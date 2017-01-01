Michael Vi

Right now, I'm willing to place long-term bets on companies that require a lot of near-term patience. Renewed volatility in the markets has dramatically reduced investors' risk-taking appetites and caused an out-migration in all but the highest-quality tech stocks - and in the carnage, many great bargains are lurking.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) is one such example. Take a step back and think of the long term: ten years from now, do you envision a world in which paper contracts and agreements still exist? DocuSign is arguably the forerunner in the e-signature space - and yet, investors are overly punishing the stock for macro-induced growth deceleration. Flat for the year, DocuSign is among very few tech companies that have not enjoyed a solid rally since the start of 2023; and losses for DocuSign mounted after the company's recent Q4 earnings print.

Data by YCharts

Punished for overly conservative guidance, DocuSign's valuation leaves a lot of margin for error

Let's start with the elephant in the room: what exactly happened to DocuSign over the past month?

The principal issue here is the company's guidance. In early March, the company released Q4 results that beat expectations, but came with a relatively dire warning on billings growth in FY24 (the fiscal year for DocuSign ending in January 2024).

DocuSign FY24 outlook (DocuSign Q4 earnings materials)

DocuSign is pointing to $2.705-$2.725 billion in billings and $2.695-$2.707 billion in revenue. The latter is still pointing to 8% y/y growth in FY24, but the billings growth picture implies not only just 2% y/y growth for the year, but barely any spread above revenue - indicating that DocuSign isn't expecting to build up its deferred revenue backlog next year. As seasoned software investors are aware, billings growth and continued deferred revenue buildups is one of the best forward-looking indicators of a solid growth trajectory.

To what extent is this conservative? Probably a good deal - Docusign exited Q4 (January quarter) at a double-digit billings growth rate, and one could argue there are already plenty of macro headwinds baked into the December/January timeframe.

The second issue is leadership turnover. Right off the back of appointing a new CEO (Allen Thygesen) late last year, the company also announced this quarter that CFO Cynthia Gaylor would be stepping down. The whiplash of executive turnover, of course, doesn't inspire much confidence in DocuSign.

But amid undue pessimism for this stock, it's important to remember DocuSign's leading brand and the longer-term bull case for this name:

Clear leader in a mission-critical technology product. Despite the fact that pandemic tailwinds are "over" for DocuSign, remote work has only shown us how reliant we are on digital to facilitate basically everything. Today, many swaths of industry remain stuck in legacy processes; and giant sectors like real estate and healthcare remain ripe for technology disruption. In other words, DocuSign still benefits from a huge greenfield market for its electronic agreements products. DocuSign is also designated as an industry Leader by Gartner, arguably the most influential software reviewer.

Despite the fact that pandemic tailwinds are "over" for DocuSign, remote work has only shown us how reliant we are on digital to facilitate basically everything. Today, many swaths of industry remain stuck in legacy processes; and giant sectors like real estate and healthcare remain ripe for technology disruption. In other words, DocuSign still benefits from a huge greenfield market for its electronic agreements products. DocuSign is also designated as an industry Leader by Gartner, arguably the most influential software reviewer. $50 billion TAM. DocuSign addresses a $25 billion market opportunity in pure e-sign and an additional $25 billion opportunity for add-ons, which means the company's current ~$3 billion revenue scale has only achieved single-digit penetration into this overall market.

DocuSign addresses a $25 billion market opportunity in pure e-sign and an additional $25 billion opportunity for add-ons, which means the company's current ~$3 billion revenue scale has only achieved single-digit penetration into this overall market. Customer diversification. DocuSign is a truly "horizontal" software product that is applicable to customers of any industry, without any functional changes needed to its product. At the time of its IPO in 2018, DocuSign had only ~400k customers; today, that number has more than tripled to more than 1.3 million, reflecting the strength of DocuSign's go-to-market expansion.

DocuSign is a truly "horizontal" software product that is applicable to customers of any industry, without any functional changes needed to its product. At the time of its IPO in 2018, DocuSign had only ~400k customers; today, that number has more than tripled to more than 1.3 million, reflecting the strength of DocuSign's go-to-market expansion. High gross margin profile. DocuSign has 80%+ pro forma gross margins, among the highest in the enterprise software sector and allowing for significant operating leverage at scale.

Moreover, the recent fall in DocuSign's stock leaves the company at a very attractive valuation. At current share prices near $56, DocuSign trades at a market cap of $11.38 billion. After we net off the $1.22 billion of cash and $0.72 billion of debt off DocuSign's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $10.88 billion.

This represents a 4.0x EV/FY24 revenue multiple against the midpoint of DocuSign's guidance for the current fiscal year - which I find quite conservative for a company with 80%+ pro forma gross margins and 20%+ pro forma operating margins (the company is expecting up to 200bps of operating margin improvement in FY24, by the way, which is a nice counterbalance to slowing growth rates).

Don't miss the chance to build up a long-term position in this stock while it's still trading cheaply.

Q4 download

Let's now go through DocuSign's latest Q4 results in greater detail, to showcase the fact that the sky is not yet falling for this company. The Q4 earnings summary is shown below:

DocuSign Q4 results (DocuSign Q4 earnings materials)

DocuSign's revenue grew 14% y/y to $659.6 million in the quarter, beating Wall Street's expectations of $639.5 million (+10% y/y) by a four-point margin: not an easy feat in a quarter rattled by macro pressures in which many companies have fallen short of internal guidance as well as Street expectations.

Of course, however, deceleration did come into play. Notably, billings growth decelerated four points to 13% y/y - though DocuSign's $739 million in nominal billings still showed significant outpacing against $660 million of revenue. No, DocuSign isn't seeing the hyper-growth that it did during the pandemic era (when, by the way, the stock was trading 6x above where it is today) - but it is still growing.

DocuSign billings (DocuSign Q4 earnings materials)

DocuSign also added nearly 200k net-new customers within FY24 to end the year at 1.36 million total customers, and note as well that it added 41k net-new enterprise customers this year.

DocuSign customer growth (DocuSign Q4 earnings materials)

Part of the reason DocuSign is seeing a moderation in growth is the company's own decision to trim its direct sales force and focus on its self-serve business. The company believes that while this may impact revenue in the short term, DocuSign's long-term market opportunity remains un-impacted. Per CEO Allan Thygesen's remarks on the Q4 earnings call:

Related to go-to-market, I want to acknowledge the restructuring we recently announced. It was a difficult decision but it was a critically important step for our company to reshape and rightsize our organization for the opportunity ahead. It was not a broad-based restructuring. 95% of the workforce reduction was in our worldwide field organization. Our assessment was that DocuSign could capture more efficiency in our overall go-to-market across all segments and that we could unlock more profitable growth by investing part of the savings in product development and innovation. Now, the direct channel remains absolutely critical to our future. We are rebalancing our approach towards offering a lighter touch experience with more self-serve capabilities that give customers of all sizes, choice in how they engage with DocuSign. That pivot in turn frees up resources to invest more in our self-service motion and expanded road map for agreement workflows, new AI capabilities, accelerating our migration to the cloud and improving our internal systems. That, in turn, will create an even stronger and more valuable offering for our customers and for our sales team to sell. Still have some work to do to strengthen our self-serve experience over the next 6 to 12 months. And while we may see some modest near-term disruption, we're confident these are the right steps, going forward to drive innovation and growth for our customers for the long term. Additionally, a stronger self-serve motion will enable greater expansion opportunities internationally."

DocuSign's trimming in headcount, however, is leaving room for significant operating margin expansion. Q4 operating income grew 49% y/y to $155 million, and pro forma operating margins expanded six points to 24%:

DocuSign margins (DocuSign Q4 earnings materials)

This was achieved primarily by a five-point reduction in sales and marketing costs as a percentage of revenue - which I'd argue is a smart operating strategy at a time when deal cycles are elongating and direct sales motions are taking longer to fulfill.

Key takeaways

Yes, DocuSign is entering into a period of slowing growth - and this is reflected in the stock's deflated revenue multiple. At the same time, however, the company continues to chip slowly away at a huge international $50+ billion market opportunity, while relying more on self-service sales and building up operating margins along the way. I'm not afraid of investing in this name for the long term at just 4x forward revenue - buy here and forget about it until the rebound comes.