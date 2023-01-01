Mid-America Apartment Communities: Higher Rates Take Their Toll, Opportunity Emerges (Rating Upgrade)

Dividend Seeker
Summary

  • I suggested caution on MAA during my last review given the macro-backdrop and the fact the stock had seen a nice run.
  • With the 16% drop, that caution was clearly warranted. While not fun for holders of MAA, this weakness opens up a buying opportunity yet again.
  • Be mindful of the broader headwind higher rates pose on the Real Estate sector. While MAA has mostly long-term debt, investors are not always discerning when it comes to sector sell-offs.
  • The market is starting to price in a more dovish Fed starting later this year. While this may turn out to be incorrect, in the near term it provides a tailwind for income plays.
Vibrant Sunrise Over Lake Eola Park and the Orlando Skyline in Downtown Orlando Florida USA

Bkamprath/iStock via Getty Images

Main Thesis & Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) as an investment option. The company is a "real estate investment trust that focuses on the acquisition, selective development, redevelopment, and

Stock Performance

Stock Performance (Seeking Alpha)

YTD Performance

YTD Performance (Google Finance)

Fed Fund's Rate (Implied)

Fed Fund's Rate (Implied) (Bloomberg)

Vacancy Rates By Sector

Vacancy Rates By Sector (JPMorgan Asset Management)

MAA's Metrics

MAA's Metrics (MAA Investor Center)

MAA's Dividend Announcement

MAA's Dividend Announcement (MAA Investor Center)

State Population Growth

State Population Growth (US Census Bureau)

MAA's Properties by Location

MAA's Properties by Location (MAA Investor Center)

This article was written by

Dividend Seeker
CEF/ETF income and arbitrage strategies, 8%+ portfolio yields

I've been an investor since 2008, which was an invaluable and humbling experience. This is central to my strategy of looking for quality, value, and diversification - generally staying away from risky/over-hyped ideas. I won't pump any investment nor discuss a topic I don't genuinely follow / research. In that spirit, I list my portfolio here for transparency.  

I'm a native New Yorker and I work for a major U.S. bank. I escaped to North Carolina for graduate school and I don't see myself ever leaving. I was a D1 athlete in college (men's tennis) and compete competitively to this day. My Bachelor's and MBA are both in Finance.

Broad market: VOO; QQQ; DIA, RSP

Sectors: VPU, BUI; VDE, IXC, RYE; KBWB, VFH; XRT

Non-US: EWC; EWU; EIRL

Dividends: DGRO; SDY, SCHD

Municipals/Debt Funds: NEA, PCK, VCV, PML, BGT, PDO

Stocks: WMT, JPM, MAA, SWBI, MCD, DG, WM

Cash position: 25%

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MAA, VOO, RSP, DIA, QQQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

