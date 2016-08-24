AGG Vs. BND: Picking A Core ETF For U.S. Bond Exposure

Retired Investor profile picture
Retired Investor
Investing Groups

Summary

  • The iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF invests based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index.
  • The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF invests based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index.
  • Both ETFs and their underlying index are reviewed, then the ETFs are compared on risk and return factors.
  • With return and risk factors matching, and fees the same, it appears the choice comes down to which ETF manager each investor prefers. As a Core holding, both get a Buy rating.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Hoya Capital Income Builder. Learn More »

Close-up bond market trading screen with rising yields. Coupons, rates, yields and other informations are displayed.

Torsten Asmus

(This article was co-produced with Hoya Capital Real Estate

Introduction

With a large portfolio to invest and then manage, having Core ETFs for a significant percentage greatly eases the work involved. This strategy allows more time for analyzing more narrowly

Chart
Data by YCharts

AGG index

columbiathreadneedleus.com AGG Index

Core bond ETF

ishares.com AGG factors

ishares ETFs

ishares.com AGG issuers

AGG ticker

ishares.com AGG sectors

AGG ETF

ishares.com AGG ratings

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

ishares.com AGG maturities

ishares.com/us/products

ishares.com; compiled by Author

seekingalpha.com

seekingalpha.com AGG DVDs

Chart
Data by YCharts

BND ticker

investor.vanguard.com BND factors

Vanguard ETFs

advisors.vanguard.com BND issuers

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

investor.vanguard.com BND ratings

BND ETF

investor.vanguard.com BND maturities

advisors.vanguard.com

advisors.vanguard.com; compiled by Author

Total bond funds

seekingalpha.com BND DVDs

bond etfs

seekingalpha.com BND scorecard

PortfolioVisualizer

PortfolioVisualizer.com

BOND ticker

seekingalpha.com AGG Peers

Hoya Capital Income Builder

Hoya Capital Income Builder

I ‘m proud to have asked to be one of the original Seeking Alpha Contributors to the 11/21 launch of the Hoya Capital Income Builder Market Place.

This is how HCIB sees its place in the investment universe:

Whether your focus is high yield or dividend growth, we’ve got you covered with high-quality, actionable investment research and an all-encompassing suite of tools and models to help build portfolios that fit your unique investment objectives. Subscribers receive complete access to our investment research - including reports that are never published elsewhere - across our areas of expertise including Equity REITs, Mortgage REITs, Homebuilders, ETFs, Closed-End-Funds, and Preferreds.

This article was written by

Retired Investor profile picture
Retired Investor
6.16K Followers
Build sustainable portfolio income with premium dividend yields up to 10%.

I have both a BS and MBA in Finance. I have been individual investor since the early 1980s and have a seven-figure portfolio.  I was a data analyst for a pension manager for thirty years until I retired July of 2019. My initial articles related to my experience in prepping for and being in retirement. Now I will comment on our holdings in our various accounts. Most holdings are in CEFs, ETFs, some BDCs and a few REITs. I write Put options for income generation. Contributing author for Hoya Capital Income Builder

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.