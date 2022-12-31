Delta Apparel: Affected By Demand Slowdown And Inflation

Mar. 27, 2023 5:28 AM ETDelta Apparel, Inc. (DLA)
Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
Investing Groups

Summary

  • Delta Apparel's stock price might have risen year to date, but its P/E ratio is still far lower than that for the consumer discretionary sector.
  • Weak performance in the latest quarter, with shrinking sales and losses, indicates challenges for the company in this tough year for the economy, including in the stock market.
  • However, its past performance is good, and its cost reduction initiatives can bode well for it in better times.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Green Growth Giants. Learn More »

Model wearing white women"s hoodie, mockup for your own design

grinvalds/iStock via Getty Images

If there is any company that has been impacted by current macroeconomic conditions, the US based casual and athletic wear manufacturer Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) would be it. In its recent results for the first

DLA price trends

Price trends (Source: Seeking Alpha)

FY22 performance

Source: Delta Apparel

Revenue break up

Source: Delta Apparel

This article was written by

Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
400 Followers
Beat the Market with the #1 Service for Clean Energy Investments

Manika is an investment researcher and writer as well as a macroeconomist, with a focus on converting big-picture trends into actionable investment ideas. She has worked in investment management, stock broking and investment banking. As an entrepreneur, running her own research firm, she received the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women scholarship for certification in business. She is also a public speaker, having shared her views at multiple international forums and has been quoted in leading international media. 

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.