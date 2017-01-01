Hispanolistic/E+ via Getty Images

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS), founded in 1874, is a manufacturer of HVAC and plumbing products and systems. The long-term investment thesis for Watts is about water, connected products and favorable industry characteristics. The company has steadily improved its operations, paid down debt and is growing its modest dividend. However, at the current share price there's a poor risk/reward due to the inherent cyclicality of the business and extended valuation. The stock is priced according to abnormal growth rates.

Serving the friendly middleman

Watts Water has revenues of $2 billion as of 2022. It employs 4600 people and derives 70% of its business in the Americas region. Watts sells a variety of products related to water under 24 different brands.

The applications of the products include for example drainage, flow control, rain water harvesting, heating, fire protection, filtration and irrigation. Out of many companies in the HVAC and plumbing industry Watts is one of the most systems oriented supplier.

Company overview. (Company presentation.)

From the industry, application and product point of view, Watts barely has anything unique in its offering. Its brands can have leading positions in their respective segments and together as a group Watts can have negotiating power towards distributors.

The HVAC and plumbing industry has the favorable characteristic of plumbers and installers acting as a friendly middleman, who takes the price set by the manufacturers and wholesalers directly to the end user. This ensures some level of pricing power for Watts. However, the friendly middleman concept mostly applies to residential and replacement sales.

Recent performance exceeds long-term pace

Full year 2022 growth rates were strong. Organic sales grew 13% and adjusted earnings per share whopping 30%. According to Watts, net income growth was a result of price increases, productivity savings and restructuring actions. The income tax rate decreased from 29.2% in 2021 to 18.2%. The decrease was primarily due to a $16.1 million tax benefit related to supply chain reorganization. The management itself doesn't expect the year 2023 to repeat.

Full year 2022 development. (Company presentation.)

In the last quarter of 2022 the growth rates decreased. The company recorded 11% organic sales growth and 13% growth of adjusted EPS. Organic sales growth was muted by foreign exchange effects.

Q4 development. (Company presentation.)

So year 2022 was particularly strong, a record year for Watts, but the outlook looks gloomy as management states in the recent 10-K:

We expect that economic conditions in 2023 will be challenging. Higher interest rates and inflation have significantly slowed new residential construction and global GDP is declining, which could impact repair and replacement activity and may reduce the demand for our products. Non-residential new construction may be more resilient, at least through the first half of 2023. Starting in the third quarter of 2022 and continuing into the fourth quarter of 2022 we experienced some channel destocking in Europe.

2022 summary and outlook. (Company presentation.)

Non-cyclical valuation in a cyclical industry

The market has historically applied a high multiple on Watts. Definitely Watts can be categorized as a good company, but it's debatable if the business is excellent. High multiples are usually given to robust, steady and high margin businesses. Most of the Watts business is exposed to the demand generated by commercial construction. The investor should really ponder if the demand will be steadily growing in the following years.

After working in the HVAC and plumbing industry for over a decade I personally can't understand how the industry would have changed to non-cyclical. For sure, there's always the replacement and renovation sales. Now we see that the growth could be decelerating. 40% of Watts sales is from new construction and 60%, from another pie chart, is from non-residential (see the first slide in the beginning of the article). Both of these figures are relatively high compared to other companies in the industry. This is good to keep in mind when comparing Watts to its peers.

Historical valuation multiples. (Ycharts.)

The P/S and P/B multiples tell the story of what has happened to the valuation of Watts. They've been trending higher for a decade. This is supported by the capital return ratios that have been increasing since 2017. Watts has become a better business operation, business conditions have been favorable or both. The current P/E is okay for a company growing earnings 30% per year, but what happens if and when the growth slows down or turns negative. Moreover, the earnings are probably at their peak.

Capital returns. (Ycharts.)

If we compare Watts to the 20 or so HVAC and plumbing related stocks trading in the U.S. we can see that Watts is trading higher on forward P/E, P/S, EV/S, but lower on other multiples. The whole group of stocks has a rather elevated valuation level and perhaps Watts has enjoyed this phenomenon together with its enhanced business performance.

Valuation against peers. (Seeking Alpha, Author.)

Only a modest dividend and buybacks

Watts has increased its dividend for 10 years in a row. The dividend yield is 0.75% with a really low payout ratio of 16%. The dividend has grown at a CAGR of 10% for the past 10 years. The current dividend yield is 14% below the five year average dividend yield, which is yet another indication of overvaluation.

Instead of dividends Watts has preferred to do buybacks. In the busy chart below, it appears that the company is not just blindly buying back shares but, for example, decelerating buybacks when the stock was trading at its peak in 2022. Nevertheless, only the future will show if share buybacks even at current levels make sense. In 10 years the shares outstanding has reduced only by 6%, which doesn't much boost the returns.

Stock buybacks. (Ycharts.)

For a cyclical company it's important to maintain reasonable leverage. Watts has halved its total long term debt during the past five years and shouldn't face issues with its debt position. Most likely Watts can use potential market slowdown as an opportunity to conduct acquisitions which it has made selectively.

Total long term debt. (Ycharts.)

Conclusion

When considering an investment in Watts one has to keep in mind that the industry is inherently cyclical. It appears that investors might have ignored the fact and the whole group of stocks in the industry is rather dearly valued. Together with slowing business momentum this can be harmful to the stock price. Watts deserves higher multiples than a decade ago due to its enhanced business profile. However, its reliance on commercial construction and new build make it vulnerable to construction slow down.