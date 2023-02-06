BUG: Strong Assets And Growth Forecasts With Even Stronger Uncertainty

William Morton profile picture
William Morton
20 Followers

Summary

  • BUG invests in cybersecurity companies, mostly in the United States.
  • This is one of the more nascent ETFs I have written about, with less than four years passed since its inception.
  • Though BUG could well profit from technology and cybersecurity growth, this ETF’s future growth capabilities are harder to assess compared to older, more developed alternatives.

Data structure and information tools for networking business and cyber security.

carloscastilla

I rate Global X Funds - Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) a hold. I believe this ETF could have a lot going for it and my bullish view on the cybersecurity industry stands. However, BUG doesn't even have four years of

BUG top 10 holdings

BUG top 10 holdings (Seeking Alpha)

Cybersecurity industry growth forecast 2029

Cybersecurity industry growth forecast 2029 (Fortune Business Insights )

Number of data compromises each year from 2005 to 2022

Number of data compromises each year from 2005 to 2022 (Statista)

Average cost of a data breach in the United States from 2006 to 2022

Average cost of a data breach in the United States from 2006 to 2022 (Statista)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

William Morton profile picture
William Morton
20 Followers
I am an undergraduate student at Duke University studying Behavioral Sciences and Economics. I write about undiscovered ETFs. Closely associated with author Modern Income Investor

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.