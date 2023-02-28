IWD: Low Growth Is Not Necessarily Value - Also For Large Caps

Summary

  • There are countless methods and nuances of (systematic) value investing, but the general idea remains "cheap beats expensive". Not always, but on average over the long run.
  • The iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF tracks the Russell 1000 Value Index and offers a simple, transparent, and cheap implementation of the value premium for US large caps.
  • The Russell value process unfortunately equates "low sales growth" with "value" which contradicts with the best practices discussed in the literature on the value factor.
  • Despite decent performance when compared to an investable value peer-group, IWD is therefore not my preferred value implementation.

Business And Finance Concept Of A Bull Market Trend High Quality

Darren415

This article examines the next ETF of the peer-group that I introduced in an earlier article on (systematic) value investing and QVAL. More specifically, this one is a follow-up to my article on the iShares Russell 2000

chart

Own illustration of data from Kenneth French's website and market data. (Tuck School of Business and Microsoft Excel Stock API)

table

Tuck School of Business and Microsoft Excel Stock API

AgnosticInvesting.com is my playground to test and share ideas!My name is Sven and I am currently working as an equity portfolio manager for a medium-sized insurance company in Stuttgart, Germany.All opinions are solely my own and do not reflect the views of any organisations I am associated with.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This content is for educational and informational purposes only and no substitute for professional or financial advice. The use of any information on this website is solely on your own risk and I do not take responsibility or liability for any damages that may occur. The views expressed in this article are solely my own and do not necessarily reflect the views of any organisation I am associated with.
Given that I am based in Germany, I have no access to the mentioned securities for regulatory reasons. However, I do have beneficial long-positions in comparable securities.

