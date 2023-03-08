ClaudineVM

The earnings of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will continue to grow this year on the back of moderate loan growth and slight margin expansion. As a result, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $5.29 per share for 2023, up 9% year-over-year. Compared to my last report on the company, I've decreased my earnings estimate because I've reduced my loan growth estimate. The company's risk level has increased amid the ongoing banking crisis because it operates in the same market as the failed banks and it has some venture capital investments. Nevertheless, the recent plunging of Cathay's stock price amid the banking crisis appears like an overreaction. Following the recent correction, the company is offering a very high price upside. Based on the total expected return and the risk level, I'm maintaining a buy rating on Cathay General Bancorp.

Factors Affecting Loan Growth are Mixed

Cathay General's loan growth continued to decelerate during the last quarter. The portfolio grew by just 0.8% during the quarter, or 3.3% annualized, which took the full-year loan growth to 11.7%. Going forward, the management isn't expecting much improvement over the last quarter's level. As mentioned in the earnings presentation, the management is expecting loan growth of 3% to 5% for 2023.

Economic factors are currently presenting a mixed outlook for loan growth. Cathay General caters to high-density Asian-populated urban areas across the country, especially in California and New York. Most labor markets in urban California are currently doing quite well, while New York City is lagging, as shown below.

Data by YCharts

Further, the high interest rate environment will hurt credit demand. Overall, I'm expecting the loan portfolio to grow by 4% in 2023. Compared to my last report on the company, I've reduced my growth estimate by around a hundred basis points because my outlook isn't as bright as before. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

Financial Position FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23E Net Loans 13,872 14,952 15,475 16,202 18,101 18,836 Growth of Net Loans 8.9% 7.8% 3.5% 4.7% 11.7% 4.1% Other Earning Assets 1,955 1,914 2,343 3,443 2,462 2,562 Deposits 13,702 14,692 16,109 18,059 18,505 19,257 Borrowings and Sub-Debt 737 844 293 193 627 624 Common equity 2,122 2,294 2,418 2,446 2,474 2,667 Book Value per Share ($) 26.0 28.6 30.3 31.1 33.1 35.7 Tangible BVPS ($) 21.4 23.9 25.6 26.3 28.0 30.6 Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates(In USD million unless otherwise specified) Click to enlarge

Rate of Margin Expansion to Decline This Year

Cathay General's net interest margin expanded by just four basis points in the last quarter, following a growth of 31 basis points in the third quarter of last year. A slowdown in the rate of expansion was expected as Cathay General had taken on higher FHLB borrowings and the company's deposit mix had worsened during the third quarter.

As the deposit mix continued to worsen in the fourth quarter of 2022, a further slowdown in the rate of margin expansion can be expected for 2023. The non-interest-bearing deposits dropped to 22.5% of total deposits by the end of December 2022 from 23.7% at the end of September 2022. Moreover, costly certificates of deposits ballooned during the quarter as depositors chased yields.

The results of the management's rate sensitivity analysis given in the 10-K filing show that a 200-basis points hike in interest rates could increase the net interest income by 9.54% over twelve months. Further, the management mentioned in the earnings presentation that it is expecting the margin to be in the range of 3.75% to 3.85% in 2023, as compared to 3.87% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Considering the factors mentioned above and management's guidance, I'm expecting the margin to increase by only five basis points in 2023. In comparison, the average margin was 41 basis points higher in 2022 compared to 2021.

Expecting Earnings to Surge by 9%

The anticipated loan growth and slight margin expansion will lift earnings this year. As a result, I'm expecting Cathay General to report earnings of $5.29 per share for 2023, up 9% year-over-year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Income Statement Summary FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23E Net interest income 566 575 552 598 734 829 Provision for loan losses (5) (7) 58 (16) 15 16 Non-interest income 32 45 43 55 57 51 Non-interest expense 264 277 283 287 303 352 Net income - Common Sh. 272 279 229 298 361 395 EPS - Diluted ($) 3.33 3.48 2.87 3.80 4.83 5.29 Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates(In USD million unless otherwise specified) Click to enlarge

In my last report on the company, I estimated earnings of $5.44 per share for 2023. I've reduced my earnings estimate mostly because I've decreased my loan growth estimate.

Market's Reaction to the Increase in Riskiness Appears Overblown

Cathay General's stock price has plunged by 17.5% since March 8, 2023, when the current banking crisis started. The panic may be attributable to the fact that Cathay operates in California, just like the failed U.S. Banks (SVB Financial, SIVB, Signature Bank, SBNY, and Silvergate Capital, SI), so there is some market overlap. Further, Cathay General owns a venture capital firm called GBC Venture Capital. However, the exposure is limited as the fair value of venture capital assets was just $0.689 million at the end of December 2022, as mentioned in the 10-K Filing.

I believe the market's reaction is overblown because Cathay General's earnings at risk aren't that high. If the recent bank failures spread to other banks, then I'm not too worried because the company doesn't have high unrealized losses. Cathay's unrealized losses amounted to $149.5 million at the end of December 2022. To put this number in perspective, $149.5 million is 6% of the equity outstanding at the end of 2022 and 41% of the net income for last year. Therefore, even in case of contagion, Cathay's loss will be limited.

Further, Cathay does not have material exposure to risky assets like digital tokens and crypto assets.

Maintaining a Buy Rating Due to the Risks

Cathay General is offering a dividend yield of 4.0% at the current quarterly dividend rate of $0.34 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 26% for 2022, which is below the five-year average of 37%. Cathay General does not increase its dividend regularly; therefore, I'm not expecting a dividend hike this year even though the implied payout ratio shows that there is room for a dividend hike.

I'm using the historical price-to-tangible book ("P/TB") and price-to-earnings ("P/E") multiples to value Cathay General. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.38x in the past, as shown below.

FY20 FY21 FY22 Average Tangible BVPS ($) 25.6 26.3 28.0 Average Market Price ($) 27.2 40.4 42.9 Historical P/TB 1.06x 1.54x 1.53x 1.38x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $30.6 gives a target price of $42.1 for the end of 2023. This price target implies a 23.5% upside from the March 24 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

P/TB Multiple 1.18x 1.28x 1.38x 1.48x 1.58x TBVPS - Dec 2023 ($) 30.6 30.6 30.6 30.6 30.6 Target Price ($) 36.0 39.1 42.1 45.2 48.3 Market Price ($) 34.1 34.1 34.1 34.1 34.1 Upside/(Downside) 5.5% 14.5% 23.5% 32.4% 41.4% Source: Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 9.7x in the past, as shown below.

FY20 FY21 FY22 Average Earnings per Share ($) 2.9 3.8 4.8 Average Market Price ($) 27.2 40.4 42.9 Historical P/E 9.5x 10.7x 8.9x 9.7x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $5.29 gives a target price of $51.2 for the end of 2023. This price target implies a 49.9% upside from the March 24 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

P/E Multiple 7.7x 8.7x 9.7x 10.7x 11.7x EPS 2023 ($) 5.29 5.29 5.29 5.29 5.29 Target Price ($) 40.6 45.9 51.2 56.5 61.7 Market Price ($) 34.1 34.1 34.1 34.1 34.1 Upside/(Downside) 18.9% 34.4% 49.9% 65.4% 80.9% Source: Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $46.7, which implies a 36.7% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 40.7%. Although the total expected return calls for a Strong Buy, I'm adopting only a Buy rating on Cathay General Bancorp because of the risks.