Weekly Market Pulse: Perspective

Mar. 27, 2023 8:00 AM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, QQQ, SPLV, SPLX, SPMD, SPMO, SPMV, SPSM, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SQEW, SQLV, SSLY, SSO, SSPY, STLV, SVAL, SYLD, TMDV, TPHD, TPLC, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USEQ, USLB, USMC, USMF, USVM, KBE, KBWB, QABA, FTXO, KRE, KBWR, IAT, BNKU, BNKD, XLF, IYF, IXG, IYG, VFH, KCE, KIE, IAI, IAK, RYF, PFI, FXO, EUFN, PSCF, KBWD, KBWP, BIZD, FNCL, BDCZ, DFNL, TLT, TLH, PLW, EDV, SPTL, ZROZ, VGLT, LGOV, SCHQ, TFJL, TBJL, GOVZ, TBT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, TMF, PST, TTT, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, UTWO, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, SGOV, SPTS, UUP, USDU, UDN, FV, IWF, VUG, PWB, FPX, PDP, RPG, FTC, MGK, IWY, FVC, SFY, QQH, FDG, QQC, QQD, IQM, ILCG, ONEQ, IUSG, QQEW, QQXT, SCHG, VOOG, VONG, SPGP, QQQE, GURU, MMTM, CACG, MTUM, FBGX, STLG, PTNQ, LEAD, MILN, FDMO, TTAC, GVIP, NULG, LRGE, AIEQ, JMOM, TMFC, QGRO, PLAT, SFYF, AMOM, QRFT, XOUT, DWAW, NJAN1 Comment
Joseph Calhoun profile picture
Joseph Calhoun
2.11K Followers

Summary

  • I don’t think there is a financial reason to withdraw your funds from a small bank, especially if your deposits are below the FDIC limit.
  • The fall in interest rates due to economic growth concerns has seen investors shift back to the assets that worked prior to the Fed’s rate hiking campaign.
  • Crude oil is subject to a wide range of geopolitical influences.

commodity price increse oil steel bdi make inflation risk asset going to bear market

primeimages

There has been a lot of angst over the last couple of weeks about a potential banking crisis. There have been 4 failures so far: Silvergate (SI), Silicon Valley Bank (SIVB), Signature Bank, and Credit Suisse (

Environment

Author

TNX

Stock Charts

Gold

Stock Charts

USD

Stock Charts

Copper

Stock Charts

Asset Class

Author

Sector Summary

Author

Households

Author

Market Indicators

Author

This article was written by

Joseph Calhoun profile picture
Joseph Calhoun
2.11K Followers
Joe has worked in the financial services industry since 1992 in various capacities, including Operations Manager, Compliance Manager, Registered Representative and Portfolio Manager. From 1997 to 2006, when he founded Alhambra Investment Management, Mr. Calhoun was a Director of Investments at Oppenheimer & Co. Mr. Calhoun holds the Series 63 (Uniform Securities Agent State Law) and 65 (Uniform Investment Advisor Law) securities licenses. He has previously taken and passed the Series 7 (General Securities Representative) and Series 9/10 (General Securities Sales Supervisor) securities exams. Joe proudly served in the U.S. Navy’s nuclear submarine service for 8 years (1983-1990) and was awarded several commendations including the Navy Achievement Medal in 1987. He studied engineering at the University of South Carolina and is a graduate of the U.S. Navy’s Nuclear Propulsion School. He founded Alhambra Investment Management as a registered investment advisory to address the needs of the individual investor. His market commentaries are widely read and published at various online outlets. He has appeared on Larry Kudlow’s program on CNBC and various radio programs. He is also an editor of the website RealClearMarkets.com.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.