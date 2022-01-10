National Retail Properties: This High-Yielder Is A Buy

Mar. 27, 2023 7:30 AM ETNational Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN)
Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Investing Groups

Summary

  • NNN is a high-quality stock with a defensive business.
  • NNN is currently inexpensive and offers a high yield.
  • The total return outlook is compelling.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Cash Flow Club get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Savings protection

Photobuay

Article Thesis

In the current environment of heightened uncertainty, many stocks have been sold off. This also holds true for National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN), a high-quality retail REIT. NNN offers a high dividend yield and trades at an undemanding

NNN locations

NNN presentation

Chart
Data by YCharts

Is This an Income Stream Which Induces Fear?

image.pngThe primary goal of the Cash Flow Kingdom Income Portfolio is to produce an overall yield in the 7% - 10% range. We accomplish this by combining several different income streams to form an attractive, steady portfolio payout. The portfolio's price can fluctuate, but the income stream remains consistent. Start your free two-week trial today!

This article was written by

Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
47.97K Followers
Author of Cash Flow Club
The Investment Community where "Cash Flow is King"
According to Tipranks, Jonathan is among the top 0.5% of bloggers (as of January 10, 2022: https://www.tipranks.com/bloggers/jonathan-weber).


If you want to reach out, you can send a direct message here on Seeking Alpha, or an email to jonathandavidweber@gmail.com.


Disclosure:

I work together with Darren McCammon on his Marketplace Service Cash Flow Club.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NNN, O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.