility to splice and dice the data anyway you want.

Summary Exposure Comparisons

The following describes the summary sector and industry exposure comparisons between JEPI and SCHD. Please refer to these tables as you follow my thesis in the section below. The key parts relating to my thesis is highlighted in bold:

Sector Exposures Analysis (JEPI, SCHD Portfolios, Author's Analysis) Industry Exposures Analysis (JEPI, SCHD Portfolios, Author's Analysis)

Thesis

I prefer JEPI over SCHD for 4 key reasons:

JEPI has greater exposure to the market index vs SCHD JEPI has significantly lower energy exposure vs SCHD JEPI has more favorable financials positioning with minimal exposure to banks vs SCHD JEPI's portfolio aligns better with some of my stock-specific views vs SCHD

JEPI has greater exposure to the market index vs SCHD

JEPI has about 15.0% exposure to the market index via synthetic equity linked notes vs almost 0% in SCHD. This is a positive in my book since SCHD has underperformed the market since January 2023 and I expect this to continue.

Since the publication of my "SCHD: The Alpha Party Is Over" article, the ETF has generated -6.46% in total shareholder returns compared to the S&P500's -2.45%; a negative alpha of -4.01%. After the portfolio reconstitution, SCHD's energy exposure stands at 9.0% compared to the S&P500's 4.5%. I view this as unfavorable since I anticipate energy to underperform the market over the next few quarters due to dampening demand and expanding supply as the economy slows down.

JEPI has significantly lower energy exposure vs SCHD

JEPI's active energy exposure is only 2.2% compared to 9.0% for SCHD, corresponding to an underweight of 6.7%. Energy here refers mostly to O&G and the underweight exposure is broad-based across the value chain:

Energy Exposures Analysis (JEPI, SCHD Portfolios, Author's Analysis)

Due to my bearish energy bias, I prefer the ETF with lower energy exposure.

JEPI has more favorable financials positioning with minimal exposure to banks vs SCHD

JEPI's active exposure to financials is 12.4% compared to 14.0% for SCHD; an approximately 1.6% to 1.7% underweight (depending on rounding). More importantly, the makeup of the financials exposures reveals stark differences:

Financial Exposures Analysis (JEPI, SCHD Portfolios, Author's Analysis)

Within the financials sector, JEPI has a large 10.5% underweight the banks and asset management companies vs SCHD. This is very favorable as these industries are facing the most elevated risks recently. According to Moody's the US Banking sector is facing a "rapidly deteriorating operating environment”. The troubles in the banking sector is leading to domino effects in commercial real estate as financing becomes more scarce. This impacts asset management who hold these assets as part of their real asset exposures.

By the way, I have done a comparison of asset class exposures among major asset management companies in here.

On the other hand, transaction and payment processing companies such as Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA), which each contribute a 1.4% weight in JEPI's portfolio is less impacted by the banking sector headwinds as activity here is more correlated to consumer activity. This seems healthier as the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (a leading economic indicator) is currently at 63.4, rebounding from the lows.

Financial exchanges and financial data providers such as the CME Group (CME) and S&P Global (SPGI), make up 1.3% and 0.7% to JEPI's portfolio. This sector seems to be performing resiliently based on President of ICE Futures US Jennifer Ilkiw's key takeaways from the recent Boca - International Futures Industry Conference 2023. Overall, I believe JEPI's large 4.0% and 2.4% overweight in these industries contribute to a more healthy financials composition than SCHD.

JEPI's portfolio aligns better with some of my stock-specific views vs SCHD

SCHD has a large 4.1% weight toward Verizon (VZ), making it its 9th largest position. JEPI has no active exposure to this name. I don't like Verizon as I believe it has chosen a strategy that will lead to market share losses. I discussed this view in detail in my article on Verizon in early February 2023. So far, the view has played out; the stock is down 9.86% compared to S&P500's fall of 4.01%, corresponding to underperformance vs the market by 5.85%.

JEPI has a 1.5% active exposure to Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), making it its 6th largest position. On the other hand, SCHD has 0% exposure to this name. I like this positioning as I am bullish on Alphabet's potential in the generative AI space and think the stock will generate alpha. I will share my analysis on Alphabet soon in a separate article. I currently hold it in my portfolio.

Conclusion

When I compare the portfolios of JEPI and SCHD, I much prefer JEPI as it aligns better with my current world view:

I am bearish energy and O&G as I believe the supply-demand dynamics are worsening as the economy slows down. Hence, JEPI is preferred as it has 6.7% lower exposure to this sector vs SCHD. Within financials, JEPI is relatively underweight banks and asset management companies - which are prone to elevated balance sheet risks currently - by 10.5% vs SCHD. JEPI is overweight payments processing, financial exchanges and data - which seems to be in better shape according to leading indicators and industry commentary - by 6.4% vs SCHD. JEPI's greater exposure to the market index is also favorable as I believe SCHD is likely to continue underperforming the market due to unfavorable exposures. On the stock-specific front, I don't like SCHD's large weight toward Verizon; a stock I think is losing the market share battle. And I like JEPI's exposure to Alphabet as I am bullish on its generative AI capabilities.

Overall, I anticipate JEPI to outperform SCHD over multiple quarters and potentially years. I am moderately confident in this view. However, neither meets my criteria for investment in my portfolio for 2 key reasons:

I believe I can generate more alpha by digging deeper into stock-specific allocations. This is an approach that has worked well for me so far. I am not a yield-focused investor; I only look at total shareholder return and I am quite agnostic about whether the return comes from capital gains or dividends.

Although I am not personally invested in these ETFs, I hope the analysis provides useful food for thought to you, especially if you are a yield-seeking investor.