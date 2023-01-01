Tesla: Price Cuts Are A Clear Signal Of Leadership, Not Competition

Mar. 27, 2023 8:51 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)24 Comments
Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
4.36K Followers

Summary

  • I argue investors likely misinterpret Tesla management's rationale behind cutting prices.
  • Tesla's aggressive price cuts are likely not a reflection of a short-term tactical response to increased competition . . .
  • . . . but rather a signal of the EV maker's long-term strategic to capture a 20 million EVs per year SAM by 2030, which requires price affordability.
  • Tesla's price-cuts are supported by cost-leadership -- anchored industrial scale and sophistication in producing EVs.
  • On the backdrop of the assumption that selling 20 million EVs by 2030 is reasonable, I value Tesla shares at a $310.61 target price.

Tesla Service Center. Tesla designs and manufactures the Model S electric sedan IV

jetcityimage

Earlier this year, Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) decision to cut prices for the Model 3 and Y caused TSLA stock to fall sharply -- with Tesla shares intermittently trading down to nearly $100/share. Now, although Tesla's stock has somewhat recovered, the EV maker's valuation is

Tesla profitability metrics

Seeking Alpha

EV market growth

Bloomberg

Tesla valuation

Author's Estimates & Calculation

Tesla valuation sensitivity table

Author's Estimates & Calculation

This article was written by

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
4.36K Followers
5y experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank. Currently working towards the CFA charter. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is not financial advise, but expresses the opinions of the author only.

Recommended For You

Comments (24)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.