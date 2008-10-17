John M. Chase/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Introduction

The financial world is a mess, both in the United States and abroad. Its problems, moreover, have been leaking into the general economy, and the leaks are now turning into a gusher. In the near term, unemployment will rise, business activity will falter and headlines will continue to be scary.

These are not words from a recent article. On the contrary, these are the words Warren Buffett used in his famous article "Buy American. I am.", published on October 16, 2008 in the New York Times. In fact, just after this incipit, Mr. Buffett continued:

So... I've been buying American stocks. [...] fears regarding the long-term prosperity of the nation's many sound companies make no sense. These businesses will indeed suffer earnings hiccups, as they always have. But most major companies will be setting new profit records 5, 10 and 20 years from now.

We are just seeing how these words turned true, as many companies are reaching record-high profits after the pandemic.

Now, one of the buys Warren Buffett was most convinced of back then was Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF). In 2009, Buffett, through Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A, NYSE:BRK.B) offered $29 billion in cash and stock to purchase the 77.4% of the railroad that he still didn't own.

In my first article on BNSF ("Learning from Buffett and Berkshire About Investing In Railroads: The BNSF Case Study"), I explained how this investment is key to understanding how Buffett has changed his mentality about capital-intensive businesses. I shared the criteria I understood Buffett was using to assess his railroad. With these criteria, I assessed the other 5 publicly traded Class 1 railroad companies.

Now, I would like to go over BNSF once again to see how Buffett's investment is paying off. Before we start, let's give Caesar what is Caesar's. I owe Ravi Nagarajan and his website (The Rational Walk) the mindset I am using in this analysis. He is well-versed in Berkshire, and I think learning from him about railroads is the right step to deepen my understanding of how Berkshire looks in this industry. Through this article, I am aiming at improving my overall ability to understand railroads and, together with them, capital-intensive businesses in general. This is why, just like I did after my first article on BNSF, I will integrate my new understanding into the next articles I will write on railroads.

Summary of previous coverage

In my past article on BNSF, I quickly recalled a few data about this huge railroad. Its network is the product of almost 400 different railroads that merged or were acquired in an ongoing process that took 170 years. Currently, BNSF operates 32,500 route miles of track in 28 states and 3 Canadian provinces; 23,000 route miles are directly owned, while another 9,000 route miles are operated. As we read in Berkshire 2022 Annual Report:

BNSF owns or holds under non-cancelable leases exceeding one year approximately 7,500 locomotives and 68,000 freight cars, in addition to maintenance of way and other equipment. In the ordinary course of business, BNSF incurs significant costs in repairing and maintaining its properties. In 2022, BNSF recorded approximately $2 billion in repairs and maintenance expense.

To help visualize what we are talking about, here is a map showing BNSF's complex network across some of the fastest-growing areas in the U.S.

BNSF Factsheet

In the landscape of North American railroads, it is clear that BNSF's main competitor is Union Pacific (UNP). North American Class 1 railroads must be seen in couples forming different duopolies across certain areas and routes. This makes these companies highly insulated from new competition. Not even trucking can really compete in terms of costs, as railroads are much more fuel efficient. However, trucks obviously have greater flexibility in terms of routes.

In my past articles, I pointed out how Mr. Buffett understood the two key elements that stopped him from shunning capital-intensive businesses: earning power and ROIC. As long as a company can amply cover its interest expense, it has enough earning power to face its obligations while generating an amount of operating cash flow to fund its capex while leaving room for shareholder returns. Railroads, as Mr. Buffett knows, operate in a regulated business and this is also a risk. But as long as a railroad is confident that the regulator will allow it to earn a decent return on the capital employed, it becomes a very easy business to understand: a railroad offers its network to move customers' freight around it. A network is what gives a railroad its moat. In fact, it is highly difficult to replicate. On the other side, a railroad is required to deploy a lot of capital to build, maintain and enhance its network.

Assessing BNSF

Operating efficiency

We have already seen in my past articles how railroads are almost all about operating efficiency, with the operating ratio catching, quarter after quarter, a lot of attention from investors. Usually, an operating ratio below 60% is considered good; while investors usually don't like a number above that threshold.

Primary source of revenue is freight. In fact, every railroad usually breaks down its revenues according to the type of product that is being carried. BNSF has four kinds: consumer products, industrial products, agricultural products, and coal. Coal is reported by itself because BNSF plays a key role in the supply chain from the Powder River Basin to coal-burning power plants. Until last year, coal was declining, but the war in Ukraine led to an energy crisis that increased request for coal and hinted that we are not done with this fossil fuel yet.

Railroads don't grow at a steady pace and, actually, some of them are rather flat regarding top-line growth. In the case of BNSF, we see that total freight revenue went up and down around the amount of $20 billion a year. Last year was what could be considered an exception (or a new threshold), with the company achieving $24.49 billion in freight revenues.

As we can see from the two graphs below, since its acquisition, BNSF has experienced some changes in its revenue mix, with consumer products increasing to 38% weight in 2022 from 32% in 2011. Both industrial and agricultural products have increased and they each accounted for 23% of total freight revenues at the end of 2022, against 22% and 20% that they respectively had back in 2011. The growth of these three segments has offset the decline in coal, which only in 2022 saw a sharp comeback, though it is still below its 2011 revenue level of $5 billion.

Author, with data from BNSF Reports

BNSF, more or less, carries a number of carloads per year that hovers around 10 million. What is more important is the revenue per carload. In fact, let's just consider what happened in 2021 and 2022.

2021 2022 YoY Difference carloads (in thousands) 10,135 9,549 -6.14% revenue per carload 2,111 2,568 +21.65% Click to enlarge

For a railroad, not every carload of freight generates the same amount of revenue. Here we see that last year, even though BNSF carried less carloads, it generated an additional 21.7% of average revenue per carload. Why is that?

The answer can be found in the breakdown of the average revenue per carload (ARC).

2011-2021 ARC 2022 2022 Difference Consumer 1,370 1,775 +29.6% Industrial 2,950 3,453 +17.1% Agricultural 4,000 4,786 +19.7% Coal 2,010 2,565 +27.6% Click to enlarge

As we can see, BNSF saw sharp increases across all four categories with a very strong performance in consumer products and coal, which closed a bit of the gap with those segments that usually generate a higher ARC. We can now understand why, even if coal declines, as long as industrial and agriculture grow, the impact will be offset.

So far, we have looked at BNSF's top line and what lies behind it. But we know we have to look at efficiency. So, we have to see how much of the earned revenue is used by operating expenses. By taking a look at the last annual report, we come across four major expenses: employee compensation, fuel, purchased services, and D&A.

BNSF 2022 Form 10-K

At the end of 2022, BNSF had approximately 36,250 employees, while at the end of 2011, it had 39,000 employees. BNSF has reduced its headcount only by 7% in 11 years. This distinguishes it from its competitors which significantly reduced employees during the pandemic and are now facing issues because they are understaffed. However, Covid-19 wasn't the only cause that led to this problem. In fact, every other Class 1 railroad apart from BNSF has adopted Precision Scheduled Railroading (PSR), which, by shifting the focus from moving trains to moving cars, led to a decreasing headcount and lower compensation expenses.

On its side, BNSF has chosen another path and its working force has stayed pretty much flat over the years. The amount spent in 2022 for compensation and benefits is only the third highest since 2011. In any case, every year, BNSF spends on compensation and benefits around 22-23% of its revenue.

When looking at the expenses reported above, it would seem that fuel comes close to compensation expenses. However, in 2021, this expense was almost half as much, coming at $2.7 billion. In 2016, for example, it didn't even reach $2 billion. It is clear that fuel is quite a volatile expense. But those who may be worried about this issue need to know that railroads have an important way to offset this volatility through fuel surcharges which dampen fuel price volatility and usually stabilize the net effect (fuel expense - fuel surcharges) to around $1.5 billion. In 2022, for example, while fuel expense was $4.58 billion, fuel surcharges generated $3.5 billion, with a net effect of $1.08 billion of real fuel expense. Usually, the fuel surcharges program kicks in with a lag of around 60 days.

We can now move on to one of the most considered metrics regarding railroads: the operating ratio. At the end of Q4 2022, BNSF reported a 67.8% operating ratio for the quarter and a 65.9% for FY 2022, with a strong deterioration compared to an operating ratio of 60% in Q4 2021 and 60.9% for FY 2021. BNSF's main peer Union Pacific, even though it had an operating ratio negatively affected by 360 bps, reached 61% for the quarter and 60.1% for FY 2022.

Since BNSF has not adopted PSR yet, it has always had an operating ratio above 60%, whereas its peers, at least until the pandemic, mostly achieved the goal to push their operating ratio beneath 60%. However, Since Berkshire took over BNSF, the operating ratio of the railroad has moved down from 76% to 61% in 2021, before moving back up last year.

Why is the operating ratio so important? In a company with almost no top-line growth, the way to achieve operating income growth has to go through internal efficiencies improvement. For BNSF, this is particularly important because, since it is not publicly traded, it can't boost its EPS through share count reduction. However, BNSF, like all other companies, has found a big help from the 2018 tax cuts that drove significantly up its net income. Since then, BNSF has always reached at least $4 billion in net income, coming really close to $6 billion both in 2021 and 2022.

Since the day Berkshire closed its acquisition, we can calculate that BNSF generated $91.78 billion in operating income and $63.11 billion in net income. Considering that Buffett spent around $37-38 billion to purchase the whole railroad, we can easily see how he has made a good deal, even though helped by the then-unpredictable tax cut.

BNSF's Balance Sheet

By looking at how the balance sheet of BNSF developed since 2010, we can understand what happened to its capital structure.

Author, with data from BNSF's Form 10-Ks

In orange, we see that property and equipment have the lion's share of total assets with an increase of almost $20 billion since 2011 ($48.05 billion in 2011 and $67.23 billion at the end of 2022). After all, we are dealing with a railroad.

Since we are looking at a balance sheet, we can ask ourselves how this increase in total assets was funded. If we turn to total liabilities and look at the graph below, it is easy to spot how LT debt increased from $12 billion in 2011 to $21.9 billion at the end of last year. It is also interesting to see how LT debt increased rapidly from 2011 to 2015 when it was already at $21.35 billion. Since then, it has been rather flat. The other increase we see is equity.

Author, with data from BNSF's Form 10-Ks

In its Form 10-K for 2022, BNSF disclosed its debt maturities for the next five years and the years thereafter. In 2023, the portion of LT debt coming to maturity is $1.54 billion. We have to keep this number in mind when we will look at free cash flow generation, to see if it is covered or not. But before we move on, I want to share one more graph that puts together what we have seen in terms of property and equipment funding. If we put together on the same graph the total value of property and equipment with the sum of LT debt and equity, we see that they really match, highlighting how the investment in property and equipment was funded.

Author, with data from BSNF's Form 10-Ks

Cash Flow Statement

Since Berkshire took over BNSF, the railroad has generated $87.69 billion of cash flow from operating activities. At the same time, if we calculate total capital expenditures since the acquisition, we see that the company spent $49.15 billion. In the same timeframe, BNSF has raised from financing activities $16.38 billion. Distributions to Berkshire amounted to $50.58 billion.

In 2022, the company generated $5.1 billion of free cash flow and, since 2016, there has been no year with FCF below $3 billion. This shows how BNSF should have no problem facing the 2023 debt maturity of $1.5 billion.

We said above that, since its acquisition, BNSF generated $63.11 billion of net income. But anyone who knows some basic accounting knows that net income is not as good as a free cash flow to assess what cash can be taken out of a company and distributed to its shareholders without endangering it.

In fact, net income is impacted by depreciation expense. However, depreciation is lower than capital expenditures because depreciation reports the historical cost of an asset, while capital expenditures report the real replacement cost of an asset. Inflation per se assures us that replacement has a higher cost compared to the historical cost reported through depreciation. Since Berkshire purchased BNSF, depreciation amounts to almost $28 billion, while capex reached $47.62 billion.

From here, we can calculate the free cash flow BNSF generated for Berkshire by subtracting total capex from cash flow from operating activities. We have $40 billion of free cash flow which can be distributed to shareholders without harming BNSF business.

Was BNSF a good investment for Berkshire? By looking at the free cash flow it has generated so far, we have a sum already exceeding the initial investment.

However, let's look at BNSF distributions to Berkshire.

Author, with data from Rational Walk and 10-Ks

Between 2010 and 2015, distributions far exceeded free cash flow. From 2016 onwards, things seem to be even. Overall, BNSF generated $40 billion of free cash flow and sent Berkshire $50.6 billion. The difference of $10.5 billion comes from LT debt issued.

Some investors feared BNSF would require Berkshire to spend a significant amount of money. We now see that BNSF has actually been a true cash cow for Berkshire. But why did Mr. Buffet make BNSF raise its debt to have more cash to be distributed?

By increasing BNSF's LT debt to raise additional cash to be distributed to Berkshire, Buffett has done a simple operation: he moved some debt from Berkshire's balance sheet to BNSF's. In a time of cheap money, this was an easy operation to do. In addition, I believe Buffett made BNSF return as much capital as possible to Berkshire because he knows Berkshire can deploy it at a better rate of return.

Assessing the deal

Was BNSF a good investment? Just by looking at cash distributions, we saw how Berkshire has received more than it has actually spent. In addition to cash distributions, Berkshire still has full ownership of the railroad. So, we need to consider how much it could be worth today. Since BNSF is not publicly traded, we need to make a fair estimate. We can use Union Pacific as a proxy.

Currently, Union Pacific, the main competitor of BNSF, trades at a $114 billion market cap. More or less, Union Pacific has the same size as BNSF, with revenues between $20 billion and $23 billion. This is roughly a price/sales multiple of 5. We could choose to consider BNSF a bit less valuable than Union Pacific due to its higher operating ratio. So we could BNSF up to a price/sales multiple of 4. This would give BNSF a value a bit below $100 billion.

Berkshire agreed to purchase BNSF paying in cash and stock. At the time of the acquisition, Berkshire issued new shares with a market value of $10.6 billion. These shares would be worth $43 billion at today's price. This is part of the opportunity cost. But Berkshire has clearly made a good deal because it has already received $50 billion compared to the $33 billion it spent to complete the acquisition. In addition, Berkshire owns an asset that is worth at least 3 times its original cost. Even though Berkshire had to issue some shares that would not be worth $43 billion, Berkshire has clearly won its bet as it has received far more than what it actually spent, even considering the share dilution it had to implement and which has actually already been offset by Berkshire's buybacks.