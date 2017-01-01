Mordolff/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Value investors have long relied on the Price to Earnings "PE" ratio as a key metric for evaluating the potential value of a company. While the PE ratio serves as a valuable tool in many instances, it is not without its limitations, particularly in industries like biotech, where capital-intensive business models and regulatory risks can significantly distort valuation. In this article, we explore the inherent limitations of the PE ratio, using Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) as a case study to illustrate the complexities of relying on this metric in the biotech industry. We also delve into the regulatory changes brought forth by the Inflation Reduction Act "IRA" and illustrate that BMY doesn't seem an attractive investment considering recent developments on the regulatory front.

Price to Earnings: A Value Investor's Tool With Limitations

As a value investor, I have always relied on the Price to Earnings "PE" ratio as a key metric to evaluate the potential value of a company. The PE ratio gives an indication of how much a company is returning per dollar invested at the time I make the trade, making it an essential tool for determining whether a stock is undervalued or overvalued. For example, a PE ratio of 10x translates to a 10% earnings yield annually. While I am not necessarily receiving all of this yield as a dividend, I know that whatever remains are being used to fund future growth, pay down debt, or simply save for future use in M&A. However, there are instances when the PE ratio overestimates returns and, in some cases, underestimates them.

Take insurance companies, for instance, where non-cash items related to unrealized losses on hedging positions impact earnings, temporarily distorting the PE ratio during a quarter. On the other hand, it can overestimate the value of companies where high capital expenditures, "CapEx," are necessary to maintain market position and revenue, such as the case in the biotech industry.

Biotech companies must continuously invest in new products to replace older ones that have lost their patent exclusivity as generics eat away market share. The portion of the earnings yield not distributed as dividends is not retained for growth but rather to maintain the existing level of revenue. In these cases, the PE ratio may not accurately reflect the true value of the company.

At first glance, BMY appears undervalued, with a PE ratio of 8.5x (12% earnings yield). However, a deeper analysis reveals that most of the retained earnings can't be distributed or used to fund growth, but instead, given the ice-cube business model of biotech companies, are necessary to maintain current revenue. This also indicates that dividend safety, as measured by a low payout ratio, is overrated. BMY will likely cut dividends if it finds itself short of money to fund its pipeline, regardless of the payout ratio and its commitment to distribute dividends.

The best way to value a capital-intensive company like BMS is to look at the Price to Free Cash Flow "P/FCF" ratio, which incorporates the CapEx necessary to maintain current revenue levels. When examining BMY through the lens of P/FCF, the company looks much more expensive, despite the recent downturn.

A high-Risk Bet Amid Regulatory Change

BMY is facing significant headwinds in the form of regulatory risk from the Inflation Reduction Act "IRA," which carries multiple provisions that will have a substantial impact on the biotech industry, and BMY's high US concentration makes it particularly vulnerable to these regulatory changes. After many years of public debate over US national healthcare spending, we see actions being taken to address the issue, and for this reason, I think strategically, biotechs with less exposure to the US have an advantage.

Company Ticker US Sales International Sales Bristol Myer's Squibb BMY 69% 31% Eli Lilly (LLY) 63% 37% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 51% 49% Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) 51% 49% GSK (GSK) 49% 51% Novo Nordisk (NVO) 48% 52% Pfizer (PFE) 42% 58% AstraZeneca (AZN) 39% 61% Merck (MRK) 38% 62% Click to enlarge

BMY's geographical concentration challenges are exacerbated by its product concentration. Its three top-selling drugs, Revlimid, Eliquis, and Opdivo, account for two-thirds of its annual sales, which underscores the company's vulnerability to market and regulatory changes. Moreover, these drugs are on the watch list of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services "CMS" due to the agency's high spending on them. Specifically, Revlimid and Eliquis are the top two drugs in terms of CMS spending in the Part D program, while Opdivo ranks as the fourth highest in the Part B program, making them the top candidate for the IRA's provisions allowing the CMS to negotiate prices. The table below shows Part B and Part D CMS spending on the top ten drugs.

Part D Drug CMS Spending Part B Drug CMS Spending Keytruda $ 3,966,530,837.10 Eliquis $ 12,575,145,852 Eylea $ 3,415,890,772.00 Revlimid $ 5,893,547,689 Prolia $ 1,780,811,014.60 Xarelto $ 5,225,547,772 Opdivo $ 1,573,611,852.50 Trulicity $ 4,702,174,724 Darzalex Faspro $ 1,046,702,029.90 Januvia $ 4,059,534,112 Lucentis $ 1,044,929,993.30 Jardiance $ 3,735,773,560 Orencia $ 988,943,741.63 Imbruvica $ 3,150,225,810 Rituxan $ 765,560,205.64 Humira $ 2,907,332,478 Tecentriq $ 656,074,898.54 Lantus Solostar $ 2,831,447,261 Soliris $ 642,451,165.87 Ozempic $ 2,621,694,348 Click to enlarge

Another important provision in the IRA is the prohibition of increasing drug prices above inflation. Part of BMY's success has been increasing its revenue by hiking the prices of its drugs. Between 2017-2021, the CMS' cumulative annual growth in payment per dosage for Revlimid and Eliquis was 7.3% and 7.8%, respectively, compared to an average consumer price inflation of about 2%.

One should also consider the market dynamics manifested in the influence that Medicare and CMS payment decisions have on other private payors, which incorporate the amount paid by CMS in their reimbursement decisions and price negotiation. Thus, a price discount for Medicare will likely have a multiplier effect on the industry.

Recognizing The Possibility of Being Wrong: Differing Risk Tolerances and BMY's Unique Challenges

As investors, we all have varying risk/reward tolerances, and for some, BMY's 8% FCF earnings yield (1/P/FCF) might suffice. Personally, I seek a minimum of 10% earnings yield, and considering BMY's regulatory risk, I would prefer at least 15%.

To be clear, I'm not suggesting that the IRA's impact on BMY will be catastrophic. Rather, I believe other biotech companies offer better prospects given BMY's high geographic and product concentration, particularly in the context of evolving regulatory landscape discussed earlier.

Summary

In this article, we've underscored the challenges of depending solely on the PE ratio when evaluating BMY, given its capital-intensive business model, which directs a significant portion of retained earnings towards sustaining revenue rather than fostering growth. Adopting an adjusted P/FCF offers a more transparent view of return on investment. At present, BMY's P/FCF stands at 12x, translating to an FCF earnings yield of 8% - considerably lower than the 12% suggested by the PE ratio. Personally, I don't find this level of return compelling enough for my portfolio, particularly in light of the regulatory risks and BMY's inherent vulnerabilities due to its geographical and product concentration.