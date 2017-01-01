Skechers U.S.A.: Highly Demanded, But Inventory Headache Still Persists (Rating Downgrade)

Mar. 27, 2023 7:10 AM ETSkechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX)
Summary

  • Despite the management's cautious view, we believe that Skechers' demand remains robust. The company's international expansion seems to bear fruit, as seen from sales growth and Google trends.
  • However, inventory stood at $1.8 billion. Despite congestion downstream having "loosen up," the management expects domestic wholesale to decline. This might suggest that inventory has not yet peaked.
  • Further, the company is doing promotions, which should put pressure on margins. Incremental supply chain costs will persist, albeit moderately. In the long run, DTC has room for EBIT margin expansion.
  • Finally, SKX stock is trading at 15x forward P/E. Shares will be attractive at least $39 per share. Investment risks include prolonged elevated inventory levels and possible recessions.

2022 Bar & Restaurant Expo and World Tea Expo - Day 3

David Becker

Recap

Last year, we wrote an article on Skechers (NYSE:SKX), citing the company's promising growth trajectory, competitive margins, positive cash flows, and a reasonable valuation at 13 times of its earnings. Since then, the stock has gone up 25%.

Actual results vs guidance

Actual results vs guidance (Company, Vektor Research)

Consensus EPS revision trend

Consensus EPS revision trend (Seeking Alpha)

Robust growth in Americas and EMEA

Robust growth in Americas and EMEA (Company, Vektor Research)

Skechers' store count

Skechers' store count (Company)

Google trends on "Skechers" worldwide

Google trends on "Skechers" worldwide (Google)

Skechers' gross margin

Skechers' gross margin (Company)

Skechers' inventory change (Y/Y) and (Q/Q)

Skechers' inventory change (Y/Y) and (Q/Q) (Company, Vektor Research)

Skechers' operating margin

Skechers' operating margin (Company)

Operating expenses as a % of revenue

Operating expenses as a % of revenue (Vektor Research)

G&A expenses as a % of revenue

G&A expenses as a % of revenue (Vektor Research)

Analysts target price

Analysts target price (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

An independent research that aims to produce in-depth fundamental analysis accessible to all investors. For now, we will cover a group of stocks in within the same sector to provide investors with more comprehensive analysis. At times, however, we will write about companies with wide moats and sold at reasonable prices, those that fall out of favor but still retain a turnaround story, and smaller companies that are not well-known by the market but hold significant upside.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SKX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Vektor Research is not responsible for any inaccuracy caused by human errors. But Vektor Research will make sure, with reasonable efforts, to reduce such mistakes as minimal as possible. Vektor Research is not responsible for any loss, expenses, and the reader's decision-making, as we do not force readers to act towards any securities. In other words, please do your own due diligence.

