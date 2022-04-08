Alphabet: 3 Lessons Google Should Learn From Meta To Become Strong Buy

Mar. 27, 2023 8:14 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGLMETA1 Comment
Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
243 Followers

Summary

  • After peaking in 2021, Alphabet and Meta experienced sharp sell-offs due to a mix of revenue slowdown, decreasing margins, and well-deserved negative market sentiment.
  • In 2022, both companies took inefficiency to the extreme. Meta and Google increased headcounts well in excess of revenue growth, which resulted in a significant decrease in earnings.
  • Both companies have failed to bring to market a new significant and profitable product for many years, and still rely heavily on their legacy ad businesses.
  • Better late than never, it seems Sundar Pichai and Mark Zuckerberg have received the memo - investors want profits. The respective company leaders have declared massive layoffs seeking just that.
  • Meta's stock responded with a 134% surge from its lows, while Alphabet is only up 27%, not much better than the Nasdaq index. If Alphabet learns from Meta, it could become a Strong Buy.

South Lake Union Tech

400tmax

Meta (META) has quickly transitioned from being the scapegoat of big tech to becoming one of the hottest stocks in the market, providing the second-largest YTD returns among S&P 500 constituents. Similar to Meta, Alphabet (NASDAQ:

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

EBIT per employee column graph

Created and calculated by the author using data from the companies' financial reports and Seeking Alpha consensus

Chart
Data by YCharts

I work as a financial analyst at a pension fund in Israel. I conduct analysis seeking to find high quality companies with extraordinary moat. I aim to invest in companies with perfect qualitative attributes, buy them at a reasonable price based on fundamentals, and hold them forever.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

