Four small issuers began trading this past week, three of which are eligible for inclusion in our IPO stats, joined by one SPAC.

In the pipeline, two small IPOs and one direct listing submitted initial filings. The most notable activity came from car-sharing platform Turo (TURO), which disclosed updated financials ahead of its estimated $300 million IPO.

Singapore-based Ohmyhome (OMH) priced at the low end to raise $15 million at a $76 million market cap. Unprofitable and growing, the company provides brokerage and other services for both the Housing Development Board of Singapore and the private property market. Ohmyhome finished up 7%.

Bunkering facilitator CBL International (BANL) downsized and priced at the low end to raise $13 million at a $98 million market cap. Operating out of ports throughout East and Southeast Asia, the company provides solutions for vessel refueling (bunkering facilitation). Its customers are primarily international container liner operators from outside China and Hong Kong. CBL International finished up 10%.

Men's wellness company Mangoceuticals (MGRX) raised $5 million at a $71 million market cap, pitching a new erectile dysfunction (ED) product called "Mango." To date, the company has sold only a small amount of products, planning to market and sell commercial quantities of its Mango ED product in 1Q23. Mangoceuticals finished down 38%.

SPAC Oak Woods Acquisition (OAKUU) raised $50 million. The company plans to target businesses in the tech-enabled healthcare and medical services industries in Asia.

While not included below, Clean Energy Technologies (CETY) raised $4 million at a $153 million market cap and uplisted to the Nasdaq. It finished up 3%.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap-weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 3/23/2023, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 12.3% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was up 3.3%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Snowflake (SNOW) and Airbnb (ABNB). The Renaissance International IPO Index was down 2.3% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 4.7%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Porsche and JD Health.

Four small Chinese companies are currently scheduled to list in the week ahead, three of which are eligible for inclusion in our IPO stats. Other small deals may also join the calendar to slip through before the end of the quarter.

Chinese oat and grain products producer YanGuFang International Group (YGF) may raise $13 million at a $163 million market cap in the coming week. The company's portfolio includes oatmeal, oat flour, oat bran, and oat nutrient and health series products. Profitable and growing, YanGuFang operates in various Chinese provinces and expanded to the US in October 2022.

Chinese amusement and water park operator Golden Heaven Group (GDHG) plans to raise $9 million at a $234 million market cap. The company, which is profitable, operates six parks in southern China, attracting 2.4 million guests in FY22. The IPO float is expected to be just 3.8% of the basic shares outstanding.

Chinese virtual content and digital marketing provider Global Mofy Metaverse (GMM) may raise $6 million at a $130 million market cap. Unprofitable and growing, the company engages in virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development using a proprietary technology platform.

While not included below, Hong Kong-based paper packaging producer Millennium Group (MGIH) plans to raise $5 million at a $45 million market cap. The company has production facilities in China and Vietnam and mainly serves clients in East Asia and Southeast Asia.

U.S. IPO Calendar Issuer Business Deal Size Market Cap Price Range Shares Filed Top Bookrunners Golden Heaven Group (GDHG) Nanping, China $9M$234M $4 - $52,000,000 Revere Sec. R. F. Lafferty Operates six amusement and water parks across southern China. Global Mofy Metaverse (GMM) Beijing, China $6M$130M $4.50 - $5.501,200,000 Maxim Chinese provider of virtual content and digital marketing services. YanGuFang (YGF) Shanghai, China $13M$163M $4 - $62,500,000 EF Hutton Chinese producer of oat and grain products. Click to enlarge

Street research is expected for one company in the week ahead.

