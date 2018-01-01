Thapana Onphalai

After a tumultuous last few years, Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) stock is trading again at values last seen during the COVID market crash of late February 2020. The cybersecurity provider has been severely punished by the market after a huge rally in 2021, and now trades down about -70% from the all-time high levels recorded in November 2021. The company has however continued to grow and on first glance it appears as price very attractively: at $2.4 billion market cap, the stock currently trades at just 4.4 EV/Sales which for software stocks is oftentimes a large discount; however, after reviewing the stock I reached the conclusion that the current level does not represent a discount but rather a fair value, at least after taking into consideration additional factors such as share dilution, competition risk and high debt.

After years of growth the company is reaching scale

Rapid7 is a provider of cybersecurity software that has evolved over the last 20 years in business into a comprehensive solution that covers everything from cloud security to threats detection. RPD has consistently grown its customer base for years to the most recent figure of nearly 11,000 customers, each generating on average around $65,000 of yearly revenue (this figure is up 12% YoY). The company targets mainly enterprise level customers and was able until now to onboard almost half of the Fortune 100 companies, while at the same time no customer concentration was recorded in the latest Annual Report as no customer represented more than 1% of revenue.

Rapid7 has released the latest earnings report on February 8 for the final quarter of FY2022. Headline numbers were overall positive, with quarterly Revenue climbing 21.6% to $184 million and Annualized Recurring Revenue ("ARR") up 19% YoY to $714 million. The market reaction to the earnings was somewhat muted, however since then the stock got punished quite hard in part because of a negative analyst note released by Canaccord: despite a good quarter, it was noted how guidance for 2023 was below expectations and as such the stock was lowered to a Hold rating. Overall the expectation was for the company to post FY2023 revenue of $792 million, higher than the range provided by management of between $771 and $778 million.

The company has been able to achieve consistent high growth of revenue despite not reaching the type of astronomical growth rate recorded by some of its more famous competitors. Between 2018 and 2022 RPD has grown its revenue CAGR 29%, while also achieving some operating efficiency having increased Non-GAAP operating margin from -8.3% to 4.4%. On top of this, for FY2023 the company is guiding for a further 3% increase to around 7.4% margin. Although the metric does not account for Stock-Based Compensation ("SBC"), it is still a positive achievement as it signals that the company is quickly reaching some meaningful scale.

Another positive note is that Rapid7 has still been able to improve their gross margin profile despite the challenging macro conditions. A little bit of a backstory here is necessary: the company has shown over the years a consistent negative trend in terms of deteriorating gross profit margin, which in the past 10 years moved from about 78% to 68%. Still a healthy number, however with a negative aftertaste considering how some other security providers are able to post higher margins.

The latest quarter was however the fourth in a row in which the company posted slightly higher gross margins, achieving in this period an improvement of 311 bps to 70.22%. I personally value a lot of margin improvement in growth stock as they are indicating that the company is growing sustainably.

Even on a GAAP basis which includes SBC, Operating Margin never looked better at -7.24%, up from -26.77% posted a year ago. The highlight in my view is the reduction in SG&A expenses compared to total revenue: looking back to the past few years, the fourth quarter has consistently seen the highest share of revenue devoted to SG&A expenses, usually around 62%, while the last quarter only saw 54.35% of revenue going towards advertising and general administrative spending.

On a cash flow basis, Rapid7 is Free Cash Flow positive and it has been for quite some time now. For many years the company has operated around break-even level, going slightly negative only in years when CapEx was particularly high. However, both FY2021 and FY2022 have proven that the company is now reaping the fruits of the investments made in the previous years. While at the end of FY2021 the company posted $35 million of FCF, in the last 12 months RPD has achieved $41 million and management has guided for another jump in FCF for FY2023 to around $80 million (10% FCF margin). That is an exciting prospect, even in light of more modest revenue growth guidance of 13% to 14% top-line growth for the full fiscal year.

Management has shed some light on how the business is navigating the economic uncertainties we all are living:

We saw greater economic pressure during the fourth quarter in our mid-market segment, which represents roughly half of our total ARR. [Customers] are being forced to scrutinize and prioritize their budgets, driving longer deal cycles and more uncertainty around deal timing as contracts take longer to push through procurement.

The ugly: Stock-based compensation and balance sheet

As always, tech companies require an additional layer of scrutiny around the SBC practices. My personal caveat on the matter: I have no ideological problem with SBC as I understand the allure of leveraging stock to compensate employees and thus retaining cash for growth-oriented investments; nevertheless, investors cannot simply gloss over it without analyzing what are the effects to common shareholders in terms of dilution. By virtue of issuing new shares to reward employees (or acquire new companies if that's the case), current shareholders see their share of ownership being diluted, virtually owning less and less of the company.

As per data compiled by Seeking Alpha, Total Shares Outstanding grew 3.38% in FY2022, an all-time low for the company. Despite improving considerably (in FY2021 the impact was an outstanding 10.25% increase in shares count), shareholders are still being diluted to this day and need to account for this effect when assessing a potential investment.

Unfortunately the balance sheet is also not in an optimal shape as the company can rely on $291 million in cash and short-term investments while long-term debt sits at $815 million. Fortunately though, the interest rate that this debt carries is indeed quite favourable: as per the latest Annual Report, $600 million of debt is due in 2027 and carries an effective interest rate of just 0.67%; the remaining debt ($230 million on the issuance date, now probably less) is due in 2025 and carries a higher 2.88% rate, still good considering the current economic environment. Overall however the company will need to raise more cash or issue new shares eventually to renew or repay the debt, which most likely won't be a positive for shareholders.

Valuation and key takeaways

I always start my valuation if possible from a DCF model. As mentioned before, the company is aiming for around $80 million in FCF for FY2023, which at today's price translates to an estimated Price to FY2023 FCF of 30. By taking into consideration that management guided for 10% FCF margin and around 13% top-line growth for next year, I built a DCF model implying a more conservative 10% growth for the next 10 years. At a 10% discount rate and a terminal multiple of 20, the current implied valuation is $2.2 billion, roughly in the ballpark of the current market valuation.

I feel like my growth estimation is on the conservative side as there is room for faster growth by the company, however considering how crowded the cybersecurity space is and how much faster competitors are growing, I don't feel comfortable assuming a higher growth rate by Rapid7 in the future. In addition, I have to take into consideration that at least 3% return is gone due to shares dilution and on top of that the balance sheet adds some mild risk due to the presence of a high level of debt.

Overall, I wouldn't mind an investment in Rapid7 as I think the company is reaching operational efficiency, will enjoy a higher level of FCF in the future and is operating in an increasingly important sector of the economy. The stock is however not cheap at the moment, thus still representing an unfavourable risk-reward scenario. I will add RPD to my watchlist and value the stock again if the price drops further, as that could represent an interesting entry point.