In general, the financial position of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) does not appear impressive. The company is not making any profit and its cash flow is decreasing. However, its balance sheet has been stable and healthy for the past two years.
The company highly relies on its gaming sector to generate about 3 quarters of its revenue. The long-term success of this gaming sector is in turn reliant on the success of one main gaming title Tian Long Ba Bu ("TLBB").
TLBB has the potential to become a highly popular entertainment product if the company's management team has the long-term ambition of developing TLBB into an ecosystem of Wuxia-based entertainment products, similar to how Disney (DIS) did with Marvel's suite of superhero-themed entertainment products.
However, the company's current growth plans for TLBB appear to be more incremental, which means the potential of TLBB is not likely to be materialized in the near future.
SOHU is closely related to another company Changyou.com which was delisted and bought by SOHU. Wikipedia described how the 2 companies depended on each other which I summarised in chronological order:
From the company's latest annual report, we extracted the following information:
From the above statements, we understand that while Sohu derives revenue from multiple sources, the lion's share is in gaming (76%). The gaming segment is also growing significantly, unlike its other smaller segments like advertising which is declining in revenue.
In my opinion, the future prospect of the company depends on SOHU's gaming segment, which is clearly the main strength of SOHU's business based on its current revenue trend.
Within the gaming segment, SOHU also heavily depended on the gaming title of TLBB for a significant part of its revenue, as inferred from the annual report:
We depend on revenues from Changyou's PC game TLBB and mobile game Legacy TLBB Mobile for a significant portion of our revenues, net income, and operating cash flow.
As mentioned earlier, the long-term prospect of SOHU is significantly tied to the ownership and success of the Tian Long Ba Bu ("TLBB") gaming franchise. As such it is necessary to understand the potential of this franchise.
TTLB is the title of a Chinese game that originated from a highly popular novel. The title can be directly translated to English as "Eight Books of the Heavenly Dragon" or more generally, "Demi-Gods and Semi-Devils".
The novel is set in the fictitious universe of "Wuxia", which is effectively the Chinese version of historical fantasy, similar to the western "Lord of the Rings" trilogy.
Wuxia characters are often portrayed to possess exaggerated superhuman abilities through the practice of exotic/mystical Chinese martial arts and use these gifted abilities to embark on heroic adventures. The popularity of this genre of popular culture helps to spin off successful comics, movies, and other popular entertainment products among the Chinese community, including computer games.
This success of Wuxia-based entertainment products is similar to the genre of "Superhero fiction" in the west which created the highly successful Marvel superhero franchise. In my opinion, if the company can make full use of this key asset like how Disney benefitted from Marvel, SOHU has the potential to be the next success story in the Chinese entertainment industry.
When the movie of Ironman was released in 2008, it ushered in Phase One of the highly popular Marvel movie franchise developed with the backdrop of the Marvel Cinematic Universe ("MCU"). What follows is a long list of successful Marvel movies featuring different superhero characters with storylines that are interconnected through the MCU.
If each of these superhero themes is perceived as cash-generating entertainment "products", their successes can be attributed to the sticky network effect created by the MCU "ecosystem".
In my opinion, the Wuxia genre also has the potential to achieve similar success. Similar to the MCU, Wuxia can serve as the fictional "Universe" to bind all Chinese superhero themes together with a comparably strong network effect.
Such Wuxia-based Chinese entertainment products already exist as movies and games, including SOHU's TLBB game titles. Another example is the "Legend Of The Condor Heroes" by Yoozoo Games. Unfortunately, they were released in silos by different organizations and do not capture enough attention and momentum in the market to become a runaway success.
Disney has demonstrated how it developed Marvel's MCU into a successful cash cow. In my opinion, by owning TLBB, SOHU has the potential to achieve similar success if it decides to emulate Disney's successful playbook.
We infer to Seeking Alpha's income statement to get more insights on the company's profitability:
We can observe that within the last 5 years:
Overall, SOHU remains a loss-making company and it is unclear whether the company will attain profitability in the long run.
Let's move on to the balance sheet:
Here are some observations:
In my opinion, overall, the company's balance sheet is healthy only for the last 2 years.
Now, we shall check on the company's cash flow profile:
Overall, the cash profile of SOHU, as represented by its FCF is consistently decreasing. It turned negative in the last reported year of 2021. Investors should observe whether this decreasing trend in FCF will turn around and reverse back into positive territory.
How does the company fare in terms of valuation with respect to its competitors? According to Finviz, it competes with a few other Chinese companies in the gaming industry:
Specifically, we will compare SOHU's valuation with NetEase (NTES) and Bilibili (BILI):
Looking at the valuation criteria of P/S and P/B, SOHU appears significantly undervalued compared to its peers.
I explained earlier why leveraging on its gaming title of TLBB, "SOHU has the potential to be the next success story in the Chinese entertainment industry". Unfortunately, to achieve that, SOHU needs to ensure it can even own the license of TLBB in the long run.
According to the company's latest annual report, right now, the company is still pending the renewal of these license agreements. Investors should watch closely whether the renewals are successful eventually.
Overall, the company has a financial profile that is mediocre at best. The company is not profitable and has a declining cash flow profile. Its balance sheet is still healthy over the last 2 years.
In my opinion, SOHU owns a key asset of the TLBB gaming title that has the potential to become a runaway success, but only if the company has a long-term execution plan similar to Disney's playbook with Marvel's MCU.
Unfortunately, right now, there were no concrete plans for such an ambitious long-term vision. According to the latest earnings call, as of now, the current plans were all "incremental" improvements of the same gaming title:
Without any tangible plan to secure TLBB into a larger Wuxia-based entertainment "ecosystem" (similar to the MCU), with a sticky network effect, TLBB is likely to be just another "silo" product that will eventually fade away in the long run. By relying heavily on TLBB, SOHU possessed a potentially valuable entertainment asset that can make or break the company in the long run.
If TLBB becomes highly successful, it can propel SOHU to stratospheric financial success. Else, the product will fade and be replaced by newer entertainment products, meaning SOHU has almost no other major revenue streams to fall back on, presenting a significant concentration risk.
Until the long-term prospect of the company's gaming segment becomes clear, my rating for SOHU remains on 'hold'.
