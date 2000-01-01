The Fed's Banking Report Sheds Light On The Sector

Mar. 27, 2023 7:40 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), DJIXLF, IYF, VFH, QABA, KBE, KRE, IAT
Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
2.91K Followers

Summary

  • Last Friday, the Fed released a detailed report showing cumulative balance sheet data from banks as of March 15th.
  • Many have focused on the increase in borrowings by banks.
  • Upon closer review and financial ratio calculation, there are other data points that are jumping out to watch.

Global inflation rate 2022 problem stockmarket and risk asset stockmarket crash

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

Since the failure of SVB, a massive amount of attention has been drawn to the banking sector. Last Friday, the Federal Reserve released detailed data regarding the state of the banking system through the week ending March 15th. The

Level of borrowing by banks

St. Louis Federal Reserve

Bank borrowing as a percentage of securities

St. Louis Federal Reserve

Bank borrowing as a percentage of cash

St. Louis Federal Reserve

Banking loan growth year over year

St. Louis Federal Reserve

Banking loan growth year over year

St. Louis Federal Reserve

Leverage ratio of the banking system

St. Louis Federal Reserve

Deposit growth in banks over the last 5 years

St. Louis Federal Reserve

Deposit growth in banks over the last 50 years

St. Louis Federal Reserve

This article was written by

Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
2.91K Followers
About My Writing: I am currently focused on income investing through either common shares, preferred shares, or bonds.  I will occasionally break away and write about the economy at large or a special situation involving a company I've been researching in. I target two articles per week for publication on Monday and Tuesday.About My Background: Bachelors in history/political science, Masters in Business Administration with a specialization in Finance and Economics. I enjoy numbers. I have been investing since 2000. Professionally, I am the CEO of an independent living retirement community in Illinois.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KRE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may initiate a position in IAT, KBE, or QABA in the next 72 hours.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.