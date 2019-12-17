Robin Gentry

Investment Thesis

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) is a producer and distributor of nitrogen fertilizers.

On the surface, one has reasons to believe that this is a cyclical industry. And indeed, it is cyclical. But what you'll also see here is that despite the cyclical elements, CF Industries is a low-cost nitrogen producer that's still oozing free cash flow, even in this part of the cycle.

For now, investors are pricing this stock really cheaply, because they think that with nitrogen prices low, this company's EPS figures will turn lower.

But let me remind you, Q4 2022 saw $4.35 of EPS. And that is despite the nitrogen market being depressed. But through the upcoming spring application, plus continued buybacks to resume soon after the earnings blackout window, CF will be buying back its shares. Simply mopping up the share count.

Therefore, I believe that these EPS figures, particularly for H1 2023, will be upgraded. Here's why I believe that the market has got this one wrong.

Why CF Industries? Why Now?

CF Industries is a fully integrated manufacturer of nitrogen products. Nitrogen is an essential nutrient used in agriculture for crop growth. The input cost for nitrogen production is natural gas.

So, when natural gas prices go up, CF's margins contract. And when natural gas prices stay down, its margins improve.

Nonetheless, as I've been making the case, weak demand for nitrogen continues to put a lid on nitrogen prices. So, even though the shares are cheaply priced until nitrogen's prospects improve, this stock will remain out of favor.

Furthermore, with nitrogen prices relatively high for the 5-year average, farmers have been attempting to delay their nitrogen purchases, to the extent that they can.

But nitrogen is essential for crop production. And with the stocks-to-use ratio back at a multi-year low, combined with corn futures so strong, farmers' incentive to plant is high.

CF presentation

What's more, the bull thesis remains very strong, namely that in the coming several months, as spring soon approaches, spring application season will get underway, thereby providing support for nitrogen prices.

CF's management echoes this argument and states,

[...] that it will take at least two more years of harvests at trend yield to fully replenish global grains stocks, supporting strong grains plantings and incentivizing nitrogen fertilizer application over this time period.

So, even though this stock has not kept up with the broad market rally, I'm confident that the market will soon realize how cheap this stock is relative to its near-term prospects.

Why CF Has an Energy Moat

The prices of ammonia production are contingent on the prices of natural gas. Compared with competitors in Europe, US-based ammonia producers have a significant advantage.

What's more, even though natural gas prices in Europe are down significantly from their highs, this has been due to an unseasonably warm winter and cutting back consumption, see below.

Zero Hedge

However, I charge that neither of these variables is sustainable. Human well-being relies on the usage of energy, not the reduction of the usage of energy.

Indeed, I continue to believe that natural gas prices in Europe will not return to the pre-Ukrainian invasion of approximately EUR30 MWH.

Accordingly, with CF's European competitors having to operate with much higher input prices relative to CF, this will suppress their incentive to maximize production.

Therefore, some smaller competitors, with less scale than CF Industries, may even be forced to suspend production in the present environment of EUR40 MHW for natural gas.

Succinctly put, CF's profit margins will remain protected given that it is a lower-cost producer than its competitors, particularly in Asia and Europe.

Free Cash Flows Returned to Shareholders

Here's the simple idea behind why I'm bullish on CF Industries.

CF presentation

With time, the bars are growing, meaning free cash flows are going up. While at the same time, the total number of shares is going down. There's really no need to complicate things further.

That's the type of investment you want to be an owner in, one where without spending any extra capital, you can increase your holding of the company. That's the power of being a long-term investor, where time is your friend when the company is printing free cash flows.

What's more, not only has CF consistently repurchased its shares, it now has a new share repurchase program to buy back +15% of the company in the next 2 years.

CF presentation

Having seen CF's habit of not just "announcing" a share repurchase program, but actually completing it, I believe this will provide further support to its share price.

This is unlike tech companies, where the share repurchase programs simply mask management's compensation. Here, the share buybacks actually make a difference.

CF Is Very Cheaply Valued

The graphic that follows reflects my argument.

CF presentation

What we can see here is that CF's free cash flow yields are incredibly attractive. Even as the company goes through challenging times, where nitrogen demand is suppressed, CF still makes very strong free cash flows.

The Bottom Line

Even though this stock hasn't been "exciting" in the past several months, I continue to believe that investors will come to appreciate the stability of these free cash flows.

Furthermore, keep in mind that natural gas is the primary input cost to make nitrogen fertilizer. With natural gas prices falling significantly in the past few months, this will take huge costs out of CF's operations, leading to stable profit margins, even as nitrogen prices fall.