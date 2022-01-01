FTCS: Grossly Profitable Companies, Yet Short On Value, Not A Buy

Vasily Zyryanov profile picture
Vasily Zyryanov
1.92K Followers

Summary

  • FTCS is a solid quality-centered fund I attempt to cover at least on a quarterly basis.
  • Since my December 2022 article, the fund has declined by about 5.6%, partly proving that my assessment of the valuation risks was correct.
  • The article provides an overview of the portfolio changes, paying due attention to the factor exposure, namely size, value, quality, and growth.
  • It is explained why upgrading FTCS to a Buy would be inconsistent with my market outlook.

Stocks Continue To Slide As Concerns Rise Over Conflict In Ukraine

Michael M. Santiago

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) is a solid quality-centered fund I attempt to cover at least on a quarterly basis since July 2022 to keep pace with the reconstitution/rebalancing of the Capital Strength

Performance since coverage

Seeking Alpha

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Vasily Zyryanov profile picture
Vasily Zyryanov
1.92K Followers
Vasily Zyryanov is an individual investor and writer.He uses various techniques to find both relatively underpriced equities with strong upside potential and relatively overappreciated companies that have inflated valuation for a reason.In his research, he pays much attention to the energy sector (oil & gas supermajors, mid-cap, and small-cap exploration & production companies, the oilfield services firms), while he also covers a plethora of other industries from mining and chemicals to luxury bellwethers.He firmly believes that apart from simple profit and sales analysis, a meticulous investor must assess Free Cash Flow and Return on Capital to gain deeper insights and avoid sophomoric conclusions.While he favors underappreciated and misunderstood equities, he also acknowledges that some growth stocks do deserve their premium valuation, and its an investor's primary goal to delve deeper and uncover if the market's current opinion is correct or not.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.