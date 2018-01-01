Rapid7: Growth Is Slowing, The Price Could Fall Further

Mar. 27, 2023 5:28 AM ETRapid7, Inc. (RPD)
Alessio Pace profile picture
Alessio Pace
174 Followers

Summary

  • Rapid7 has concluded a great FY2022 but has guided for a considerable slower growth rate in 2023.
  • I don't particularly mind the slowdown as I believe the TAM will grow nevertheless however, the price is not reflecting it yet.
  • In my opinion, Rapid7 is a good company at the wrong price. Current levels do not offer too much safety from the downsides.

cybersecurity privacy protection concept. information security and encryption, secure access to user"s personal information, secure Internet access, cybersecurity.

Thapana Onphalai

After a tumultuous last few years, Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) stock is trading again at values last seen during the COVID market crash of late February 2020. The cybersecurity provider has been severely punished by the market after a

slide showing Rapid7 main metrics for fy2022

Rapid7 FY2022 Presentation

slide showing operational efficiency between 2020 and 2022 at rapid7

Rapid7 FY2022 Presentation

Rapid7, Crowdstrike, Zscaler, Fortinet gross margin in the past 5 years

YCharts

This article was written by

Alessio Pace profile picture
Alessio Pace
174 Followers
I am interested in finding favourable risk-reward bets that I can hold for the very long term. Focused on high quality companies with proven track record and meaningful growth ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.