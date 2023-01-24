Microsoft: Wait For A Better Entry To Buy This Compounder

Summary

  • Microsoft remains one of the top companies out there as it continues to benefit from secular growth trends.
  • The quality of the business is highlighted by high returns on invested capital, enabling the company to compound and return more and more capital to shareholders.
  • Microsoft is currently experiencing some headwinds across all business segments, but the stock has soared over the past couple of weeks on AI hype.
  • I therefore downgrade my buy rating to a solid hold.

The investment thesis

It has been more than six months now since I have written my first article for Seeking Alpha on Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). If you're interested in the business model, competitive advantages, and financials in general you can check out the article here.

Back then, I rated Microsoft stock a buy due to the premium quality of this business and attractive valuation, but there have been some developments over the past months. The stock outperformed the broader market by a wide margin, mainly driven by AI related hype. Besides, the latest earnings release turned me a little bit more cautious on future earnings growth rates. As a result, I have to downgrade my rating on Microsoft to a solid hold. I expect the stock to cool off as the AI hype tailwinds will eventually subside. Nevertheless, Microsoft remains a true compounding machine and great business to own for long term dividend investors.

In this article, I will discuss the recent stock and financial performance, and update my discounted cash flow model. I will also take a closer look at Microsoft's ROIC and ROE metrics, and the potential of Microsoft as a dividend portfolio holding.

Six month stock performance

Microsoft posted a total return of 16.3% versus 3.9% for the S&P 500 index (SPY) since my first article was published. The majority of this outperformance has been realized over the last couple of weeks.

MSFT and SPY six-month total return

MSFT and SPY six-month total return (Tradingview)

The surge in share price has been mainly fueled by artificial intelligence related news, as Microsoft is starting to embed AI technology into its office suite. On top of that, there have been rumours that Microsoft could challenge search engine market leader Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) through the integration of OpenAI's technology in Bing.

While I think that AI

Azure revenue growth YoY

Azure revenue growth YoY (Microsoft Investor Relations)

Microsoft 10-year ROIC and ROE history

Microsoft 10-year ROIC and ROE history (Microsoft Investor Relations; Author)

Microsoft 10-year dividend and EPS history

Microsoft 10-year dividend and EPS history (Microsoft Investor Relations; Author)

DCF model inputs Microsoft

DCF model inputs Microsoft (Seeking Alpha Financials; Author)

DCF model output

DCF model output (Author)

I’m an individual investor who is just sharing his insights to help you in your investment proces.My strategy is to buy high-quality dividend stocks at reasonable prices with the intention to hold them forever. In the proces, I always look for moats – abilities that give a business competitive advantages. I believe moats are essential for a business to generate great long-term returns.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (1)

