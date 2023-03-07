What a difference a few weeks make! In late January/early February, as I wrote a cautious article on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) and other gold investments like the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD), inflation was top of mind for investors. I warned investors to take profits ahead of the February FOMC meeting, since investor sentiment on gold had gotten far too bullish, and was ripe for a negative surprise.
In fact, I was spot on in my assessment, as higher-than-expected inflation readings kept the Federal Reserve's focus squarely on 'higher for longer' interest rate hikes.
First, as I predicted in a February article on the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP), the January CPI figures released on February 14th showed higher than expected headline and core CPI inflation of 6.4% YoY and 5.6% YoY respectively. Subsequent inflation figures like the PPI inflation reading and Core PCE inflation reading were also higher than expected (Figure 1).
In March, February inflation figures for February continued the hot trend, with headline and core CPI readings of 6.0% and 5.5% respectively, supporting my 'higher for longer' thesis on Fed monetary policies.
In fact, as recently as Fed Chair Powell's Senate and Congressional testimonies in the week of March 6th, 2023, the Fed was still focused on maintaining interest rate hikes 'higher for longer'. Key quotes from his testimony include:
...the latest economic data have come in stronger than expected, which suggests that the ultimate level of interest rates is likely to be higher than previously anticipated...
...if the totality of the data were to indicate that faster tightening is warranted, we would be prepared to increase the pace of rate hikes...
...maintain a restrictive stance of monetary policy for some time...
The Fed's hawkish rhetoric post the February FOMC meeting and stubbornly high inflation figures helped push gold prices down by 6.4%, measured between February 1st, the day before the February FOMC meeting, and March 8th, the day of Chair Powell's Congressional testimony (Figure 2).
Gold's rapid decline in February and early March was expected, as gold is an asset class that is hyper-sensitive to interest rate expectations and currency movements.
However, the subsequent collapse of several large regional banks and Credit Suisse, a large European lender, appear to have changed the Fed's stance towards future interest rate increases.
As I wrote in a recent article on the Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS), the Federal Reserve is stuck in a tough spot, with stubbornly high inflation and rising banking system risks.
Although the Federal Reserve still raised interest rates by 25 bps at the most recent March 22nd FOMC meeting, they also indicated that future interest rate increases will be data dependent and may not occur at all. As Chair Powell noted in his post-FOMC press conference, "events in the banking system over the past two weeks are likely to result in tighter credit conditions for households and businesses", which could be equivalent to multiple rate hikes, so the Fed may have "less work to do" on monetary policy.
In fact, not only do fixed income traders not expect additional interest rate increases in 2023, they have started to price in aggressive interest rate cuts beginning in July (Figure 3).
So far, despite inflation soaring in 2021 and 2022, investors have remained sanguine about long-term inflation, as they place faith in the Fed's ability to bring inflation back to its long-term 2% target. The 10-Yr breakeven rate, a measure of inflation expectations, was still well anchored below 3% (Figure 4).
But if the Fed stops interest rate hikes with core PCE inflation still high at 4.7% YoY, then that could spur inflation expectations to become unanchored to the upside.
Historically, gold prices have a -0.82 correlation to 10-Yr real interest rates, measured as the Nominal 10-Yr Treasury Yield subtract the 10-Yr Inflation Breakeven Rate (Figure 5).
If 10-Yr inflation breakeven surges higher while 10-Yr nominal treasury yields decline due to recession fears, then that could be the recipe for the next major multi-year leg higher in gold prices.
Looking at gold on a long-term basis, we can see that gold prices are on the cusp of a major breakout (Figure 9).
This technical setup is consistent with the major fundamental story that I have painted above. The Fed is set to abandon its inflation fight due to banking system concerns while the inflation fire is still burning hot. This could lead to a dramatic break higher in gold prices as investors across the globe rapidly adjust their expectations for inflation and monetary policies.
One of the best ways to capitalize on the pending breakout in gold prices is to invest in the SPDR Gold Trust ETF. GLD offers investors a way to participate in the gold bullion market without having to take physical delivery of gold, with the convenience of exchange trading. Each GLD share represents a fractional ownership in the trust, which only hold gold bullion as assets.
Although there are many gold bullion trusts and funds in existence, GLD is by far the largest and most well-known, with almost $60 billion in assets (Figure 7). In many ways, GLD is almost synonymous with gold trading for retail investors.
In total, the GLD Trust holds 29.7 million oz of gold. With 319.5 million shares outstanding, this works out to 0.0930 oz of gold per share of GLD (Figure 8).
At inception in 2004, each share of GLD was worth 1/10th of an oz of gold. However, through the two decades since inception, ownership per share has declined to the present 0.093 oz as gold has been gradually sold to pay for fund expenses like storage and custody fees. The GLD trust charges a 0.40% expense ratio, which works out to approximately $0.05/share of gold sales per month.
Currently, the setup in GLD is very similar to historical breakouts in 2007 and 2019. In both instances, we saw the GLD consolidate along a major resistance level before finally breakout out when the Federal Reserve began lowering Fed Funds rates (Figure 8).
From 2007 to 2009, the Federal Reserve was responding to the Great Financial Crisis and the GLD breakout led to a ~300% return in the subsequent 4 years. In 2019, the Federal Reserve was stimulating the economy to counteract President Trump's trade war, and the 2020 COVID pandemic turbocharged stimulus, leading to a ~50% return in GLD. I believe the pending pause and interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve could lead to similar levels of returns for GLD.
The SPDR Gold Trust ETF is the largest and most liquid investment vehicle for investors looking to get exposure to the precious metal. After having correctly called the consolidation in gold prices in January and February, I believe we are now on the cusp of a major breakout in gold and GLD, as the Federal Reserve is about to stop fighting inflation due to banking system concerns.
This could cause inflation expectations to become unanchored on the upside, which will drive gold prices higher due to gold's strong negative correlation to real interest rates.
I believe investors should own gold investments like the GLD ETF to capitalize on this developing macro story.
