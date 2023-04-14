tdub303

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Data is taken from the close of Friday, March 17th, 2023.

Weekly performance roundup

For CEFs, 4 out of 22 sectors were positive on price (up from 3 last week) and the average price return was -2.32% (up from -3.21% last week). The lead gainer was Commodities (+5.89%) while Preferreds lagged (-6.68%).

5 out of 22 sectors were positive on NAV (same as last week), while the average NAV return was -1.68% (down from -1.49% last week). The top sector by NAV was Commodities (+5.36%) while the weakest sector by NAV was Preferreds (-10.27%).

The sector with the highest premium was Limited Duration (-1.91%), while the sector with the widest discount is MLPs (-15.48%). The average sector discount is -7.92% (down from -6.44% last week).

The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was Preferreds (+2.29%), while Emerging Market Income (-5.33%) showed the lowest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was -1.50% (down from -0.59% last week).

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is Preferreds (+0.21), while the sector with the lowest average 1-year z-score is Senior Loans (-1.34). The average z-score is -0.75 (down from -0.22 last week).

The sectors with the highest yields are Senior Loans (+12.55%), Emerging Market Income (+11.96%), and Convertibles (+11.40%). Discounts are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +8.51% (up from +8.29% last week).

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Inc (EDF) -11.02% 17.69% -0.49% -1.1 -11.90% -2.46% Eagle Point Credit Company LLC (ECC) -10.28% 16.54% 7.97% -0.2 -6.01% 2.44% OFS Credit Company Inc (OCCI) -9.69% 24.04% -3.44% 0.6 -9.94% 0.87% Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt Income (CIK) -9.49% 10.93% -9.85% -1.8 -10.18% -0.45% abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (FCO) -9.45% 16.40% 23.39% 0.5 -7.57% -0.94% Virtus Stone Harbor Emg Mkts Total Inc (EDI) -9.32% 16.87% 3.11% 0.2 -10.11% 0.00% PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (RCS) -8.29% 11.53% 22.92% 1.2 -4.67% -1.88% Invesco Senior Income (VVR) -8.02% 13.07% -10.95% -1.1 -10.05% -1.28% PCM Fund (PCM) -7.95% 11.15% 25.33% 0.6 -2.71% -0.36% First Trust Spec Finance & Fincl Opp (FGB) -7.37% 11.62% -15.98% -2.1 -3.73% 1.49% Click to enlarge

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (JPT) 4.69% 7.46% -4.07% 1.7 -3.85% -1.69% Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW) 4.53% 9.90% 16.17% 1.5 4.74% -3.84% JHancock Preferred Income III (HPS) 3.56% 9.46% 7.36% 1.7 -3.13% -1.77% Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opp (PFO) 3.44% 7.47% -5.64% -0.9 -5.75% -1.04% Cohen & Steers Tax-adv Prd Sec and Inc (PTA) 3.14% 9.41% -7.22% 1.5 -7.07% -3.81% JHancock Preferred Income (HPI) 3.04% 9.77% 3.08% 1.0 -4.47% -1.26% Flah & Crum Dynamic Pref & Income Fund (DFP) 2.98% 7.75% -5.14% -0.6 -6.44% 0.00% Cohen & Steers Select Preferred & Inc (PSF) 2.94% 8.77% -1.07% 1.6 -7.74% -0.27% Flah&Crum Preferred Securities (FFC) 2.73% 7.97% -3.85% -0.9 -6.29% -0.92% BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr (BIGZ) 2.64% 11.65% -19.71% -0.6 0.70% -1.02% Click to enlarge

From our screener, here are the CEFs with the highest yields, widest discounts, and lowest 1-year z-scores:

From our screener, here are the CEFs with the best 1-year performance, highest premiums, and highest 1-year z-scores:

Recent corporate actions

These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

March 13, 2023 | abrdn's U.S. Closed-End Funds Announce Closing of Reorganizations. February 17, 2023 | KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces the Results of Its Rights Offering. February 16, 2023 | Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Announces Final Results of Tender Offer.

Upcoming corporate actions

These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

Recent activist or other CEF news

These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

Cutters

Boosters

