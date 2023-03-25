S&P 500 Earnings: QQQ's +16.93% YTD Return Vs. Technology Sector's Expected '23 EPS Growth Of -0.5%

Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
9.36K Followers

Summary

  • The S&P 500’s forward four-quarter estimate has been deteriorating slowly since July 1 ’22, but has not dropped off a cliff so to speak.
  • The technology sector is showing relative strength, while forward earnings look flat at best as of today.
  • Either the technology sector’s earnings will support ’23’s relative strength or the S&P 500 may have a bigger problem than the banks.

Stock Business financial Economic background turnaround from bottom Recession Industrial Sector From Coronavirus ,Covid-19, Global Stock Investment

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

Originally posted on March 25, 2023

J.P. Morgan’s Investment Forum in Oak Brook, Illinois, this past week saw Dr. David Kelly kick it off with his always entertaining and spirited look at the US economy and the capital markets. David’s key points:

Expected sector EPS growth rates

Expected S&P 500 EPS and revenue growth rates

This article was written by

Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
9.36K Followers
Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.