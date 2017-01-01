Bristol Myers Squibb: Unraveling The Complexities Of Valuation

Mar. 27, 2023 4:37 AM ETBristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Summary

  • Bristol Myers Squibb's capital-intensive nature makes it more suitable for evaluation using the P/FCF, revealing a less attractive valuation than its PE ratio suggests.
  • BMY's top-selling drugs are on the CMS watch list, making them prime candidates for price negotiation under the IRA's provisions, adding to the company's risk.
  • BMY's adjusted cash yield of 8% is unappealing, especially given the company's high geographical concentration in the US, leaving it susceptible to the outcomes of the national healthcare spending debate.

Investment Thesis

Value investors have long relied on the Price to Earnings "PE" ratio as a key metric for evaluating the potential value of a company. While the PE ratio serves as a valuable tool in many instances, it is

Bashar Issa profile picture
Bashar Issa
3.71K Followers
Bashar is a contributing writer at Seeking Alpha, focusing on Long/Short investment ideas, with a geographic focus in North America. Before that, Bashar worked at an Investment Fund in the United Kingdom. He has a Master's degree in Finance from the Queen Mary University of London and a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Middlesex University.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

