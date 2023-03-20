U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Small Deals Slip Through The IPO Window

Summary

  • Four small issuers began trading this past week, joined by one SPAC.
  • Two small IPOs and one direct listing submitted initial filings.
  • Four small Chinese companies are currently scheduled to list in the week ahead.

Large yellow signboard on metal frame with the word IPO

ismagilov

Four small issuers began trading this past week, three of which are eligible for inclusion in our IPO stats, joined by one SPAC.

In the pipeline, two small IPOs and one direct listing submitted initial filings. The most notable activity came

This article was written by

Renaissance Capital IPO Research profile picture
Renaissance Capital IPO Research
7K Followers
Renaissance Capital provides pre-IPO research to institutional investors and investment banks. The Firm manages two IPO-focused funds: The Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) and the Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS). Individual investors can get a free overview of the IPO market on www.renaissancecapital.com, and try a free trial of our premium platform, IPO Pro (ipopro.renaissancecapital.com). Through Renaissance Capital’s pre-IPO research service, institutional investors get an independent opinion, in-depth fundamental analysis, and customizable financial models on all IPOs.

