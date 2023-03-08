Recent Price Correction Makes Cathay General Bancorp Quite Attractive

Mar. 27, 2023 7:30 AM ETCathay General Bancorp (CATY)
Sheen Bay Research profile picture
Sheen Bay Research
3.08K Followers

Summary

  • Regional economic factors will likely sustain loan growth this year.
  • The rate of margin expansion will dip this year due to the continued worsening of the deposit mix.
  • CATY’s exposure to California and venture capital assets has increased its riskiness. However, the earnings at risk aren’t a cause for concern.
  • The December 2023 target price suggests a very high upside from the current market price. Further, CATY is offering a high dividend yield of 4.0%.

Cathay Bank on Broadway in Chinatown, Los Angeles California.

ClaudineVM

The earnings of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will continue to grow this year on the back of moderate loan growth and slight margin expansion. As a result, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $5.29 per share for 2023, up 9% year-over-year. Compared

Chart
Data by YCharts

Around 10 years of experience covering Banks and Macroeconomics. Passionate about discovering lucrative investments and generating alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.

