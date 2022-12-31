Macerich: Secure 7% Yield With A Room For Price Appreciation

Mar. 27, 2023 9:45 AM ETThe Macerich Company (MAC)1 Comment
Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
1.36K Followers

Summary

  • Despite a major restructuring process in 2020, Macerich's share price has been still on a decline, underperforming its closest peers such as Simon Property Group.
  • Macerich's capital structure and underlying cash flows have been improving from an already solid base since the restructuring.
  • Similar to the past two years, the management expects a continued top-line growth due to a strong project pipeline and tailwinds for class A mall sector.
  • Macerich has no issues accessing liquidity and the embedded buffer in the cash flows is sufficient to cover the increasing interest costs without sacrificing dividends and major investment plans.
  • Price to estimated FFO multiple is 5.2x, which is extremely low both in absolute and relative terms when compared to direct peers.

Exterior Of Clothing Store With Women"s And Men"s Clothing On Mannequins Displaying In Showcase.

onurdongel

The history of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has been quite tough and it can be characterized by moments of significant price appreciation and several instances of long-term value destruction.

Simon Property Group (SPG) is a direct competitor to

Share price performance

Ycharts

This article was written by

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
1.36K Followers
I have worked in the finance industry for 6 years, gaining experience particularly in financial reporting as well as in financial and credit analysis. Currently, I am responsible for risk management.My genuine interest in finance began from the opportunity of visiting the Chicago Board of Trade and talking there with a soybean trader. Our rather brief, but the enlightening conversation was an eye-opener for me. I understood that in order to perform well, I have to be constantly involved in the industry and keep myself updated of what´s happening in the economy, politics etc. This requirement of being on your toes was and still matches my personality. From that moment I have been constantly trying to shape my craft in finance by participating in CFA program (currently CFA Level II candidate), following new accounting standards and reading financial news on daily basis. My portfolio consists of stocks and cash. Cash/Stock ratio is determined based on the current market valuations and near/mid-term recession risk. Stocks that are included in the portfolio are always chosen based on their relative and historical valuation levels. Strong FCF and stable revenues coupled with a high probability of price stimulating catalyst event are mandatory characteristics for my stock selection.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.