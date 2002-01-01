Jamf: A Growth Opportunity In The Apple Ecosystem

Mar. 27, 2023 9:34 AM ETJamf Holding Corp. (JAMF)
MontrealValue profile picture
MontrealValue
182 Followers

Summary

  • Jamf is poised to benefit from increasing Mac adoption in the enterprise market.
  • Jamf has a strong moat with a dominant market position in Apple device management, supported by a growing ecosystem of integrations and partnerships.
  • With an EV of 2.5 billion dollars and expected revenues of 670 million dollars next year, Jamf appears to be trading at a discount compared to its peers.

Apple Store

Nikada/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Executive Summary

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) is a technology company that provides Apple device management solutions for businesses, schools, and government organizations. The company has a Total Addressable Market (TAM) of approximately $35 billion, targeting about 150 million education devices and 575 million

Jamf end markets

Jamf end markets (Jamf IR)

This article was written by

MontrealValue profile picture
MontrealValue
182 Followers
Canadian equity analyst. Full-time investor. Searching for undervalued businesses.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in JAMF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.