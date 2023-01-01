On March 13th, Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) reported the company's Q4 2022 earnings and updates on its ongoing clinical trials. The company ended Q4 2022 with a cash runway extending into 2025 (with ~$408 million in cash on hand) and the anticipation of the Phase 3 trial readout of Narsoplimab in IgAN during the third quarter of 2023. OMER also expects to meet with the FDA in the second quarter to finalize the work needed to resubmit the company's new drug application for Narsoplimab in TA-TMA. At this time, I see TA-TMA as more of a free option.
For Q4, the company earned $17.9M in royalties from eye therapy Omidria, on Rayner's U.S. net sales of $35.8M, an all-time high for quarterly net sales of Omidria, according to Omeros.
The ARTEMIS Phase 3 trial in IgAN remains on track to read out nine-month proteinuria data in 3Q23, which could form the basis of a biologics license application filing (BLA) four to six months after data. If the trial data is positive, Narsoplimab could be the first complement inhibitor approved for IgAN. We believe Travere's (TVTX) sparsentan and Chinook's (KDNY) atrasentan should be complementary to Narsoplimab rather than a competitor considering the difference in mechanism of action and the fact that Narsoplimab would more likely be a disease-modifying treatment (that can slow down IgAN) than a symptomatic agent.
OMER's strong financial position and the anticipation of the Phase 3 trial readout of Narsoplimab in IgAN during the third quarter of 2023 bode well for the company's stock in 2023. As discussed in detail in our initiation article, we are a big fan of Narsoplimab's potential in IgAN based on its strong phase 2 data in highly refractory patient populations (showing compelling eGFR and proteinuria benefit) and logical mechanism of action in targeting complement systems. We reiterate a strong buy rating on OMER.
