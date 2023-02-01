EOG Resources: Buy The Dip

Mar. 27, 2023 7:20 AM ETEOG Resources, Inc. (EOG)2 Comments
The Value Portfolio profile picture
The Value Portfolio
Investing Groups

Summary

  • EOG Resources is one of the more expensive producers, even when taking into account its 30% share price drop.
  • The company has a dividend yield of more than 3% and it's continued to augment that with special dividends and share repurchases.
  • The company's $6 billion capital program will lead to almost 10% production growth in oil equivalents, but the company is still planning for a tough-to-achieve $80 WTI environment.
  • At current prices, the company's FCF is mid-to-high single digits highlighting its premium valuation but its strength still makes it a worthy investment.
  • We're currently running a sale for our private investing group, The Retirement Forum, where members get access to portfolios, market alerts, real-time chat, and more. Learn More »

Drilling Fracking Rig at Dusk

grandriver

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) is one of the largest oil and gas companies in the world with a market capitalization of more than $60 billion. The company's strong assets normally trades at a premium valuation but with its recent 30% drop, we see

EOG Resources Investor Presentation

EOG Resources Investor Presentation

EOG Resources Investor Presentation

EOG Resources Investor Presentation

EOG Resources Investor Presentation

EOG Resources Investor Presentation

EOG Resources Investor Presentation

EOG Resources Investor Presentation

EOG Resources Investor Presentation

EOG Resources Investor Presentation

EOG Resources Investor Presentation

EOG Resources Investor Presentation

You Only Get 1 Chance To Retire, Join The #1 Retirement Service

The Retirement Forum provides actionable ideals, a high-yield safe retirement portfolio, and macroeconomic outlooks, all to help you maximize your capital and your income. We search the entire market to help you maximize returns. 

Recommendations from a top 0.2% TipRanks author!

Retirement is complicated and you only get once chance to do it right. Don't miss out because you didn't know what was out there.

Only 4% of Americans Are Taking Advantage of This Smart Retirement Move | The Motley Fool

We provide:

  • Model portfolios to generate high retirement cash flow. 
  • Deep-dive actionable research.
  • Recommendation spreadsheets and option strategies.  

Click for our discounted 2-week free trial!

This article was written by

The Value Portfolio profile picture
The Value Portfolio
29.96K Followers
The #1 Service for Retirement Success, Actionable Ideas + Model Portfolios!

#1 ranked author by returns: 

https://www.tipranks.com/experts/bloggers/the-value-portfolio


The Value Portfolio focuses on deep analysis of a variety of companies across a variety of sectors looking for alpha wherever it is to maximize reader returns.


Legal Disclaimer (please read before subscribing to any services):

Any related contributions to Seeking Alpha, or elsewhere on the web, are to be construed as personal opinion only and do NOT constitute investment advice. An investor should always conduct personal due diligence before initiating a position. Provided articles and comments should NEVER be construed as official business recommendations. In efforts to keep full transparency, related positions will be disclosed at the end of each article to the maximum extent practicable. The majority of trades are reported live on Twitter, but this cannot be guaranteed due to technical constraints.


My premium service is a research and opinion subscription. No personalized investment advice will ever be given. I am not registered as an investment adviser, nor do I have any plans to pursue this path. No statements should be construed as anything but opinion, and the liability of all investment decisions reside with the individual. Investors should always do their own due diligence and fact check all research prior to making any investment decisions. Any direct engagements with readers should always be viewed as hypothetical examples or simple exchanges of opinion as nothing is ever classified as “advice” in any sense of the word.


Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.