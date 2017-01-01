Just_Super

Software has been one of the hottest sectors anywhere in the stock market so far in 2023. The sector has beaten the S&P 500 by about 11% in the first quarter, and I think there’s more on the way. I’ve been very bullish on US equities this year, and I’ve recently reiterated my bullish feelings on growth names in the market, in particular (here and here). Growth areas like software tend to lead bull market advances as Wall Street wants exposure to the best possible returns during such phases, and I think Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) continues to look attractive.

I last covered Datadog in January, and since that time, the stock is down 8.6%, against a flat S&P 500. However, since then we’ve received fourth quarter earnings and a disappointing outlook for this year, both of which are now priced into the stock. In addition, we’ve seen a change in the technical characteristics of the stock since then, all of which points to a terrific risk/reward for those of us that are bullish on Datadog. Let’s dig in.

Double bottom?

Anyone that has followed my work knows that I primarily rely upon technical analysis, as it takes the emotion out of investing. I simply follow price action, and place my bets accordingly. If you just looked at Datadog’s performance in the past year, you may rightly wonder why anyone would want to buy it. However, I think a very bullish pattern is emerging and that investors should consider owning Datadog.

The stock has been in a downtrend for what seems like forever, but look at the action in March; we have two tests of the bottom that was made in early January of this year, and successful ones at that. Depending upon how you read this, it could be a double or triple bottom, but either way, the odds of a meaningful bounce here are high, in my opinion.

The PPO is perhaps my favorite momentum indicator, because it’s terrific at telling us where the trend is, and when it may change. Right now, it’s oversold but turning higher, which is perfect given that we have a potential bottoming formation in progress.

On the 14-day RSI we have a positive divergence, which simply means there’s a higher RSI reading on flat price action. This indicates that bearish momentum is waning, or already has, which is bullish.

The only cautious notes are on the accumulation/distribution line, and on relative strength. The A/D line measures whether institutional money is buying dips or selling rips, and its neutral on Datadog. I would love to see the A/D line higher to confirm the bottom, but we don’t have it.

On relative strength, software has been outstanding, but Datadog has underperformed the group this year. That means money is rotating from Datadog to other software names, which takes some wind out of the bulls’ sails. Still, the balance of evidence here suggests the path of least resistance is higher.

Checking in on the growth story

I’ve covered Datadog’s growth story a few times from various angles, so instead of covering it again, let’s check in on progress. We’ll start with the long-term spending of cloud services, as that is core to Datadog’s longer-term story.

This is simply a representation of how much money is being spent on cloud IT, but it’s important to understand that Datadog’s addressable market continues to grow every year. That means that for any company competing in this area, the path of least resistance for revenue is higher. The rising tide should raise all ships, so to speak, and Datadog is firmly entrenched in this arena.

I think it’s interesting that at a time when we’ve seen so many headlines of tech companies laying off thousands of people, that Datadog’s headcount continues to rise. Either the management team is being imprudent, or they know the future looks very bright for Datadog, and are investing accordingly. Only time will tell but I obviously come down on the side of investing for future growth. The company’s revenue continues to fly higher and it’s expanding operating margins, as well as free cash flow. All the pieces are there, but you have to understand this company is still in the early stages of expansion. That introduces execution risk, but the potential rewards are commensurately high.

Speaking of revenue growth, the company’s average growth rate since 2017 is 66%. Lots of tech companies produce numbers like that for short periods of time, but we’re talking about several years. Guided revenue for the first quarter of this year is roughly flat to the fourth quarter, but keep in mind that the fourth quarter had a massive growth rate, both Q/Q and Y/Y. So while the first quarter is flat, it’s flat to a record number that was a massive improvement over prior periods. For me, that tempers a lot of the disappointment over the guided number that the stock was hammered for after Q4 earnings. I still think the long-term growth story is very much intact, and below are some additional reasons why.

We continue to see rising rates of upsell and multiple products within the platform being used by more and more customers. 81% of customers use at least two, 42% use at least 4, and 18% use at least 6. Those are good number, but all of them are higher over time, particularly the 4+ and 6+ customers. Companies are finding value in Datadog’s platform, and spending accordingly. Perhaps more than anything, these charts lend credence to the Datadog bull case long-term. It means Datadog isn't reliant completely upon acquiring new customers; it is seeing existing customers spend more.

Now for the not-so-good news

The problem for investors, and the reason the stock has been obliterated in the past year or so, is that estimates were way too high. Below we have revenue estimates, and we see nothing but red ink from revisions.

This is not pretty, but if we look at the growth rates that are projected, we can get a sense of just how far these estimates have fallen. Growth is projected to be around 25% to 30% long-term, which is less than half of actual growth rates achieved so far. Now, do I think Datadog has years of 66% growth in front of it? Absolutely not; it’s become too large for that. However, I do think there’s potential upside to ~25% if the environment for tech spending improves. I happen to think it will, but we may need to wait until 2024 for that to become clear. At any rate, even if there is no improvement from these levels, we’re still looking at outstanding revenue growth potential.

In a similar vein, earnings estimates have been pretty ugly. We can see all 28 revenue revisions, and 21 of the 28 EPS revisions in the past three months have been lower. Sentiment is very weak on Datadog right now, which is perfect given the stock is attempting to put in a bottom. Once sentiment improves, it will likely be too late to buy the stock. I don’t want to look past the fact that estimates continue to decline, but I’ll say the less bearish EPS revisions are something for the bulls to cling to. In my view, we have the proverbial 'blood in the streets' with Datadog, and that's fine with me.

Valuing the growth story

We all know that valuing burgeoning tech stocks can be an exercise in faith, as we have to price in out years of growth, which carry execution risk, economic risk, competition risk, and more. Still, as I said above, while Datadog isn’t perfect by any means, the overall setup here remains bullish in my view. Let’s now take a look at two different ways to value the stock.

In blue, we have the price to forward sales ratio, and in black, we have the levered FCF yield. For the blue line, lower is better, and for the black line, higher is better.

By that simple logic, the valuation of Datadog has improved enormously during this bear market in its share price. The valuation spent a long time in the area of 50X forward sales, but is 10X today. FCF yield used to be negative, but is about 2% today.

So what do these tell us? On P/S, it tells us that investors are paying about 80% less for revenue than they did in 2021. In other words, the stock is ~80% cheaper than it was on this metric two years ago. Datadog is too early in its cycle to use earnings as a valuation tool, so P/S is the way to go, and for me, this is becoming a bit of a value play.

While FCF yield of 2% isn’t anything to write home about on its own, what it tells us is that the stock is cheaper than it was relative to FCF, but also that FCF continues to grow. That’s critical as it means Datadog is leveraging its expense base as revenue grows, and is creating cash to reinvest in the business. That should reduce share issuances and/or future debt issuances to fund growth.

Summing all of this up, we have a stock that has terrible sentiment, a much cheaper valuation, a long-term growth story that is still very much intact, and a bottoming formation on the chart. When I consider all of the evidence, I cannot help but be bullish, and I’m slapping a strong buy on Datadog after Q4 earnings. I said last time I covered Datadog that I thought it could double; I still do.