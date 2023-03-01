JHVEPhoto

Note the commentary here primarily pertains to the preferred shares trading on TSX in Canadian Dollars.

We are fans of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) and have played the capital stack in many different ways. In our most recent work, we suggested that Enbridge Inc. 6.375 SNT18 B 78 (ENBA) would be called and looked at alternatives. Those bonds were indeed called as we expected and provided very solid returns at an extremely low risk for investors.

Our topic du jour is to look at the TSX preferred shares and give you our opinion on the fixed rate preferred shares relative to the ones that will reset.

TSX: ENB.PRA:CA Enbridge Inc. PFD SER A 5.50% (

Enbridge has a legion of secondary securities beyond its common shares and most trade on the TSX. ENB.PRA:CA is a fixed rate, perpetual preferred share offering from Enbridge where the yield on par was set at 5.50%. These preferred shares are denominated in Canadian dollars and pay dividends quarterly. The dividends qualify for the dividend tax credit in Canada and will have 15% tax withheld for US Citizens. That tax withholding can be avoided by holding this tax deferred accounts.

This issue has been around since 1998 and moves through predictable troughs and peaks.

ENB.PRA:CA Chart

The COVID-19 lows were a great entry point and the recent lows look to have held as well. At the current price of $22.14 you are offered a stripped yield of 6.22%. Now that is not bad and provides a price appreciation potential alongside that yield in a future era of low rates. But no security should be considered in isolation. Here we look at the relative merits of this by comparing it against a few different preferred shares, including some from Enbridge.

TSX: ENB.PRD:CA Enbridge Inc. CUM RED PREF D (

While Enbridge has a ton of preferred shares resetting at different times, we thought it most appropriate to first compare the fixed yield issue to one that was fixed for the next 5 years. ENB.PRD:CA just got reset.

The new annual dividend rate applicable to the Series D Shares for the five-year period commencing on March 1, 2023 to, but excluding, March 1, 2028 will be 5.412 percent, being equal to the five-year Government of Canada bond yield of 3.042 percent determined as of today plus 2.37 percent in accordance with the terms of the Series D Shares.

Source: Enbridge

5.412% does not sound great in isolation but the security is trading at $18.02. That makes your stripped yield about 7.58%. So over the next 5 years just looking at yield, ENB.PRD:CA gives you 1.36% extra per year. What about after that? Considering how crazy the moves have been in interest rates, predicting 5 weeks out is difficult. Predicting what will happen in 5 years is impossible. Nonetheless, from a pricing stand point, it helps to see what the market is thinking. Here the difference between the 5 and 10 year Treasury yields for Government of Canada, gives you a hint of what is expected at the 5 year mark from now.

Bank Of Canada

Since the two are almost identical one can assume that the long run forecast is about 2.75%. If this turns out correct, then ENB.PRD:CA will reset at 5.12% (2.75%+2.37%). That will create a 7.11% yield at the current price. Again, this is better than ENB.PRA:CA. So by buying ENB.PRA:CA, you are leaving a decent amount on the table to ensure against significantly lower rates down the line. While that may make sense for some, we think the spread warrants having at least some securities that reset after 5 years rather than locking in with non-resetting securities. Even within the non-resetting securities on TSX, ENB.PRA:CA looks expensive. That is what we shall look at next.

TSX: BEP.PRR:CA Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. 5.50% PFD (

While the Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) (BEPC) (BEP.UN:CA) needs no introduction, we think investors should do their due diligence by reading the current setup for the common shares. Just like Enbridge, Brookfield Renewable has an armada of preferred shares. We will focus on one which we think makes a great comparative for ENB.PRA, i.e. BEP.PRR:CA.

BEP.PRR:CA is a fixed rate, perpetual, non-resetting preferred security. Just like Enbridge it sports a BBB- rating from S&P. Note that in both cases, the BBB- rating applies to the preferred shares. Corporate credit ratings for both Brookfield Renewable and Enbridge are currently at BBB+ by S&P. So from a credit standpoint, S&P sees them as identical. Our further analysis suggests that BEP is safer from that standpoint as it uses a lot of asset level leverage, vs Enbridge that prefers general unsecured credit usage. But for our purposes considering them equivalent, is good enough.

BEP.PRR:CA Chart

BEP.PRR:CA though, offers you almost 1% extra. At the current price of $19.30, the stripped yield is 7.20%. We think this is a better deal and one we would favor for fixed rate preferred share exposure.

Verdict

The chaos in interest rates is creating a lot of opportunities. We are seeing a lot of distortions as investors seek safety and occasionally shoot first and ask questions later. ENB.PRA:CA is a quality security, but we think investors can do better without giving up safety and getting more bang for their buck. We like the newly reset ENB.PRD:CA for more yield and stronger protection against higher interest rates. BEP.PRR:CA is best on an apples to apples basis and we prefer that one over ENB.PRA:CA as well.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.