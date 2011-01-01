Solskin/DigitalVision via Getty Images

At the start of 2022, I believed it was time for a cure with regard to shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR). This came after shares saw a big boom-bust cycle during the pandemic with sales growth slowing down, but the progress made on the pipeline.

A Recap

NovoCure is the developer of the so-called Optune therapy, which is based on TT Fields, a low-intensity frequency method which impacts molecules within cancer cells. This is an entirely different treatment approach versus more common alternatives like surgery, radiation, or drugs.

The company obtained FDA approval in 2011 for glioblastoma brain cancer, with approval from the European counterpart arriving in 2014. This treatment segment was relatively small, but the company had high hopes to expand these solutions to other fixed tumors as well.

Since the company started commercialization in 2015, revenues came in at $33 million in its debut year. Revenues rose to $83 million in 2016, to more than double again to $177 million in 2017. In the meantime, the company obtained FDA approval for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma.

A $75 stock early in 2020 granted the company an $8 billion equity valuation, and a similar enterprise valuation equal to about 20 times sales as the business was on the verge of achieving profitability, this potential for the stock made me initiate a position.

Shares rallied to $170 by early 2020 as the company saw decent commercial traction despite the pandemic hurting the potential for procedure growth as I took the opportunity to sell shares during the run higher. Shares even surpassed the $200 mark in the summer of 2021 but fell all the way back to $80 by year-end as I picked up coverage again after shares were down nearly two-thirds from their highs.

The 104 million shares valued equity at $8.3 billion early in 2022, as the company had built up a near-billion net cash position. The resulting $7.4 billion enterprise valuation came down to about a 14 times sales multiple with revenues trending around half a billion. The issue is that revenue growth came to a complete standstill, as the company was still posting some small operating losses here, after being marginally profitable before.

On the positive side, the company obtained further approvals as the company obtained FDA breakthrough device designation for the NovoTTF-200 to treat liver cancer, as well as positive news on joint trials with Merck´s (MRK) Pembrolizumab in non-small lung cancer.

While applauding the progress on the pipeline, I was a bit cautious as the resulting 14 times sales multiple was not cheap, losses were still posted, growth came to a standstill, and Optune treatment is not cheap (at $20k a month). Furthermore, treatment has a big impact on the quality of life, having to be worn 18 hours a day.

And Now?

Over the past year, shares have largely traded in a $60-$100 range, as shares saw some violent action at the start of the year. Shares essentially doubled overnight to the $120 mark early in January, but ever since have fallen to the lower end of the range again, down to $57 at the moment of writing.

In February 2022, the company posted its 2021 results, a year in which revenues were up a mere 8% to $535 million, but that was not a surprise, of course. This came at a huge expense to the business as the company posted operating losses of $44 million on a GAAP basis, compared to a $30 million operating profit in the year before, almost entirely due to higher R&D expenses.

The issue is that fourth quarter sales actually were down on an annual basis as a GAAP operating loss of $23 million was disappointing. The 2022 guidance was utterly underwhelming as the company guided for 2-5% patient growth, as the company did not quantify revenue guidance, let alone earnings (or loss) outlook.

Shares jumped in the first week of January of this year as the company announced promising results in its pivotal LUNAR study in non-small cell lung cancer as the study met its primary overall survival endpoint. More details were set to be released soon, as the preliminary news made investors very enthusiastic as shares essentially doubled overnight. In the days following this new announcement, shares fell from $120 towards the nineties (as the company posted preliminary fourth quarter results as well) and have slipped to $57 ever since.

Besides the release of the preliminary 2022 results, there were few corporate events other than the release of the full-year results in February. Full-year sales of $538 million were up half a percent on the year before as the lack of revenue growth made GAAP operating losses essentially double to $90 million. Moreover, fourth quarter revenues were down year-over-year with losses on the increase, which is not encouraging, of course.

The underlying results were not too exciting as the company reported a 4% fall in the active patient numbers by year-end, down to 3,430 patients with prescriptions down by a similar percentage. Some positive news arrived early in March, although that reimbursement coverage in France is a nice piece of news, but far from a game-changer, of course.

Final Thought

The truth is that the 2022 results provide few reasons to become more upbeat on the company amidst flattish sales and higher expenses, as the company has posted losses again. The 105 million shares have fallen to $57 here, as the resulting $6 billion equity valuation even includes about a billion in cash.

This means that the remaining $5 billion enterprise valuation comes in below 10 times sales as it is hard to become upbeat on the company amidst flattish sales and losses being reported. On the other hand, the company spends tons of money on R&D (nearly 40% of sales) as the promise here is in the pipeline.

If the company does indeed get approval for non-small lung cancer, the potential addressable markets might not just increase, but increase by a factor of a few times, as real scale advantages come into play as well.

Believing in the potential, a scenario in which the company could easily turn (very) profitable here, means that I am willing to give the company and NVCR stock the benefit of doubt. After all, the potential is certainly there, but some real execution and superiority versus alternative treatment options will have to become reality or be perceived so by the patient market for the shares to make a big comeback.