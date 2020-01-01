Stephen Chernin/Getty Images News

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) is a pretty advantaged proposition in the publishing world. Its position at schools but also a pretty strong catalogue including Harry Potter for the US market are all reasons for some modicum of premium. The issue is that a high multiple also means high sensitivity to disappointment, and the most recent results and the stock price show that in action. While some of the pain in the results is understandable, and to some extent not going to be a repeat offense, there are other issues coming for the company too. Parts of its end-markets are discretionary, and issues in its end-markets are developing on a more secular scale. The 22x multiple is not exciting. As before, a pass.

Q3 Earnings

Much of the happenings in Q2 are apparent in this quarter. Q2 was the back-to-school quarter for the company, and involves major revenues to do with book fairs in particular. This is when Scholastic books are sold through fair events held at participating schools. I remember this as a kid, it's a very unique positioning, and kids always walk away with something from the fair. They did a major inventory hoarding in order to satisfy what was indeed a strong back to school Q2. The issue is they hoarded when prices for materials and freight were very high, and now all the inventory is book valued with those conditions implied. Gross profits have fallen in the Q3 not only on reduced sales in Q3 but on stubbornly high COGS because of this inflation as well.

Income Statement (10-Q SCHL)

SG&A has also inflated which is putting pressure on the operating income.

The reasons why revenue are falling are because of discretionary components in their end-markets. While the book fairs are relatively resilient, as it is the sale of books directly to kids, the trouble is in the book clubs which require schools to participate in Scholastic's curated book lists to be implemented in reading curriculums. Organizational challenges on the school side, namely high levels of teacher turnover and general staffing and organizational issues in an increasingly fraught schooling situation in America, are meaning delays or skips in this kind of activity and revenue for SCHL.

There's also a more neutral issue which is that retailers are also now reducing the conservatism of their own inventory management practices, and the end of all this hoarding and frontloading in inventory purchases means lower velocity for SCHL, just as it has to digest its own hoarding's effects from previous quarters on the cost and cash flow side. This is affecting the 'consolidated trade' channel, which concerns itself with this sort of retail-based distribution.

SCHL also exited a direct to consumer business in Asia, which was unprofitable, that hit their revenues in the international segment, but this exit should have contributed positively to the income picture.

Segments (Q3 2022 Pres)

Bottom Line

Activity is still 85% of the pre-pandemic level if you take the fair counts as a metric. That means there is still scope for some growth as things normalize. But the guidance coming down this year is understandably disappointing for investors who bet on a major after school season.

Guidance (Q3 2022 Pres)

They didn't field questions either, which might have contributed to the erratic share behavior as well.

Overall, there are secular challenges. It is becoming increasingly unpleasant to be a teacher, and turnover may continue to be a secular problem that could make it difficult to establish connections through the book club at schools due to more major staffing issues at hand. Moreover, their markets outside of the book fairs, which should hold up and at least see a boost from post-pandemic growth, are quite discretionary and could see pressure as the higher rates start to take hold of the US economy. A possible bonus might be the release of Hogwarts Legacy, meaning uptake in the Harry Potter books, which are surely an important money maker, but no outlet has remarked on this. Also, some of the cost pressures, particularly on the gross profit line, should dissipate, with things like charter rates already having fallen more than 40% from peaks.

Still, it's a mixed picture, and in return you get a very weak earnings yield implied by the 22x PE, where much cheaper opportunities are available on the market. Pass.