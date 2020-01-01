Last week brought more turmoil to the banking industry, as Deutsche Bank saw its share price plunge when the cost to insure its debt against default surged, sending new shockwaves through the sector. In addition, the Federal Reserve proceeded to raise short-term rates another 25 basis points, increasing the benchmark to a range of 4.75-5%. That energized the doomsday machine with renewed calls for a credit crunch that could lead to a wave of corporate defaults, followed by a recession later this year, as well as new bear market lows. Guess what? The major market averages all closed higher for a second week in a row, as the market continues to climb the wall of worry that pessimists relentlessly build.
If the banking sector turmoil is supposed to be the canary in the coal mine, corporate insiders at regional and community banks remain undeterred, as they have been aggressively buying their own shares ever since Silicon Valley Bank was the first of three to fail. I agree with bank analyst David Feaster at Raymond James, who said last week that the drivers behind the recent failures were "idiosyncratic and not indicative of broader issues in the industry." Consumers didn't seem to flinch either, as sentiment has not taken a turn for the worse, proving this to be more of a Wall Street event than one that will meaningfully impact real economic activity. Still, there are plenty of bears on Wall Street who are clamoring for a retest of the October lows and searching for events that might instigate such a decline. Meanwhile, the economy remains resilient.
S&P Global's mid-month measure of strength in the manufacturing and services sectors for March reflected the fastest uptick in private sector business activity in almost a year. The composite index rose from 50.1 in February to 53.3 in March, which is consistent with a 2% rate of economic growth. Goods producers are seeing their first increase in production since October 2022, as supply chains return to normal and delivery times greatly improve. While export orders continued to contract, it was the smallest contraction in 10 months, reflecting a continued positive rate of change. While the rate of increase in input prices for service providers remains elevated, it was the second slowest rate since October 2020, which again is a positive rate of change. This upturn in activity is not what we see in advance of a recession.
Regardless, investors are piling into bonds on bets that a recession is right around the corner, which is further inverting the yield curve. The 2-year yield has plunged from over 5% just two weeks ago to 3.76%, which reflects expectations for multiple rate cuts before year end.
Then again, the consensus was anticipating additional rate hikes that would have pushed short-term rates as high as 6% just a few weeks ago. I don't agree with either extreme. I think the Fed can end its rate-hike campaign with last week's increase and allow the disinflationary trend already in place to bring the inflation rate down to its target.
That is why I view the recent banking sector turmoil as a positive for the economy and markets for one simple reason-it has likely forced the Fed to pull back on what was previously a far too aggressive monetary policy stance. The greatest risk to my outlook for a soft landing and new bull market has been a Fed that tightened monetary policy too much in an effort to rein in inflation. As the banking concerns fade, investors should start to refocus on earnings and what is likely to be the trough in corporate profits in the quarter ending this week.
Let me finish with a fun fact for the month of April in pre-election years, which is fun because it puts a tailwind into the sails of bulls like me-the S&P 500 has risen in 17 out of 18 such years dating back to 1950 for an average gain of 3.48%.
This article was written by
Lawrence is the publisher of The Portfolio Architect. He has more than 25 years of experience managing portfolios for individual investors. He began his career as a Financial Consultant in 1993 with Merrill Lynch and worked in the same capacity for several other Wall Street firms before realizing his long-term goal of complete independence when he founded Fuller Asset Management. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a B.A. in Political Science in 1992.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Lawrence Fuller is the Principal of Fuller Asset Management (FAM), a state registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only intended for a broad audience. The information does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale of purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and are not guaranteed. FAM has reasonable belief that this marketing does not include any false or material misleading statements or omissions of facts regarding services, investment, or client experience. FAM has reasonable belief that the content as a whole will not cause an untrue or misleading implication regarding the adviser’s services, investments, or client experiences. Past performance of specific investment advice should not be relied upon without knowledge of certain circumstances or market events, nature and timing of investments and relevant constraints of the investment. FAM has presented information in a fair and balanced manner. FAM is not giving tax, legal, or accounting advice.
Mr. Fuller may discuss and display charts, graphs, formulas, and stock picks which are not intended to be used by themselves to determine which securities to buy or sell, or when to buy or sell them. Such charts and graphs offer limited information and should not be used on their own to make investment decisions. Consultation with a licensed financial professional is strongly suggested. The opinions expressed herein are those of the firm and are subject to change without notice. The opinions referenced are as of the date of publication and are subject to change due to changes in market or economic conditions and may not necessarily come to pass.
