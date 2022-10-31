Lithium Miners News For The Month Of March 2023

Summary

  • Lithium chemical spot prices were significantly lower and spodumene spot prices were lower the past month. "Surge in Chinese lithium prices has turned into rapid retreat".
  • Lithium market news - Beijing probes illegal mining activities in Chinese lithium hub. EU Commission proposes 10% of their critical raw materials supply to be mined in Europe by 2030.
  • Lithium company news - SQM reported net income in 2022 of US$3,906.3m compared to US$585.5m in 2021. China’s Tianqi Lithium, Ganfeng Lithium mull acquisition of Sigma’s Brazilian lithium mines.
  • Pilbara Minerals reported H2, 2022 $1.24b net profit and inaugural dividend payment. AMG’s low-cost lithium operations drive AMG to record-setting full year earnings.
  • Sayona/Piedmont first lithium spodumene concentrate produced at NAL. Core Lithium first spodumene concentrate produced. Lithium Americas commences construction at Thacker Pass.
Lithium - ion batteries , metallic lithium and element symbol. 3d illustration.

jroballo

Welcome to the March 2023 edition of the lithium miner news.

The past month saw a collapse in China spot lithium carbonate prices which are now about 50% below their high point from Nov. 2022. The causes are poorly identified but range

China Lithium carbonate spot price 5 year chart

Trading Economics

Wood Mackenzie's lithium price forecast - July 2022

Wood Mackenzie

UBS lithium demand v supply forecast to 2030

UBS

Lithium demand v supply forecast by Benchmark Mineral Intelligence (from mid 2022)

BMI

Fastmarkets lithium demand v supply forecast (as of 2022)

Fastmarkets

BMI (Q2, 2022 forecast) - Lithium demand to exceed supply mostly this decade

BMI

Trend Investing v IEA demand forecast for EV metals

Trend Investing & IEA

2021 IEA forecast for critical metals

IEA

Rio Tinto's lithium emerging supply gap chart

Rio Tinto

BMI demand growth 2022-2035 (in mtpa) for critical metals, also number of new mines required by 2035

BMI

Kwinana lithium refinery JV (51% Tianqi: 49% IGO) in Western Australia

IGO Limited

MinRes' production expansion targets as of Nov. 2022

Mineral Resources

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/LIT' title='Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF'>LIT</a>) 10 year price chart

Seeking Alpha

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GLOBAL X LITHIUM ETF (LIT), AMPLIFY LITHIUM & BATTERY TECHNOLOGY ETF (BATT), ALB, JIANGXI GANFENG LITHIUM [SHE: 2460], ASX:AKE, ASX:PLS, ASX:MIN, LIVENT (LTHM), ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV (AMS:AMG), TSX:LAC, ARGOSY MINERALS [ASX:AGY], ASX:LTR, ASX:LLL, ASX:CXO, ASX:SYA, ASX:PLL, ASX:NMT, ASX:1MC, SIGMA LITHIUM [TSXV:SGMA], VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES [ASX:VUL], GALAN LITHIUM [ASX:GLN], SAVANNAH RESOURCES [XETRA:SAV], LITHIUM SOUTH DEVELOPMENT CORP. [TSXV:LIS], CRITICAL ELEMENTS LITHIUM [TSXV:CRE], WINSOME RESOURCES [ASX:WR1], INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM [TSXV:ILC], ARENA MINERALS [TSXV:AN], GLOBAL LITHIUM RESOURCES [ASX:GL1], EUROPEAN METAL HOLDINGS [ASX:EMH], EUROPEAN LITHIUM [ASX:EUR], FRONTIER LITHIUM [TSXV:FL], METALS AUSTRALIA OPTIONS [ASX:MLSOD], GREEN TECHNOLOGY METALS [ASX: GT1], AVALON ADVANCED MATERIALS [TSX:AVL], SNOW LAKE LITHIUM (LITM), PATRIOT BATTERY METALS [TSXV:PMET], OCEANA LITHIUM [ASX:OCN], MINREX RESOURCES [ASX:MRR], LOYAL LITHIUM [ASX:LLI], PATRIOT LITHIUM [ASX:PAT], ARGENTINA LITHIUM & ENERGY [TSXV:LIT], LITHIUM IONIC CORP. [TSXV:LTH], ATLAS LITHIUM (ATLX), LATIN RESOURCES [ASX:LRS], MIDLAND EXPLORATION [TSXV:MD], BRUNSWICK EXPLORATION [TSXV:BRW], AZIMUT EXPLORATION [TSXV:AZM], FREY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for ‘information purposes only’ and should not be considered as any type of advice or recommendation. Readers should "Do Your Own Research" ("DYOR") and all decisions are your own. See also Seeking Alpha Terms of Use of which all site users have agreed to follow. https://about.seekingalpha.com/terms

Comments (1)

