Yangarra Resources: Absurdly Cheap

Mar. 27, 2023 6:29 AM ETYangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR:CA), YGRAF
Brant Munro, CFA profile picture
Brant Munro, CFA
2.12K Followers

Summary

  • Despite increases in production and G&A costs due to inflationary pressures, FFO increased 95% YoY while net debt fell 34%.
  • 2022 profitability is unlikely to be repeated in the lower commodity price environment.
  • Using conservative estimates, YGR still trades at 1.22x 2023 FFO and is absurdly cheap.

Oil pump, oil industry equipment

bjdlzx

All figures are in CAD unless otherwise noted as that is the company's reporting currency.

Introduction

Yangarra Resources (TSX:YGR:CA) (OTCPK:YGRAF) is a junior oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural

Chart
Data by YCharts
2022 FYE MD&A

2022 FYE MD&A (Yangarra Resources)

2022 FYE MD&A

2022 FYE MD&A (YANGARRA RESOURCES)

Western Canadian Select

Western Canadian Select (Oil Price Charts)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Q3 2022 Investor Presentation

Q3 2022 Investor Presentation (YANGARRA RESOURCES)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Yangarra Resources

Corporate Presentation February 2023 (Yangarra Resources)

Q3 2022 MD&A

Q3 2022 MD&A (Q3 2022 Investor Presentation)

WTI Prices

WTI Prices (Market Watch)

AECO

AECO (Oil Price Charts)

This article was written by

Brant Munro, CFA profile picture
Brant Munro, CFA
2.12K Followers
I am always on the lookout for businesses that have a strong cash generating ability and a strong enough competitive advantage that I can be sure they will be around for the next decade, and at a price where I can be as sure as possible that I can achieve at least 15 percent annualized returns, or else companies whose price is deeply discounted from their asset base as long as its highly marketable. Im not one to shy away from takeover targets, provided the target still has a strong business that I would be okay with owning it even if the takeover did not go through. Since I began investing on my own 3 years ago I have achieved an annualized time weighted return of about 16 percent, and plan to continue to beat that hurdle as I learn more.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of YGR:CA, IPO:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.