Summary

  • Investor panic over the banking crisis has caused a recent exodus from the Financial Sector ETF, resulting in significant underperformance relative to the S&P 500.
  • However, before investors panic further, we've spotted a potential mean-reversion opportunity on the XLF that could turn things around.
  • Also, financial insiders have scooped up their shares, picking up the pieces gleefully from the panic sellers.
  • Despite the ongoing panic, the broad market remains calm, with credit default swaps at levels far below the panic-induced highs of the past.
  • With market operators likely betting on containment of the crisis, the XLF is shaping up to be an attractive proposition for investors.
BANKS FAIL Headline

KLH49

Over the past month, investors have been fed a daily deluge of news emanating from the banking crisis following the downfall of Silicon Valley Bank or SVB (SIVB) and Signature Bank.

The rapid failure of these banks caused consternation

XLF/SPY price chart (weekly)

XLF/SPY price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XLF, KRE, IAT, SCHW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

