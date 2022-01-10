Photobuay

Article Thesis

In the current environment of heightened uncertainty, many stocks have been sold off. This also holds true for National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN), a high-quality retail REIT. NNN offers a high dividend yield and trades at an undemanding valuation, while its resilient business model provides protection in an uncertain macro environment.

Company Overview

National Retail Properties is a retail real estate investment trust, but that doesn't mean that investors should lump it in with high-risk retail REITs such as lower-quality mall stocks. Those have highly risky business models in a world where e-commerce results in increasing competition for brick-and-mortar retailers, and mall stocks are also vulnerable to recessions, as many of the goods they sell are discretionary.

National Retail Properties, on the other hand, is a very resilient retail REIT. That is showcased by its more than 30 years of dividend increases, which wouldn't have been possible if the company did not perform well during past crises such as the pandemic, the Great Recession, and the bursting of the dot.com bubble.

This is due to the fact that National Retail Properties primarily leases its properties to tenants that are resilient versus economic downturns and that are also not vulnerable to the "online threat" from Amazon (AMZN) and other e-commerce players. National Retail Properties' tenants include restaurants (which can't be replicated online), convenience stores -- which are needed in all economic climates -- while also owning properties that are leased to automotive services, health and fitness tenants, and so on.

National Retail Properties owns more than 3,400 properties in 48 states, meaning there is considerable geographical diversification. When people in the US move from one state to another, National Retail Properties should be more or less unaffected on a net basis -- it will see demand grow in one place and decline in another. More geographically-focused REITs are more vulnerable when one region is doing better or worse than another. NNN's largest exposure is in the South and the South East, where around 50% of NNN's properties are located (combined):

NNN presentation

These areas, and states such as Texas and Florida in particular, are experiencing rapid population growth, partially due to state-to-state migration, thus NNN's locations in these states where it has a lot of exposure should benefit from healthy demand growth by potential tenants.

National Retail Properties also is very diversified when it comes to its tenant base. Overall, the company leases its properties to more than 400 tenants, thus there is limited exposure to each individual tenant and also to each industry. The top 25 tenants are responsible for around half the rent National Retail Properties generates, and they have more than 1,600 stores on average. This means that National Retail Properties' top tenants are large corporations, where the risk of a sudden default is thus rather slim.

National Retail Properties operates with a net-lease business model, which means that the respective tenant of each property is responsible for the majority of the property's operating expenses. Inflation, which causes higher operating expenses, all else equal, is thus not a major concern for National Retail Properties. This also holds true for other net lease REITs such as Realty Income (O), this advantage in the current high-inflation environment does not exist for most REITs, as many do not operate with a net-lease business model.

The company also operates with high average lease terms, generally in the 15-20 years frame from the beginning of the lease term. On top of that, there often are renewal options. This makes for a very high average duration until a tenant moves out, which has several advantages. First, this helps keep occupancy rates at a very high level (currently 99.4%), even during temporarily harsh times, as tenants can't move out quickly. High average occupancy rates mean that assets are used efficiently and that there is not a lot of dead, unproductive capital. Second, the fact that average lease terms are so long means that NNN does not need to add or find new tenants often. This, in turn, keeps operating expenses low and thus helps National Retail Properties keep its margins at an attractive level.

NNN's Balance Sheet Is Strong

National Retail Properties operates with a strong balance sheet, which has several advantages. First, a healthy balance sheet provides protection during a crisis or economic downturn. Companies with stronger balance sheets have less risk of running into financial problems, and their balance sheet strength gives them the ability to be more flexible during tough times -- they can opt for acquisitions from distressed competitors, for example, as others might be forced to sell assets at an unfortunate time in order to shore up their balance sheet. This flexibility and the lower risks from a strong balance sheet can also result in a higher valuation, all else equals, which goes hand in hand with cost of (equity) capital advantages for a REIT that usually issues new shares from time to time.

A stronger balance sheet also means that a company can issue debt at lower interest rates, all else equal, which results in lower interest expenses and thus benefits a company's profits, or, in this case, NNN's funds from operations.

National Retail Properties' management has decided to lock in low interest rates at a fortunate time, showcased by the fact that National Retail Properties' debt's average time to maturity is 13.7 years (as of the end of the fourth quarter). There are few near-term maturities, as well below $50 million of debt mature this year. Maturities next year total $350 million, which isn't a large amount of money for a company the size of National Retail Properties (its market capitalization is $8 billion). With few maturities over the next two years, not a lot of debt needs to be refinanced in the near term, meaning the impact of rising rates will not be very pronounced. REITs that did not lock in the low rates we have seen over the last couple of years for well above a decade will feel a larger impact from the current tightening regime by the Fed and other central banks. National Retail Properties' net debt to EBITDA ratio, as of the end of 2022, is 5.4, which I believe is strong for a resilient net-lease REIT such as NNN.

Between its strong balance sheet and resilient, low-risk business model, National Retail Properties looks suitable for risk-averse investors -- primarily for those with an income approach, thanks to strong dividend growth stock characteristics.

NNN: A Strong Income Stock At A Good Valuation

National Retail Properties has increased its dividend for 33 years in a row -- which is quite a feat by itself, and which makes NNN one of the Dividend Aristocrats. This very reliable dividend growth was made possible by NNN's crisis-proven business model, as explained above.

But dividend growth alone is not a reason to buy, as a company's dividend yield and dividend safety matter as well. NNN looks good based on these metrics, too. At the current annual payout of $2.20 per share, the company offers a dividend yield of 5.2%. That's around 3x the broad market's dividend yield of a little less than 2%. NNN's payout ratio, based on this year's expected FFO per share, is slightly below 70%, which is far from high for a REIT. I deem this combination of yield and safety attractive, especially when we also consider the regular dividend increases -- over the last five years, National Retail Properties has increased its dividend by 3% per year, on average. If that continues, and the valuation does not change, annual returns in the 8% range would be possible.

But since National Retail Properties is far from expensive today, I believe that multiple expansion could add to that going forward:

Data by YCharts

National Retail Properties currently trades at a 15x enterprise value to EBITDA multiple. That's not a high valuation in absolute terms, and importantly, it represents a discount compared to how the stock was valued in the past. The 5-year and 10-year median EV/EBITDA multiples are around 20% higher, thus NNN could see its share price rise meaningfully in case its valuation ever reverts back towards the historic norm. While that is not guaranteed, I believe that the likelihood of longer-term multiple expansion is higher than the likelihood of longer-term multiple compression, based on the current historic discount and NNN's high quality.

When we look at NNN's price to funds from operations multiple, which is another way of valuing REITs, we see that the ratio stands at just 13.1 today, which underlines that the current share price is far from high and that the valuation is undemanding.

Final Thoughts

National Retail Properties is a high-quality REIT with a defensive business model, a healthy balance sheet, and a strong track record. The company has done well during past crises, and I wouldn't be surprised to see the same during future downturns.

With a yield of more than 5% and an inexpensive valuation, NNN looks attractively priced right here and could be suitable as a low-risk buy-and-hold investment, I believe.