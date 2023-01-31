Jeff T. Green/Getty Images News

Perma-Fix (NASDAQ:PESI) is one of the most difficult companies for investors to wrap their head around, in large part due to all of the acronyms used in the industry. Even after following the company for a year, it took a crash course tutorial offered by someone familiar with the company for me to start fully grasping the opportunities ahead, let alone to make sense of all the associated acronyms! It is for this reason-these massive opportunities-I highly recommend investors become familiar with the company and the terminology, or at the very least find other reliable sources who can help them parse through all the acronyms, as I will try to do here.

For those new to the name, or even for those who may not fully understand what PESI does, or those who are confused by all the Hanford acronyms (the Hanford site is the largest nuclear waste site in the Western Hemisphere), the thought may cross the mind: "This company has already tripled off its 52-week lows; how much upside is left?"

Well, I am writing this article because I believe even after this impressive move, the company could triple or more yet again within the next two years. I will explain my thinking below, as well as make my best effort to clarify the most important acronyms and opportunities ahead.

I will break this article into four primary sections, followed by the standard "Risks" and "Valuation" sections: PESI's core business, the Hanford cleanup process, PESI's role in treating Hanford's secondary waste, and PESI's other Hanford opportunities.

PESI's Core Business

In a previous article I outlined why PESI continued to struggle from Covid-19 impacts throughout 2022, but also highlighted how the company was set up for success in 2023 (and beyond). In sum, the bulk of PESI's work comes through government agencies, and as many investors are familiar, government agencies were notoriously slow to get back to a pre-Covid pace. However, by the end of 2022, it appeared that, at least for PESI, business was starting to pick back up again and 2023 looked to be a solid year.

On the company's 4Q22 conference call it became clear that thesis has been playing out as expected. To wit, in response to my question on that call about profitability, management guided for the company to return to profitability in 2Q23. In fact, the comments around profitability indicated the company would not squeak by to profitability, but that it would be well into the black. Management seemed comfortable in projecting such profitability due to the significant backlog buildup on the treatment side of the business, as well as due to multiple new treatment and service opportunities.

Speaking of opportunities, the company indicated no shortage of these for the foreseeable future. They highlighted multiple material projects on which they are either bidding or beginning to proceed to work after having won the bid. For example, CEO Mark Duff noted that a major project with the Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA") has started to move forward. While this project is expected to garner only $1M in revenue for 2023, the company previously spoke about it as an $80M revenue service opportunity over a roughly three-year period.

On the treatment side of the business, management was bullish on the 4Q22 call with respect to both their growing treatment backlog, as well as with their fairly recent international expansion. Specifically, PESI is now receiving waste from multiple countries within Europe. My understanding is that Europe is well behind the US in terms of nuclear waste treatment options and PESI has stepped in to help fill the void. Management noted they continue to move forward in Europe, currently shipping the waste to their US facilities, but also preparing for the opening of their first plant in the UK.

All in all, based on the color management gave on the call, it seems highly likely PESI will not only be profitable in 2Q23, but that they are now well on the pre-Covid growth trajectory. This is important to highlight because PESI operates in a high fixed cost business. Therefore, as the company ramps revenue, an increasingly higher percentage of that revenue drops to the bottom line. In short, the company and its investors will likely start to benefit in 2023 from its high operating leverage.

The Hanford Cleanup Process

Although I like to begin my discussions of PESI with their current core business, we cannot give PESI justice without noting the multiple Hanford opportunities. These Hanford possibilities are why the company could still triple after already tripling off its 52-week lows this year. I will explain the multiple shots on goal for PESI at Hanford later. Before that, I want to take a step back to explain what is happening related to cleanup at the Hanford site. I want to outline this first to help investors better understand the process, as well as the many acronyms that are used when PESI and other discuss the Hanford cleanup. I believe providing this overview will help to make sense of PESI's possibilities at Hanford.

The Department of Energy ("DOE") is in the process of what is expected to be a century-long cleanup of the Hanford site. There are multiple signs that after many delays, the DOE is serious about moving forward and the ball has started rolling. I will not go into all of those details here, but will simply outline the general cleanup process for PESI investors (and potential investors) to better understand.

The Hanford site cleanup will be accomplished primarily through use of the vitrification plant being built onsite at Hanford. This plant is currently expected to be operational by December 2023. Vitrification is a process by which the nuclear waste is converted to glass. This conversion is necessary to "immobilize" the waste in the glass. In lay terms, what this "immobilization" means is that the waste is much safer to store in glass/solid form than in liquid form since the waste cannot so easily move/spread in solid form.

In order for the waste to even be safe to turn into glass, however, the waste must first go through the TSCR system. TSCR stands for Tank-Side Cesium Removal. The TSCR system removes radioactive cesium and undissolved solids from the waste currently stored in large underground tanks in preparation for vitrification.

Once the waste is treated through the TSCR system, it will be stored in a double-shell tank until it is fed directly to the LAW facility. LAW stands for Low-Activity Waste. You will also hear this entire program at Hanford referred to as DFLAW, which stands for the Direct-Feed Low-Activity Waste program. DFLAW, then, refers to this entire process.

So, in short, the nuclear waste at Hanford is currently stored in underground tanks. To clean up the site, the DOE is nearly finished building the TSCR system to remove the radioactive cesium from the stored waste. This removal allows the waste to then be safely fed into the LAW facility where the waste is vitrified, or converted to glass. Vitrification, which has converted the liquid waste into a solid form, allows the waste to be stored more safely since the waste has been "immobilized" (i.e. it will not seep into the earth, water, or air).

Unfortunately, however, this vitrification process has its own complications. Specifically, the process of turning the waste into glass creates wastewater. You will often hear this referred to as "secondary waste." While the wastewater is the primary "secondary waste," there are also objects such as PPE (personal protective equipment) that are considered secondary waste and need to be treated to be safely disposed. Treatment of this secondary waste is fundamental to understanding the Hanford site cleanup, especially vis-à-vis PESI.

However, before moving on to PESI specifically, we need to discuss two other important aspects of the Hanford cleanup. First, we should cover the fact that the Hanford site is a massive operation, with 53 million gallons of high-level radioactive waste. The DOE is not equipped to operate this massive DFLAW program on its own. Consequently, investors will often hear about the ITDC. The ITDC is the DOE's "Integrated Tank Disposition Contract." The ITDC is an Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ is the acronym you might hear related to this type of work) contract that will have an estimated value of up to $45B (billion, with a "B"!!!) over a 10-year ordering period. Of note, the contract includes requirements for meaningful work to be performed by small businesses. So, when you hear ITDC, what is being referred to is the contract to oversee/manage/service the Hanford site cleanup.

The final note on the overall Hanford site cleanup before moving into PESI specifically is to note that estimates vary for the length of time it will take to vitrify all the waste onsite. I have seen estimates in the 80 to 100+ year range. This is troublesome because the longer the waste is left in liquid form, the more likely it is for an environmental disaster to happen related to Hanford. Because of this concern, a supplemental/complementary process is being proposed to deal with the waste. This is often referred to as TBI, which stands for "Test Bed Initiative." In short, the TBI would take low-level waste from Hanford to a commercial facility for treatment. Unlike the waste being vitrified (turned into glass) at the Hanford facility, the TBI waste would be turned into grout/concrete. A benefit of this treatment method is that it does not create secondary waste.

Now that I have covered the general details of the Hanford cleanup process, I will turn to PESI's multiple opportunities from the Hanford site.

Hanford Secondary Waste

As noted above, the secondary waste from the Hanford site vitrification process needs to be treated in order to be safely disposed. While the DOE has built the LAW facility to deal with the primary waste, they have not built any facility to treat the secondary waste. A plant to treat that waste is tentatively scheduled to be built in 10+ years. In the meantime, that secondary waste needs to be treated. So, who will be treating that waste?

On January 31, 2023, the DOE released its final report on the treatment of this secondary waste. Investors may sometimes hear this document referred to as the Final WIR. WIR stands for "waste incidental to reprocessing." PESI also refers to this as the ROD Amendment. ROD stands for "record of decision." In any case, when you hear about the Final WIR or the ROD amendment, it is almost certainly referring to the DOE's January 31 decision on the treatment of secondary waste.

In reading that report, you can see that not only did the DOE state that the secondary waste could be safely transported and treated at a commercial facility, but they specified that the secondary waste would be sent to and treated at the PESI Northwest Facility (referred to as "PFNW" throughout the report). While it has been widely expected the DOE would ultimately send the waste to PESI, this document now finalizes that decision, as CEO Duff confirmed on the 4Q22 call.

After reading through the document myself and checking with various sources familiar with the treatment of this secondary waste, I predicted the annual revenue over the 10-year (minimum) process to be at least in the neighborhood of $40-50M and for the associated EPS to be around $1.70/share. Other investors must have shared my enthusiasm as you can see the stock moved quickly following the release of this January 31 document.

As it turns out, I significantly underestimated just how massive this win was for PESI. I say that because both the PESI CEO and CFO noted on the 4Q call their expectation for $65-75M in annual revenue and roughly $3.00/share in annual EPS as a result of this award for treating secondary waste. Granted, PESI will not begin any of this treatment until at least 2024, with a full year contribution unlikely until 2025. Regardless, this work pretty much doubles PESI's current annual revenue, and with the previously mentioned operating leverage it multiplies even more the company's earnings. Furthermore, while the DOE specifies a 10-year period of treatment, there is still a good probability that the 10-year window is expanded-even as far out as 50+ years. I say this is probable because the alternative to PESI treating this secondary waste is for the DOE to spend massive amounts of capital to build its own facility onsite.

As material as this win is for the company, PESI still has multiple other future opportunities from Hanford.

Hanford TBI & ITDC

While I now consider Hanford secondary waste to be part of PESI's core business moving forward given their January 31 award, I cannot yet say the same for the Hanford TBI and ITDC. I still classify these as opportunities; however, we learned some important details about both on the 4Q22 call that led to an even stronger bull case for the stock.

Test Bed Initiative

As it relates to TBI, the DOE released a document on March 20, 2023, outlining a 2,000 gallon TBI test. Most importantly, in this document, the DOE classified the TBI waste as "low level," meaning it can be transported the roughly 15 miles from the Hanford site to PESI's nearest facility. Moreover, PESI management confirmed that following the 2,000 gallon test (expected to be conducted in 2H23), the DOE can potentially move to a full production stage. This is important because previously the DOE's plan called for a 300,000 gallon test phase following this 2,000 gallon test before moving on to production. While the DOE could still decide to conduct that 300,000 gallon test before production, they have now given themselves the possibility to bypass that larger test phase altogether.

If and when the DOE moves to full production, which would require minimal capex by PESI, the company would be treating up to or slightly beyond one million gallons of TBI waste annually. While the company did not discuss the revenue and EPS details on the call as they did with the secondary waste, I estimate (based on discussions with people familiar with the company) that PESI could see yet another $70M in incremental revenue and $3.00/share EPS! As with the secondary waste, it should be noted that this full-scale TBI production would not occur until at least 2025, with a full-year contribution of one million gallons unlikely until at least 2026.

Integrated Tank Disposition Contract

The ITDC is the final major component of the Hanford site cleanup that relates to PESI. This is the only major aspect of Hanford/PESI that has not yet been awarded or moved upon. According to PESI CEO Duff on the 4Q call, this massive $45B contract is expected to be awarded sometime in 2Q23, although there is an outside chance it is awarded still in March (other companies participating in this bidding process have said the same thing when I reached out to their investor relations department).

To be clear, there is no possibility that PESI (nor any other company) will receive the entire $45B over 10 years. Instead, there are two primary bidding consortia competing for ITDC. Obviously, if PESI's group wins the award, it will be a transformative event for the company. While PESI clearly will not get anywhere near the majority of the estimated $45B contract, we can safely assume the company will benefit with at least a couple hundred million dollars of service revenue annually. But, to my (positive) surprise, we learned on the 4Q call that even if the company's bidding consortium loses out on the contract, PESI may still earn material revenue from ITDC. How is this possible?

As previously noted, the ITDC RFP stipulates that an estimated $200M annually (on average) must be awarded by the winning bidding consortium to a company(ies) classified as a "small business." PESI certainly fits the bill, and as their CEO Duff mentioned on the call in response to my related question, there are few "small businesses" in this nuclear waste cleanup field, and even fewer with PESI's expertise and geographic advantage (being in such close proximity to the Hanford site). Therefore, even if PESI's consortium is not awarded the ITDC, it is within the realm of possibility (one may argue it is even probable) that PESI will be awarded material service revenue related to ITDC. As mentioned, this could reach as much as $200M annually over the life of ITDC. While this service revenue is at much lower margins than the treatment of secondary waste and TBI, I would still expect a roughly 15% EBITDA margin, which itself is quite a needle-mover for a roughly $140M market cap company.

As a final note on ITDC, we learned in the Q&A on the 4Q call that PESI may even earn treatment revenue from the Hanford facility that is entirely unrelated to TBI and secondary waste. This was another new, positive development; one that I hope to further explore and update in the future.

Risks

One of the biggest risks with PESI is the fact that working on large government projects can often lead to unexpected delays. This risk still remains, to be sure. However, the progress and the secondary waste award at Hanford certainly de-risks the company from the perspective that the Hanford cleanup eventually has to happen. So even if there are some delays, the 53 million gallons of waste are not going away on their own. The same can be said of other projects on which PESI is either bidding or awaiting the start of work already awarded. With the treatment backlog normalizing and even growing, and with the company expecting to return to profitability in 2023, this risk is now minimized significantly.

Another risk with PESI is the fact the company is working with dangerous chemicals. Therefore, a misstep in dealing with these chemicals could lead to government penalties or lawsuits. There is simply no way to eliminate this risk. However, it is mitigated by the fact that PESI has an overall impressive track record, which is why the DOE, EPA, and others continue to trust PESI and award them business.

The final risk worth pointing out is that eventually PESI is going to need to expand their facility near the Hanford site to be able to handle all of the work. Based on people familiar with the company, I would expect them to need $5-10M of capex sometime in 2024. Right now, if PESI were to raise that money, they would likely need to raise via equity. However, by 2024 their cash situation should be better and there should be more clarity surrounding their Hanford business. Therefore, it is possible the company could end up borrowing the money instead. Note, however, that even if $5-10M is needed via equity, it is because the company will have an annual revenue annuity of $70-140M of high-margin treatment revenue coming its way. In other words, this minimal capex is barely a blip on the radar.

Valuation

With respect to valuation, I refer readers to my original PESI article. While it took longer than initially expected for PESI's business to normalize to its pre-Covid trajectory, that return is now within sight. In that article's valuation section, you can see that at $150M of annual revenue, I valued PESI at $15-18/share (roughly 45-75% higher than the 3/24/2023 closing price). I now believe that type of revenue can be achieved by PESI within three years on its core, non-Hanford business. To that, of course, we need to add the expected $65-75M of secondary Hanford waste treatment, which management guided to result in roughly $3.00/share of EPS.

Based upon these numbers, I view PESI as being worth $40/share within the next 18 months to two years, depending on how quickly the Hanford work moves along. Of course, there is potentially further upside to that number if either (or both) TBI proceeds to a full-scale production level or the company wins the ITDC. As noted earlier, even if the company loses the ITDC they may be awarded business by the winning consortium due to the small business clause; however, if they lose, it will take more time to evaluate the potential revenue impact.

Ultimately, based on PESI's commentary on the 3Q22 call that I linked earlier in this article, I doubt PESI will still be a public company when they start earning the current equivalent of $3.00/share from Hanford secondary waste, let alone the potential incremental earnings from ITDC and TBI. It seems pretty clear from that call that the company is intent on returning to EBITDA positive and finalizing its expected contributions from the Hanford site cleanup before selling to the highest bidder. Sources close to the company, with whom I am in regular contact, indicate to me that there are definitely multiple interested bidders, both foreign and domestic. And I think anyone making it to this point in my article will see why!

Because I believe PESI will be bought out once ITDC is awarded and the amount of work PESI will receive is finalized; and the completion of the TBI 2,000 gallon test phase provides deeper insight into how the DOE will proceed with that part of the Hanford cleanup (both ITDC and TBI should be more clear sometime between 4Q23 and 1H24), I ultimately expect PESI to be acquired in that timeframe for a minimum $30/share, and possibly significantly more depending on how TBI and ITDC play out. Any "discount" from my higher target would be due to the fact that I expect PESI to be bought well before their full earnings potential is realized, and therefore the acquiring organization will be taking on all risks of delays or problems associated with completing the Hanford work. Of course, the longer it takes for an acquirer to offer an attractive bid, the more likely it is that the acquisition price increases as the actual earnings start to come to fruition. Finally, the acquisition price could also be significantly higher if PESI's bidding consortium wins the ITDC and the company is assigned well beyond the minimum $200M required to be awarded to a "small business."

Russell 2000 Index Inclusion

Each year in late April or early May, the process of reconstituting the Russell 2000 Index begins. For those unfamiliar with this process, let me explain it in some more detail and highlight why it might be relevant to PESI this year.

The Russell 3000 (IWV) is an index of the 3,000 largest publicly traded US companies based upon market capitalization. The Russell 2000 (IWM) is the smallest 2,000 stocks (based on market capitalization) within the IWV. The Russell 2000 is widely viewed as a benchmark for small-cap US stocks. Many funds-including some funds within 401k plans-will track the IWM. This means that these funds are "forced" to buy stocks that are added to this index each year (and sell those that are dropped from the index).

Again, the IWM reconstitutes itself each year through a process beginning in late April/early May. This year that process begins on Friday, April 28, on what is referred to as "Rank Day." Rank Day is the date Russell uses to determine the 3,000 largest publicly traded US companies, which then allows them to simultaneously determine the 2,000 smallest among those 3,000 largest. Most of the 2,000 companies that are included in the IWM will be the same as last year. However, some that were in the index last Rank Day will be too low to be included this year (and so will be dropped from the index), while others that were not large enough last year will now be included (and so will be added to the index). There is an entire sub-industry of investors who make arbitrage investments based upon this reconstitution each year. In speaking with some of them, I believe that if Friday, March 24, 2023, was "Rank Day," the market cap needed to be in the index would be somewhere around $175M (the market cap last year was much higher, but as you can see, the index dropped precipitously since then).

Why is this important to discuss now with PESI? Well, PESI closed on March 24 at a $138.8M market cap. While that is obviously about $40M away from my estimated IWM cutoff, it is also about $90M higher than PESI's market cap prior to the announcements of Hanford secondary waste treatment and the TBI designation as low-level waste. In other words, the stock (justifiably, in my opinion) moved very quickly upon this news. Furthermore, since the 4Q22 earnings call, the stock has moved up over 30% (it was down more than 15% in intraday trading on Thursday, March 23, following the earnings release, but flipped to a few percentage points positive during and after the earnings call; and then moved up another 12% on Friday, March 24). In my opinion, while this move was justified, the stock is still undervalued, as I have argued throughout this article. So, I believe the stock could still move up in the days ahead as the market digests the implications of Hanford.

Moreover, it is certainly within the realm of possibility that the ITDC will be awarded prior to Rank Day, April 28. PESI could move up even if their group does not win the contract, simply because it will be crystal clear at that point that the Hanford site cleanup is moving forward as planned, which clearly benefits PESI. If PESI's group wins, which would be an entirely transformative event for the company, then the stock could (and, I would argue, should) see a meteoric rise. All that to say, it is now within the realm of possibility that PESI is added to the Russell 2000 index this year.

Again, why is that important? It is important because being added to the index leads to "forced" buying. As noted, a sub-industry within the investment community makes arbitrage investments every year on scenarios just like this. Specifically, PESI is a fairly thinly-traded name. If the company makes the cutoff to be added to the IWM this year, various funds will be required to purchase shares between April 28 and the official IWM reconstitution date of June 23. This buying would be an enormous tailwind to PESI investors as the buying demand from April 28 - June 23 will be unusually high, and may help push the share price closer to fair value sooner than later.

Conclusion

While I have been bullish on PESI stock since the day I first covered the stock on Seeking Alpha, I have never been more bullish than now. The core business is expected to return to profitability and to continue its pre-Covid growth trajectory from there. On top of that, Hanford secondary waste has now become part of that core business and gives PESI the potential to earn $3.00/share on that alone once full production begins. TBI is progressing and has been officially classified as low-level waste, formally opening the door for the DOE to move towards giving PESI a million gallons per year to treat. Finally, ITDC should be awarded soon, and PESI stands to benefit materially even if their group loses the bid, albeit more so if they win. For these reasons, PESI continues to be a top position for me and one I believe members of the Seeking Alpha community should seriously consider.