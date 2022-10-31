Welcome to the March 2023 edition of the lithium miner news.
The past month saw a collapse in China spot lithium carbonate prices which are now about 50% below their high point from Nov. 2022. The causes are poorly identified but range from slowing Chinese EV demand, excess inventory, and new supply coming online in 2023. Notably other markets were not hit so much and the mid to long-term demand picture for lithium remains very strong.
Asian Metal reported during the past 30 days, the 99.5% China lithium carbonate spot price was down 21.15% and the China lithium hydroxide price was down 12.46%. The Lithium Iron Phosphate (Li 3.9% min) price was down 6.91%. The Spodumene (6% min) price was down 9.93% over the past 30 days.
Benchmark Mineral Intelligence reported (paywalled):
Lithium chemicals pricing in China is weighed on by weak demand, compounded by discounts on internal combustion engine [ICE] vehicles.....In response to volatile and falling prices, buyers continued to put off purchasing volumes on a spot basis and drew from waning inventories.....EV demand sentiment was weighed on by some automakers in China heavily discounting ICE vehicles, by as much as 50% for some models, in order to shift excess inventory, particularly in advance of new emissions standards expected to come into effect on 1 July 2023.......
Metal.com reported lithium spodumene concentrate (6%, CIF China) average price of USD 4,800/t, as of March 24, 2023.
China Lithium carbonate spot price 5 year chart - CNY 276,500 (~USD 40,259) (source)
Wood Mackenzie's lithium price forecast - July 2022 (Source)
2022 - UBS lithium demand v supply forecast to 2030
Lithium demand v supply forecast by Benchmark Mineral Intelligence (mid 2022 forecast)
Fastmarkets lithium demand v supply forecast (as of 2022) (Source)
BMI (Q2, 2022 forecast) - Lithium demand to exceed supply mostly this decade
Trend Investing v IEA demand forecast for EV metals (Trend Investing) (IEA)
2021 IEA forecast growth in demand for selected minerals from clean energy technologies by scenario, 2040 relative to 2020 - Increases Of Lithium 13x to 42x, Graphite 8x to 25x, Cobalt 6x to 21x, Nickel 7x to 19x, Manganese 3x to 8x, Rare Earths 3x to 7x, And Copper 2x to 3x
Rio Tinto forecasts lithium emerging supply gap (October 2021) - 60 new mines the size of Jadar will be needed
BMI demand growth 2022-2035 (in mtpa) for critical metals. Number of new mines required by 2035 - 78 new lithium mines needed
An article we missed by Wio News on February 9 reported:
India discovers huge deposits of Lithium critical for electric mobility. India's mining ministry announced on Thursday that the country has found massive 5.9 million tonnes of Lithium deposits in the country's north in Jammu and Kashmir.
On February 23, CNEV Post reported:
Hina Battery becomes 1st battery maker to put sodium-ion batteries in EVs in China. The unveiling of the Sehol E10X test vehicle means that sodium-ion batteries are starting to be used in passenger cars, after the new batteries were mainly used in electric two-wheelers and for energy storage......the Sehol E10X has two pack capacities, 19.7 kWh and 31.4 kWh, with a range of 200 km and 302 km, respectively. The higher capacity pack has an energy density of 141 Wh/kg. The Sehol E10X is currently available in seven versions with a guide price range of RMB 46,900 ($6,810) to RMB 76,400......
On February 26, Mining.com reported:
Beijing probes illegal mining activities in Chinese lithium hub......Ore-processing operations in Yichun have been ordered to stop as investigators probe alleged violations at lithium mines, Yicai newspaper reported. That threatens somewhere between 8% and 13% of global supply.....Yichun currently produces between 10,000 tons and 12,000 tons of lithium carbonate per month, it reported. "If production is suspended for a month, the affected scale may account for about 10% of the global market," the analyst said.
Note: A Seeking Alpha news report stated: "Some lithium operations in Yichun, Jiangxi province, reportedly were halted after Beijing officials arrived over the past week to investigate alleged violations at lithium mines."
On March 2, Mining.com reported:
Tesla lobbying to secure lithium from Chile - report......Tesla executives met last month with Chilean authorities...... The official minutes of the meeting, disclosed by Corfo, show that Tesla is interested in knowing the agency's development plans for the sector as well as the opportunities for collaboration with lithium producers such as Albemarle...... Talks come as the Chilean government is planning to take a page out of Mexico's book and create a state-run lithium company, although authorities are open to let private companies in the sector through tenders.
On March 4, Bloomberg reported:
Shortage of metals for EVs is rising up the agenda in automakers' C-suites......Tesla Inc., Ford Motor Co. and Mercedes-Benz Group AG were among automakers which sent senior staff to mingle with about 1,500 delegates at the BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference...... Car producers "had room-to-room meetings with a lot of companies, like ourselves, trying to understand how to address their own supply chain," said Trent Mell, an attendee and chief executive officer of Electra Battery Materials Corp.........Automakers are also getting involved in the development of new mining projects.
On March 7, Mining Technology reported:
Iran claims to have discovered 8.5 million-ton lithium deposit......The quality of the deposit, as well as Iran's ability to mine and export it, remains to be seen.
On March 7, the Canadian Government announced: "Over $344 million for Canadian critical minerals development....."
On March 8, Euractiv reported: "LEAK: EU Commission wants 10% of critical raw materials mined in Europe."
On March 8, Reuters reported:
EU to set up central buying agency for critical minerals......such as lithium and rare earths and force member states to speed up permitting for new mines and processing plants, according to draft legislation.
On March 8, CNEVPOST reported:
CATL takes over Chinese lithium miner to lock in more material supplies......This means that the battle for Sinuowei's stake, which has been fought by several bidders over the past 10 months, ended with CATL winning......In January, a court in Yajiang approved Sinuowei's restructuring plan, and CATL then proposed an RMB 6.4 billion ($920 million) restructuring package to acquire 100 percent of the company.......
On March 9, Bloomberg reported:
Tesla supplier CATL smashes profit estimate as EV sales soar......CATL now commands 37% share of world's market for EV cells.......reported net income for the 12 months ended Dec. 31 of 30.72 billion yuan ($4.4 billion), an increase of 92.9% from the previous year.
On March 9, The Globe and Mail reported:
Ottawa considering equity stakes, advancing loans to critical minerals companies.......The Canada Growth Fund was announced in last year's budget, and will be backed by $15-billion in federal funds. The money will be invested in the shares of companies involved in low-carbon industries, including critical minerals companies aiming to produce metals such as lithium, cobalt, nickel and graphite, which are used in electric vehicle batteries. The fund's objective is to help Canada better compete against similar global initiatives like the 10-billion-Australian-dollar (about $9.1-billion) clean energy finance corporation in that country, and Japan's 2-trillion-yen (about $20.3-billion) green innovation fund......
On March 10, Bloomberg reported:
China lithium probe puts spotlight on reserves and ESG risks. Inspections target illegal mining of a key battery material.....China is the world's biggest producer of new energy vehicles but holds only a modest slice of global reserves of lithium.......A government inspection last month, which has shuttered some producers at a lithium mining hub in eastern China, is a clear signal that Beijing is turning its attention to better marshaling its domestic resources of the mineral, against a backdrop of record prices and short supply across the globe.
On March 13, Ontario.ca reported:
Canada and Ontario welcome historic investment from Volkswagen. German automaker to build its first overseas battery manufacturing plant in Ontario, Canada.
On March 16, the European Commission announced:
Critical Raw Materials: ensuring secure and sustainable supply chains for EU's green and digital future...... The Regulation sets clear benchmarks for domestic capacities along the strategic raw material supply chain and to diversify EU supply by 2030:
- At least 10% of the EU's annual consumption for extraction,
- At least 40% of the EU's annual consumption for processing,
- At least 15% of the EU's annual consumption for recycling,
- Not more than 65% of the Union's annual consumption of each strategic raw material at any relevant stage of processing from a single third country.............
The proposed Regulation will be discussed and agreed by the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union before its adoption and entry into force.
On March 17, Fastmarkets reported: "EC names critical, strategic raw materials under proposed new act." All the battery metals were included.
On March 22, Mining.com reported:
Chile pushes new lithium extraction method in risk to future supply...... "For us, any future development has to done with direct extraction," Minister Hernando said. With direct lithium extraction, or DLE, brine can be reinjected back into salt flats, reducing the environmental impact and accelerating production. But it has to be adapted to the particular conditions of each salt flat.......The administration of Chile's left-leaning President Gabriel Boric is creating a bigger role for the state in lithium. Its new policy will include the creation of a state lithium company, with which private firms would partner to develop projects in unexplored brine deposits.
On March 22, Seeking Alpha reported:
Surge in Chinese lithium prices has turned into rapid retreat. Prices of lithium carbonate have been cut in half since rocketing to a record last November, Bloomberg reported Wednesday, reflecting the prospect of more global supply coming online this year and signs that the breakneck growth of China's electric vehicle sector is starting to moderate. "Lithium carbonate prices saw a greater rate of decline as greater supply growth outlook for the year coincides with weaker demand sentiment," BloombergNEF said in a report.
On March 23, Reuters reported:
Huayou starts trial production at Zimbabwe lithium mine, invests in Namibian project.....Huayou, one of the world's biggest cobalt producers, acquired Arcadia from Australia-listed Prospect Resources (PSC.AX) and its Zimbabwean partners in a $422 million deal completed in 2022. After the transaction, Huayou said it would spend $300 million to build a plant to process 4.5 million tonnes of lithium ore at Arcadia.
On March 24 Benchmark Mineral Intelligence reported: "US planned LFP battery production capacity soars past Europe with LGES and Gotion plants."
Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)
On February 22 Albemarle announced: "Albemarle Corporation announces agreements for restructure of MARBL Joint Venture in Australia and investment by Mineral Resources Limited in Albemarle conversion assets in China." Highlights include:
In Australia, upon closing of the restructured MARBL arrangements, which are subject to Australian regulatory approvals:
In China, which is subject to Chinese regulatory approvals:
On March 22 Albemarle announced:
Albemarle Corporation announces new U.S. Lithium Mega-Flex Processing Facility in South Carolina. Planned investment of at least $1.3 billion to help meet surging demand for electric vehicles and lithium-ion batteries.
Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM), Wesfarmers [ASX:WES] (OTCPK:WFAFY), Covalent Lithium (SQM/WES JV)
On March 1, Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. announced: "SQM reports earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022." Highlights include:
Upcoming catalysts:
Q4, 2023 - Mt Holland spodumene production to begin (SQM/Wesfarmers JV).
Q4, 2024 - 50ktpa Lithium hydroxide [LiOH] refinery (SQM/Wesfarmers JV).
Investors can read SQM's latest presentation here or the latest Trend Investing article on SQM here.
Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium [SHE:002460] [HK: 1772] (OTCPK:GNENF) (OTCPK:GNENY)
No significant news for the month; however see Sigma Lithium news on a possible takeover offer coming soon from Ganfeng or Tianqi Lithium. ("China's Tianqi Lithium, Ganfeng Lithium mull acquisition of Sigma's Brazilian lithium mines").
Investors can read the latest Trend Investing article on Ganfeng Lithium here.
(Chengdu) Tianqi Lithium Industries Inc. [SHE:002466], Tianqi Lithium Energy Australia (TLEA) is a JV with Tianqi Lithium (51%) and IGO Limited (49%). TLEA owns the Kwinana lithium hydroxide facility in WA
No news for the month; however see Sigma Lithium news on a possible takeover offer coming soon from Tianqi or Ganfeng Lithium. ("China's Tianqi Lithium, Ganfeng Lithium mull acquisition of Sigma's Brazilian lithium mines").
Kwinana lithium refinery JV (51% Tianqi: 49% IGO) in Western Australia
Pilbara Minerals [ASX:PLS] (OTC:PILBF)
On February 22, Pilbara Minerals announced:
Debt facilities executed to support growth strategy at Pilgangoora. A$250m long-term debt facility from Australian Government Agencies executed and existing syndicated debt facility to be refinanced on improved terms.
On February 23, Pilbara Minerals announced: "December 2022 half-year financial results. Record half-year operating performance and strong lithium market conditions underpin $1.24b net profit and inaugural dividend payment." Highlights include:
On February 27, Pilbara Minerals announced: "POSCO Pilbara downstream JV secures debt facility. KRW600B (US$460M1) debt facility executed to fund the balance of the capital costs for the development of the 43ktpa LHM chemical facility in South Korea." Highlights include:
On March 2, the AFR reported:
CATL sells $601m Pilbara Minerals stake; Goldman, UBS split block. Chinese battery developer Contemporary Amperex Technology has banked a giant profit in Australian lithium group Pilbara Minerals, selling its stake for $601 million overnight.....CATL sold its 146 million shares for $4.10 a share......The trade followed CATL's earlier selldown, worth $250 million, on Tuesday morning, and sees the investor exit Pilbara Minerals in full.
Upcoming catalysts:
Mineral Resources [ASX:MIN] (OTCPK:MALRF)
Mineral resources lithium assets include Mt Marion Mine (50% MIN: 50% Ganfeng). Wodgina Lithium Mine (50% ALB: 50% MIN). The 50ktpa Kemerton Lithium Hydroxide refinery trains 1 & 2 (85% ALB: 15% MIN) to take feed from Greenbushes. Qinzhou (25ktpa) and Meishan (under construction - 50ktpa) conversion plants in China (50% ALB: 50% MIN) will take feed from Wodgina.
On February 24, The West Australian reported:
Mineral Resources chief Chris Ellison chasing more government incentives to secure lithium plants. Mineral Resources boss Chris Ellison has warned that Australia risks losing out to more generous countries unless the Albanese Government steps up its financial backing for downstream processing of battery minerals.
On February 24, Mineral Resources reported:
Half-year results announcement. MinRes generated underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and impairment (Underlying EBITDA)1of $939 million, up 503% on the prior corresponding period (pcp)2. The Company delivered a strong first-half performance, driven by record Lithium earnings from the conversion of both Mt Marion and Wodgina spodumene concentrate into lithium battery chemicals. The first-half performance was further underpinned by consistent Mining Services earnings and an improved contribution from Iron Ore on the back of higher achieved prices. Group underlying earnings after tax1were $387 million, up $423 million on pcp. Statutory net profit after tax was $390 million, up $370 million on pcp. Operating cash flow of $281 million was up $399 million on pcp from increased earnings with corresponding increases in working capital associated with the conversion of MinRes' spodumene concentrate into lithium hydroxide. The Board of Directors has declared a fully franked interim dividend for FY23 of $1.20 per share. The dividend is due to be paid on 30 March 2023 to shareholders on the register at 10 March 2023.
Investors can read the latest Trend Investing article on Mineral Resources here.
MinRes' production expansion targets as of Nov. 2022 (source) - Includes doubling Mt Marion capacity from 450-900ktpa in early 2023 (now from July 2023) and Wodgina from 500ktpa to 750ktpa (Train 3 adds 250ktpa) by mid 2023
Livent Corp. (LTHM)[GR:8LV]
No news for the month.
Allkem [ASX:AKE] [TSX:AKE] (OTCPK:OROCF)(formerly Orocobre)
On February 24, Allkem announced: "FY23 half year results." Highlights include:
Development Projects
Upcoming catalysts include:
You can read the latest investor presentation here. You can read the latest Trend Investing Allkem article here.
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV [NA:AMG] [GR:ADG] (OTCPK:AMVMF)
On February 22, AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V., announced:
AMG's low-cost lithium operations drive AMG to record-setting full year earnings.....Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO, said, "AMG's full year 2022 EBITDA, revenue, gross profit, operating cash flows, return on capital employed, and net income were the highest in the company's history by significant margins. This result is due to the AMG Clean Energy Materials segment, specifically AMG Lithium and its Brazil operation with an EBITDA contribution of $215 million, or 63% of the total EBITDA for the year. Moreover, AMG exceeded $100 million of EBITDA for the second straight quarter. EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $104 million compared to $44 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $60 million, or 137%.....AMG reaffirms its guidance for the full year 2023 to exceed $400 million EBITDA.
On March 16, AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V., announced: "AMG Publishes 2022 Annual Report."
On March 22, AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V., announced:
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. announces 25% shareholding in Zinnwald Lithium Plc......The shares will be subscribed for at a 10% premium to the 20-day Volume Weighted Average Price ("VWAP") as of the close of market on March 20, 2023, that is, a price of 10.41 pence per share. Upon admission of the newly issued ordinary shares, expected on March 29, AMG will become a 25% shareholder of Zinnwald.
On March 23, AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V., announced:
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. announces finalization of 25% shareholding in Zinnwald Lithium Plc.....
Upcoming catalysts:
You can view the latest company presentation here or the Trend Investing article here.
Sayona Mining [ASX:SYA] (OTCQB:SYAXF)
On February 27, Sayona Mining announced: "New NAL milestone with successful process plant start up."
On March 7, Sayona Mining announced: "C$50m raising to advance Quebec Lithium Projects." Highlights include:
On March 8, Sayona Mining announced: "First lithium concentrate produced at NAL." Highlights include:
On March 16, Sayona Mining announced: "1,200 tonnes saleable lithium concentrate produced at NAL." Highlights include:
On March 16, Sayona Mining announced: "Financial report for the half year ended 31 December 2022."
Upcoming catalysts include:
Piedmont Lithium (Nasdaq:PLL) [ASX:PLL]
Piedmont Lithium 100% own the Carolina Lithium spodumene project in North Carolina, USA; as well as 25% of the North American Lithium [NAL] Project in Canada and 50% of the Ghana Lithium Project.
On March 9, Piedmont Lithium announced:
Piedmont Lithium responds to short report.....Piedmont notes that Atlantic has denied the allegations contained in the Short Report and outrightly refutes the allegations of impropriety made by the Short Report.
On March 9, Piedmont Lithium announced:
North American Lithium produces first spodumene concentrate as restart plans advance.....
Upcoming catalysts include:
You can view the company's latest presentation here, recent CEO interview here, or a Trend Investing article here.
Core Lithium Ltd. [ASX:CXO] [GR:7CX] (OTCPK:CXOXF)
Core 100% owns the Finniss Lithium Project (Grants Resource) in Northern Territory Australia. Significantly they already have an off-take partner with China's Yahua (large market cap, large lithium producer), who has signed a supply deal with Tesla (TSLA). The Company states they have a "high potential for additional resources from 500km2 covering 100s of pegmatites." Fully funded and starting mining with a planned H1 2023 production start.
On February 27, Core Lithium Ltd. announced: "First spodumene concentrate produced." Highlights include:
On March 6, Core Lithium Ltd. announced: "BP33 Mineral Resource more than doubled." Highlights include:
On March 9, Core Lithium Ltd. announced:
Interim consolidated financial statements for the half-year ended 31 December 2022.
On March 23, Core Lithium Ltd. announced: "Additional spodumene sales agreements secured with Yahua." Highlights include:
Investors can read a company presentation here, or the Trend Investing article when Core Lithium was back at A$0.055 here.
Catalysts include:
Argosy Minerals [ASX:AGY][GR:AM1] (OTCPK:ARYMF)
Argosy has an interest in the Rincon Lithium Project in Argentina, targeting a fast-track development strategy. Argosy initially plans to ramp to 2,000tpa lithium carbonate starting mid-2023.
On March 1, Argosy Minerals announced: "Rincon 2,000tpa Li2CO3 operational update." Highlights include:
Upcoming catalysts:
Investors can view the company's latest investor presentation here, and the latest Trend Investing Argosy Minerals article here.
Sigma Lithium Resources [TSXV:SGML] (SGMLF) (SGML)
Sigma is developing a world class lithium hard rock deposit with exceptional mineralogy at its Grota do Cirilo Project in Brazil.
On March 17, Ion Analytics reported:
China's Tianqi Lithium, Ganfeng Lithium mull acquisition of Sigma's Brazilian lithium mines.....Hong Kong- and Shenzhen-listed lithium producer Tianqi Lithium [SHE:002466] is in talks to acquire all of private-equity-backed Toronto- and NASDAQ-listed Sigma Lithium Corp's [NASDAQSGML] mines, according to three sources familiar with the matter and a source with knowledge of the matter. Jiangxi, China-headquartered Ganfeng Lithium [SHE:002460], which is Hong Kong- and Shenzhen-listed, is separately also preparing to bid for the mines, according to the first two sources familiar.
Upcoming catalysts:
Investors can read the latest company presentation here or the Trend Investing article here back when Sigma was trading at C$5.00.
Lithium Americas [TSX:LAC] (LAC)
On February 22, Lithium Americas announced:
Lithium Americas receives letter of substantial completion for application to U.S. DOE ATVM Loan Program...... "We applaud the Biden Administration for their efforts to date and support to secure a domestic supply chain of critical minerals to strengthen our national security, our economy and our commitment to sustainability," said Jonathan Evans, President and CEO. "We are pleased to have the support of both GM and the DOE to accelerate the energy transition while spurring job creation and economic growth in America. Over the past months, we have achieved major milestones that allow us to commence construction and begin ordering long-lead equipment at Thacker Pass, putting into motion a solid foundation for a domestic lithium supply chain for electric vehicles."
On March 2, Lithium Americas announced:
Lithium Americas commences construction at Thacker Pass....."Starting construction is a momentous milestone for Thacker Pass and one we have been working towards for over a decade," said Jonathan Evans, President and CEO. "We are excited about the prospect of generating economic growth in Northern Nevada and playing a major role in the domestic lithium supply chain for electric vehicles."
Upcoming catalysts:
NB: Ganfeng Lithium (51%) and Lithium Americas (49%) own the JV company Minera Exar S.A., which owns 91.5% interest and is entitled to 100% of the production from the Cauchari-Olaroz Project. The 8.5% interest is owned by Jujuy Energia y Mineria Sociedad del Estado ("JEMSE") (a company owned by the Government of Jujuy province).
The LIT fund was lower the past month. The current PE is 13.05 (down from 13.48 last month).
Our model forecast is for lithium demand to increase 5.2x between end 2020 and end 2025 to ~1.8m tpa, and 12.6x this decade to reach ~4.4 m tpa by end 2029 (assumes electric car market share of 32% by end 2025 and 70% by end 2029).
Note: A Nov. 2020 UBS forecast is for "lithium demand to lift 11-fold from ~400kt in 2021 through to 2030."
Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT) 10 year price chart
March saw significantly lower lithium chemical spot prices and lower spodumene spot prices.
Highlights for the month were:
As usual all comments are welcome.
