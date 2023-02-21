Talkspace: Turnaround Continues; Cautious Response To Guidance Creates An Opportunity

Mar. 27, 2023 10:57 AM ETTalkspace, Inc. (TALK)AMWL, TDOC2 Comments
Kurt King profile picture
Kurt King
4 Followers

Summary

  • Talkspace's strong 4Q results and guidance suggest a potential major turnaround story among the universe of de-SPAC disasters.
  • However, the company's negative history fostered an excessively cautious reaction by key sell-side analysts.
  • Analysts characterize guidance as “aggressive” by comparing it to full-year 2022 results, not accounting for the significant sequential improvements over the course of last year.
  • Comparing guidance to more-relevant 4Q run rates shows guidance is likely conservative.
  • 1Q results should help validate guidance; and I believe the company delivering on its guidance through mid-2024 could support a $2-$3 stock price.

Portrait Of Happy Loving Couple With Man Giving Woman Piggyback As They Hug In Autumn Park Together

monkeybusinessimages/iStock via Getty Images

2022 highlights

TALK 4Q Earnings Presentation

4Q highlights

TALK 4Q Earnings Presentation

Guidance

TALK 4Q Earnings Presentation

Ad spend by quarter

TALK 4Q Earnings Presentation

Consumer rev

TALK 4Q Earnings Presentation

Payor rev by quarter

TALK 4Q Earnings Presentation

DTE rev by quarter

TALK 4Q Earnings Presentation

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TALK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (2)

