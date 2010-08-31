Sentiment At Critical Stage

Mar. 27, 2023 7:45 AM ETS&P 500 Futures (SPX)IVV, QQQ, SPY, VOO, VTI, VTV
Michael James McDonald profile picture
Michael James McDonald
2.08K Followers

Summary

  • Investor sentiment, as measured by our two Master Sentiment Indicators, is at critical levels.
  • If the banking crisis doesn't lead to a global financial panic in two or three weeks, it probably won't and sentiment says we're going higher.
  • We think investors might consider a small, short-term, asymptotic bearish VIX investment over the next three weeks to reduce this risk.

Confused shocked caucasian young businessman ceo manager freelancer teacher holding alarm clock for deadline, being late, high time for sale discount offer isolated in white background

Inside Creative House/iStock via Getty Images

This is an update to our article on March 12th and this article on February 13th.

The Two Master Sentiment Indicators

We have two master sentiment indicators: one long term and one shorter term. They are

Chart Description automatically generated

The Master Sentiment Indicator back to 2007 (Michael McDonald)

Chart Description automatically generated

The Master Sentiment Indicator Graphed from 2018 (Michael McDonald)

Table Description automatically generated

Table of Sentiment Indicators that make up the MSI (Michael McDonald)

Chart Description automatically generated with low confidence

the ST-MSI Graphed from 2010 (Michael McDonald)

A picture containing chart Description automatically generated

The ST-MSI graphed from 2018 (Michael McDonald)

Graphical user interface, table Description automatically generated

Table of seven Sentiment Indicators that make up the ST-MSI (Michael McDonald)

This article was written by

Michael James McDonald profile picture
Michael James McDonald
2.08K Followers
Michael James McDonald is a stock market forecaster, author and former Senior Vice President of Investments at what is now Morgan Stanley. He is a long-term advocate of the theory of contrary opinion and the measurement of investor sentiment when forecasting price direction.His first book, " A Strategic Guide to the Coming Roller Coaster Market" was published in June of 2000, three months before the top of the dot comm market. On its cover was written, "How a new model of the stock market predicts the end of the 18-year bull market (1982-2000) and the beginning of a new era." The "new era" was to be a long-term (roller coaster) trading range market, which did materialize between 2000 and 2009.Then, on August 31st, 2010, in a SA article titled: "The 10 Year Trading Range Is Over - The 'Final Stampede' Has Begun", he called an end to this trading range market and the beginning of another long-term bull market, which also came about. Through his company the Sentiment King, he continues to study and do what he loves - research and attempt to successfully forecast major stock trends - and help others see them too.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.