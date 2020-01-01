Scholastic's Inventory Build Bites Them As They Liquidate It

Mar. 27, 2023 6:02 AM ETScholastic Corporation (SCHL)
Valkyrie Trading Society profile picture
Valkyrie Trading Society
Investing Groups

Summary

  • COGS are up quite meaningfully as Scholastic built up inventory levels to be able to meet a major back-to-school season in a COVID-19 normalized world.
  • In general, pressure and turnover in the school districts is a problem as it's hard to get traction with their book club and other software offers.
  • The guidance got trimmed, and considering this was supposed to be a major back-to-school year against pretty weak comps, the limited revenue and profit declines are ugly.
  • Scholastic has an unusual market position that should be respected, and the high multiple is tribute to that, but there's nothing to suggest substantial improvement in conditions.
  • Staffing issues in school districts could become more secular, and there is a discretionary component to Scholastic's sales. 22x is too high a multiple.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Value Lab get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Sixth "Harry Potter" Book Goes On Sale

Stephen Chernin/Getty Images News

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) is a pretty advantaged proposition in the publishing world. Its position at schools but also a pretty strong catalogue including Harry Potter for the US market are all reasons for some modicum of premium. The

scholastic q3

Income Statement (10-Q SCHL)

scholastic q3 pres

Segments (Q3 2022 Pres)

SCHL guidance

Guidance (Q3 2022 Pres)

If you thought our angle on this company was interesting, you may want to check out our idea room, The Value Lab. We focus on long-only value ideas of interest to us, where we try to find international mispriced equities and target a portfolio yield of about 4%. We've done really well for ourselves over the last 5 years, but it took getting our hands dirty in international markets. If you are a value-investor, serious about protecting your wealth, our gang could help broaden your horizons and give some inspiration. Give our no-strings-attached free trial a try to see if it's for you.

This article was written by

Valkyrie Trading Society profile picture
Valkyrie Trading Society
3.61K Followers
Author of The Value Lab
A long-only voice with eclipsing growth through 2020 and 2022 bear markets.

Valkyrie Trading Society seeks to provide a consistent and honest voice through this blog and our Marketplace Service, the Value Lab, with a focus on high conviction and obscure developed market ideas.

DISCLOSURE: All of our articles and communications, including on the Value Lab, are only opinions and should not be treated as investment advice. We are not investment advisors. Consult an investment professional and take care to do your own due diligence.

DISCLOSURE: Some of Valkyrie's former and/or current members also have contributed individually or through shared accounts on Seeking Alpha. Currently: Guney Kaya contributes on his own now, and members have contributed on Mare Evidence Lab.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.